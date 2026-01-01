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Shine 100PriceMileageSpecifications
Honda Shine 100 Right Side View
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Honda Shine 100 Engine
2/8
Honda Shine 100 Exhaust View
3/8
Honda Shine 100 Front Break View
4/8
Honda Shine 100 Front Suspension View
5/8
Honda Shine 100 Front Tyre View
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Honda Shine 100 STD

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
75,330*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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122 Offers Available
Honda Shine 100 Key Specs
Engine98.98 cc
View all Shine 100 specs and features

Shine 100 STD

Shine 100 STD Prices

The Shine 100 STD, is listed at ₹75,330 (ex-showroom).

Shine 100 STD Mileage

All variants of the Shine 100 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Shine 100 STD Colours

The Shine 100 STD is available in 5 colour options: Black With Blue Stripes, Black With Gold Stripes, Black With Green Stripes, Black With Grey Stripes, Black With Red Stripes.

Shine 100 STD Engine and Transmission

The Shine 100 STD is powered by a 98.98 cc engine.

Shine 100 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Shine 100's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero HF Deluxe priced between ₹55.99 Thousands - 66.38 Thousands or the Honda Shine 100 DX priced ₹70.51 Thousands.

Shine 100 STD Specs & Features

The Shine 100 STD has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.

Honda Shine 100 STD Price

Shine 100 STD

₹ 75,330*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
63,191
RTO
5,555
Insurance
6,584
On-Road Price in Delhi
75,330
EMI@1,619/mo
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122 offers Available
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Honda Shine 100 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
9 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm
Length
1995 mm
Wheelbase
1245 mm
Kerb Weight
99 kg
Height
1050 mm
Saddle Height
786 mm
Width
754 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
85 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
7.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.049 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
98.98 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
47 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Twin
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Analogue
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Additional Features
Seat Length - 677
Odometer
Analogue
Fuel Gauge
Analog
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Honda Shine 100 STD EMI
EMI1,457 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
67,797
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
67,797
Interest Amount
19,636
Payable Amount
87,433

Honda Shine 100 Alternatives

Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

55,992 - 66,382
Shine 100vsHF Deluxe
Honda Shine 100 DX

Honda Shine 100 DX

70,507
Shine 100vsShine 100 DX
Hero HF 100

Hero HF 100

59,489
Shine 100vsHF 100
TVS Star City Plus

TVS Star City Plus

72,200 - 74,900
Shine 100vsStar City Plus
TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon

55,100 - 77,900
+3
Shine 100vsRadeon
TVS Sport

TVS Sport

55,100 - 57,100
+3
Shine 100vsSport

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