Honda 2Wheelers India sales grow 20% in November; backed by Activa, Dio, Unicorn

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) reported its sales for November 2023 and the company’s cumulative volumes (domestic + exports) stood at 447,849 units, growing by 20 per cent when compared to 371,221 units sold in November 2022. Popular models including the Honda Activa, Dio, and Unicorn among others continue to be top contributors, backed by a strong push from the festive season.

Of the total volumes, Honda’s domestic sales stood at 420,677 units, registering a 19 per cent increase in sales, as against 353,540 units sold in November last year. On the other hand, the company’s exports stood at 27,172 units, witnessing a growth of 38 per cent over 19,681 units shipped overseas in November last year.

Honda backed the positive buying sentiment with the launch of the new CB350 in the market. The Honda CB350 is a classic take on the H’ness with enhanced retro styling and competes against the Royal Enfield Classic 350. The two-wheeler maker also inaugurated two premium BigWing dealerships in Bengaluru, Karnataka and Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu, respectively.

