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HONDA Unicorn

₹1.2 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5
17
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Introduction

The Honda Unicorn has remained a significant model in Honda’s portfolio since its debut in 2004 as the company’s first motorcycle in India. Known for its reliability and low cost of ownership, the Unicorn has built a loyal customer base over the years. Designed as a premium commuter, it is targeted at those who prioritise comfort and fuel efficiency for daily use. Despite minimal design changes over the years, the Honda Unicorn continues to attract buyers, thanks to its reputation for practicality and durability. With its 2020 update, the Unicorn grew in size with a new BS VI-compliant 162.7 cc engine over its previous 150 cc unit.

Honda Unicorn Price:

The Honda Unicorn is priced at 1,19,481 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and it is available in one variant with four distinct colour options.

When was Honda Unicorn launched?

The Honda Unicorn was initially debuted in 2004 as the first motorcycle launched by Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India. Over nearly two decades, the Unicorn has seen periodic updates to keep it relevant in the evolving market. In February 2020, the model received a significant upgrade with a BS VI-compliant engine that increased displacement from 150cc to 162.7cc. The most recent update came on December 26, 2024, incorporating an OBD2-compliant system to meet the latest emission standards alongside new body graphics. Despite these updates, the Unicorn’s design and core characteristics have remained consistent to stay familiar to the market.

How many variants and colour options of the Honda Unicorn are available?

The Honda Unicorn is available in one variant and four colour options. Priced from 1,19,481 (ex-showroom Delhi), it can be had in Imperial Red Metallic, Matt Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, and Pearl Siren Blue.

What features are available in the Honda Unicorn?

The Honda Unicorn is a mix of classic and modern design elements. Its styling includes a halogen headlamp, a simple fuel tank with indents, an elongated single seat, and a single-piece grab rail. The instrument console features a three-pod design, comprising an analog tachometer, speedometer, and a section for tell-tale lights and the fuel gauge. It is further available with both self-start and kick-start options.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Honda Unicorn?

Powering the Honda Unicorn is a 162.7cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine equipped with fuel injection. This engine delivers a maximum power output of 13.27 bhp at 7,500 rpm and peak torque of 14.58 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The motor is mated to a five-speed gearbox.

The chassis comprises a diamond-type frame and suspension duties are managed by telescopic forks at the front and a hydraulic monoshock at the rear. Braking is handled by a 240mm front disc brake and a 130mm rear drum brake, with single-channel ABS as standard. The motorcycle rides on 18-inch alloy wheels fitted with an 80/100 front tyre and a 100/90 rear tyre.

What is the Honda Unicorn’s mileage?

The Honda Unicorn boasts an ARAI-claimed mileage of 60 kmpl. Real world fuel economy figures may vary due to road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Honda Unicorn?

It features a ground clearance of 187mm and its kerb weight stands at 139kg. The seat height is 798mm.

What bikes does the Honda Unicorn rival in its segment?

In the premium commuter segment, the Honda Unicorn rivals the likes of the Honda SP 160 and the Bajaj Pulsar 150.  

Honda Unicorn Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    162.71 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    50 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    13.18 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    106 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    14.58 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    139 kg
View All Unicorn SpecsView specs icon

Honda Unicorn Variants

Honda Unicorn price starts at ₹ 1.2 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Unicorn Disc
₹1.2 Lakhs*
162.71 cc
106 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Honda Unicorn Latest Updates

Calendar icon21 Jul 2026
The story compares the Jawa 42 Bobber, Keeway V302C, Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350, and Jawa Perak bobber motorcycles, highlighting their engine specifications, performance, and pricing.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 Jun 2026
Automakers are enhancing retail lending to diversify income and improve customer purchasing experiences. Honda, Eicher Motors, and others are expanding efforts.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Apr 2026
Delhi Traffic Police booked over 11,800 motorists in a three-hour operation targeting illegal parking and wrong-side driving.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Mar 2026
Honda Unicorn owners can personalize their bike's look and functionality with genuine accessories directly from Honda.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Mar 2026
This guide outlines monthly EMI options for purchasing the Honda Unicorn, aiding buyers in understanding their financing choices.Read Full Story

