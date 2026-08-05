The TVS Ntorq 125 is the scooter that set the standard for performance-focused, tech-loaded 125cc scooters in India. Tailored for young urban riders, it blends aggressive, stealth-aircraft-inspired styling with segment-leading smartphone connectivity and peppy performance.

Here is a detailed breakdown of specs, key technology, and pricing across all variants:

Engine & Performance

The Ntorq 125 is powered by a 124.8 cc, 3-valve, air-cooled single-cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission.

Standard Performance (Disc / Race / Super Squad): 9.5 PS of power at 7,000 rpm and 10.6 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

9.5 PS of power at 7,000 rpm and 10.6 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. Race XP Bump: The higher-spec Race XP variant pushes output to 10.2 PS and 10.8 Nm , making it one of the most powerful 125cc scooters in its class.

The higher-spec variant pushes output to and , making it one of the most powerful 125cc scooters in its class. Top Speed: 95 km/h (Race XP tops out near 98 km/h).

95 km/h (Race XP tops out near 98 km/h). 0 to 60 km/h: ~8.9 seconds (~8.1 seconds on the Race XP).

~8.9 seconds (~8.1 seconds on the Race XP). Ride Modes: Dual riding modes (Street and Sport) on select variants to balance mileage and throttle response.

Standout Features & Tech

TVS pioneered full smart connectivity in Indian scooters with the Ntorq line, and it remains a core selling point:

TVS SmartXonnect: Bluetooth-enabled digital console providing turn-by-turn navigation, caller ID, SMS alerts, last parked location, and ride telemetry.

Bluetooth-enabled digital console providing turn-by-turn navigation, caller ID, SMS alerts, last parked location, and ride telemetry. Advanced XT Console: The top-tier XT variant upgrades to a dual-screen TFT display featuring SmartXtalk voice assistant and social media notification integration.

The top-tier variant upgrades to a dual-screen TFT display featuring voice assistant and social media notification integration. Practical Utilities: External fuel filler cap, 22-liter under-seat storage, USB charging port, pass switch, and an engine kill switch.

External fuel filler cap, 22-liter under-seat storage, USB charging port, pass switch, and an engine kill switch. Styling & Lighting: Signature T-shaped LED taillight, aggressive front cowl with LED headlight, and bold body graphics.

Variants & Pricing (Ex-Showroom)

The Ntorq 125 line offers multiple choices depending on whether you prioritize value, style, or maximum performance:

Variant Key Highlights Ex-Showroom Price (Approx.) Disc Base disc brake variant, full digital console, 9.5 PS ₹ 82,500 – ₹ 83,350 Race Edition Signature LED headlight, race decals, hazard light switch ₹ 87,950 – ₹ 88,800 Super Squad Edition Marvel Superhero livery (Spiderman, Thor, Iron Man, etc.) ₹ 91,550 – ₹ 92,400 Race XP Bumped power (10.2 PS), dual riding modes, voice assist ₹ 93,650 – ₹ 94,500 XT Dual TFT display, SmartXtalk voice commands, neon color scheme ₹ 1.01 Lakh – ₹ 1.02 Lakh

Key Chassis & Dimensions