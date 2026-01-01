|Engine
|98.98 cc
The Shine 100 STD, is listed at ₹75,330 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Shine 100 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Shine 100 STD is available in 5 colour options: Black With Blue Stripes, Black With Gold Stripes, Black With Green Stripes, Black With Grey Stripes, Black With Red Stripes.
The Shine 100 STD is powered by a 98.98 cc engine.
In the Shine 100's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero HF Deluxe priced between ₹55.99 Thousands - 66.38 Thousands or the Honda Shine 100 DX priced ₹70.51 Thousands.
The Shine 100 STD has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.