Honda Unicorn Visual Comparison

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Honda Unicorn comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Honda Unicorn
Honda Unicorn image
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PURE EV EcoDryftPURE EV EcoDryft imageRs. 1.19 LakhsOnwards--3.0 kW40 NmCommuter Bikes101 kg1870 mmDiscDrumAlloyUnicornVSEcoDryft
Honda SP160Honda SP160 imageRs. 1.13 LakhsOnwards
4.5102
162.71 cc13.18 PS14.8 NmCommuter Bikes140 kg2061 mmDiscDisc-UnicornVSSP160
Bajaj Pulsar 150Bajaj Pulsar 150 imageRs. 1.05 LakhsOnwards
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149.5 cc14 PS13.25 NmCommuter Bikes150 kg2035 mmDiscDiscAlloyUnicornVSPulsar 150
Kawasaki W175Kawasaki W175 imageRs. 1.13 LakhsOnwards
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177 cc13 PS13.2 NmCommuter Bikes,Street Bikes135.2 kg2007 mmDiscDrumSpokeUnicornVS W175
Bajaj FreedomBajaj Freedom imageRs. 90,272Onwards
4.453
125 cc9.5 PS9.7 NmCommuter Bikes147 kg-DiscDrumAlloyUnicornVSFreedom

Honda Unicorn Images

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Honda Unicorn Colours

Honda Unicorn is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Imperial Red Metallic
Mat Axis Gray Metallic
Pearl Igneous Black
Pearl Siren Blue
Imperial red metallic

Honda Unicorn Alternatives

PURE EV EcoDryft

PURE EV EcoDryft

1.19 - 1.28 Lakhs
UnicornvsEcoDryft
Honda SP160

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1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs
UnicornvsSP160
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs
UnicornvsPulsar 150
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1.13 - 1.35 Lakhs
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90,272 - 1.1 Lakhs
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Honda Unicorn User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4.4Safety
4.2Design
4.4Value For Money
4.8Comfort
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Honda Unicorn User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Honda Unicorn for its comfort, mileage, and reliability, though there are concerns about engine overheating and inconsistent quality.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconExcellent comfort for long rides
  • check circle iconHigh fuel efficiency
  • check circle iconReliable performance
  • check circle iconStylish design
  • check circle iconGood value for money

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconEngine overheating issues
  • warning iconInconsistent built quality
  • warning iconAverage power for aggressive riding
  • warning iconLED headlights needed
  • warning iconLimited aggressive speed

User Reviews

Reliable Commuter with Great Comfort & Mileage
The Honda Unicorn truly lives up to its reputation for reliability and comfort. Its design is simple yet classy, appealing to riders of all ages. The seating comfort is a standout feature, making it ideal for long city commutes as well as highway rides. Both rider and pillion enjoy a smooth experience, thanks to the well-cushioned seat and excellent suspension setup. Performance-wise, the 160cc engine feels refined and delivers power in a very smooth manner. It’s not built for aggressive speed, but for those who value stability, durability, and a calm ride, it’s perfect. The gear shifts are seamless, and the bike handles city traffic effortlessly while staying stable at higher speeds. Mileage is another strong point—consistently delivering around 50–55 km/l in mixed conditions, which makes it economical for daily use. Servicing experience with Honda has been reliable, with spare parts easily available and reasonable maintenance costs. Overall, the Unicorn is an ideal choice for someone looking for a no-nonsense commuter that combines comfort, practicality, and trusted Honda reliability.
By: Sahil (Sept 12, 2025)
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Unicorn bike is not like a bird
The bike's look is very good, and as for the mileage, it gives around 60 kilometers per liter. After servicing, the bike is running really well
By: Mahadev bandu sirast (Jun 28, 2025)
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Totally Disappointed - Regret Buying
I bought Honda Unicorn just a month ago in Bhubaneswar, for Rs 142000 (on road) , and i must say its was a total blunder. First of all the engine gets overheated very quickly , even in short rides. this is not you hv expected from a brand that has been trusted for years. I was a big fan of Honda Unicorn , but my experience has completely shattered that FAITH. So , my sincere advice - think a hundred times before buying a Honda Unicorn. it is not the same reliable bike.
By: Prasant Rai (May 20, 2025)
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Highway Speeder
This bike is a rock-solid highway speeder, crossing roads seamlessly to reach your destination. The engine motion is smooth, making for a wonderful ride with this bike.
By: Vijay (Dec 29, 2024)
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Best bike for highway
Honda Unicorn is a popular Motorcycle, known for its reliability, efficiency and comfortable riding experience. Great bike classic design and power for daily commute. Honda Unicorn is a popular Motorcycle, known for its reliability , efficiency and comfortable riding experience
By: Gururaj Ambewale (Oct 10, 2024)
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Honda Unicorn Related News

Honda has not made any cosmetic changes to the Unicorn except for the new colour scheme.
2025 Honda Unicorn: Classic reliability meets modern technology
27 Dec 2024
2025 Honda Unicorn will be offered in three colour options.
2025 Honda Unicorn launched at 1.19 lakh. Check what all new features it gets
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Honda Unicorn Specifications and Features

Max Power13.18 PS
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque14.58 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage50 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine162.71 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed106 kmph
View all Unicorn specs and features

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