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1/5

TVS NTORQ 125

₹82,500 - 1.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.6
19
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
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The TVS Ntorq 125 is the scooter that set the standard for performance-focused, tech-loaded 125cc scooters in India. Tailored for young urban riders, it blends aggressive, stealth-aircraft-inspired styling with segment-leading smartphone connectivity and peppy performance.

Here is a detailed breakdown of specs, key technology, and pricing across all variants:

Engine & Performance

The Ntorq 125 is powered by a 124.8 cc, 3-valve, air-cooled single-cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission.

  • Standard Performance (Disc / Race / Super Squad): 9.5 PS of power at 7,000 rpm and 10.6 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.
  • Race XP Bump: The higher-spec Race XP variant pushes output to 10.2 PS and 10.8 Nm, making it one of the most powerful 125cc scooters in its class.
  • Top Speed: 95 km/h (Race XP tops out near 98 km/h).
  • 0 to 60 km/h: ~8.9 seconds (~8.1 seconds on the Race XP).
  • Ride Modes: Dual riding modes (Street and Sport) on select variants to balance mileage and throttle response.

Standout Features & Tech

TVS pioneered full smart connectivity in Indian scooters with the Ntorq line, and it remains a core selling point:

  • TVS SmartXonnect: Bluetooth-enabled digital console providing turn-by-turn navigation, caller ID, SMS alerts, last parked location, and ride telemetry.
  • Advanced XT Console: The top-tier XT variant upgrades to a dual-screen TFT display featuring SmartXtalk voice assistant and social media notification integration.
  • Practical Utilities: External fuel filler cap, 22-liter under-seat storage, USB charging port, pass switch, and an engine kill switch.
  • Styling & Lighting: Signature T-shaped LED taillight, aggressive front cowl with LED headlight, and bold body graphics.

Variants & Pricing (Ex-Showroom)

The Ntorq 125 line offers multiple choices depending on whether you prioritize value, style, or maximum performance:

VariantKey HighlightsEx-Showroom Price (Approx.)
DiscBase disc brake variant, full digital console, 9.5 PS 82,500 – 83,350
Race EditionSignature LED headlight, race decals, hazard light switch 87,950 – 88,800
Super Squad EditionMarvel Superhero livery (Spiderman, Thor, Iron Man, etc.) 91,550 – 92,400
Race XPBumped power (10.2 PS), dual riding modes, voice assist 93,650 – 94,500
XTDual TFT display, SmartXtalk voice commands, neon color scheme 1.01 Lakh – 1.02 Lakh

Key Chassis & Dimensions

  • Front Brake: 220 mm Petal Disc with Synchronized Braking System (SBT)
  • Rear Brake: 130 mm Drum
  • Tyres: 100/80-12 (Front) | 110/80-12 (Rear) Tubeless Alloys
  • Kerb Weight: 110–111 kg
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 5.8 Liters
  • Ground Clearance: 155 mm

TVS NTORQ 125 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    124.8 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    47 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    9.5 - 10.2 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    95 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    10.6 - 10.9 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    110 kg
View All NTORQ 125 SpecsView specs icon

TVS NTORQ 125 Videos

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TVS Ntorq 150 Vs Ntorq 125: Exhaust Note Check
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TVS Ntorq 150 Vs Ntorq 125: Exhaust Note Check

TVS NTORQ 125 Variants

TVS NTORQ 125 price starts at ₹ 82,500 and goes up to ₹ 1.01 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). TVS NTORQ 125 comes in 5 variants. TVS NTORQ 125's top variant is XT.
5 Variants Available
NTORQ 125 Disc
₹82,500*
124.8 cc
NTORQ 125 Race Edition
₹87,950*
124.8 cc
95 kmph
NTORQ 125 Super Squad Edition
₹91,550*
124.8 cc
95 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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TVS NTORQ 125 Latest Updates

Calendar icon5 Aug 2026
The Ntorq 150, Hero Xoom 160, and Yamaha Aerox 155 offer increasing power and features for scooter enthusiasts.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Jul 2026
TVS Motor Company sees strong growth in India's premium two-wheeler market, driven by strategic focus and high demand.Read Full Story
Calendar icon26 Jun 2026
TVS updates Ntorq 125 with new colors and graphics for Disc and Race Edition, retaining existing mechanical features.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Jun 2026
TVS Motor Company achieved record sales of 5,66,585 units in May 2026, marking 31% year-on-year growth.Read Full Story
Calendar icon14 May 2026
TVS Motor Company expects modest sales growth for FY27 due to the Middle East conflict impacting consumer demand.Read Full Story

TVS NTORQ 125 Visual Comparison

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TVS NTORQ 125 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
TVS NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125 image
Rs. 82,500Onwards
4.619
124.8 cc9.5 PS10.6 NmScooters110 kg1861 mmDiscDrumAlloy
Hero Destini 125Hero Destini 125 imageRs. 80,450Onwards
4.54
124.6 cc9.12 PS10.4 NmScooters115 kg1862 mmDiscDrumAlloyNTORQ 125VSDestini 125
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.615
-2.4 kW-Scooters103 kg---SteelNTORQ 125VSMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards--2200 W30 NmScooters76 kg1345 mmDiscDrumAlloyNTORQ 125VSEpluto 7G
PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards----Scooters86 kg1345 mmDiscDrumAlloyNTORQ 125VSETrance Neo
TVS Jupiter 125TVS Jupiter 125 imageRs. 78,100Onwards
4.420
124.8 cc8.15 PS10.5 NmScooters108 kg1852 mmDiscDrumAlloyNTORQ 125VSJupiter 125

TVS NTORQ 125 Expert Review

TVS Motor Company on Monday announced the launch of its Ntorq 125 Race Edition scooter in the Philippines. The Indian two-wheeler brand launched the scooter at the Makina Auto Show in the South-East Asian country. The auto company aims to grab a larger chunk of the country's two-wheeler market with this sporty premium scooter. Also, the company claims that with this TVS Ntorq Race Edition scooter, it aims to tap the young consumer base that focuses on sporty scooters.

(Also read: Square-wheeled bicycle? Yes, re-tooling of a machine can do wonders)

The TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition comes with TVS SmartXonnectTM, which lets the rider connect their smartphone to the scooter, unlocking a host of smart connected features, claims the company. It further states that the features can be accessed through the advanced fully digital instrument cluster.

Powering the TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition scooter is a 124.8 cc single-cylinder four-stroke, three-valve, air-cooled SOHC, fuel-injected engine. This engine is capable of churning out 9.25 hp of peak power at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of maximum torque at 5,500 rpm. The scooter can run at a top speed of 90 kmph and accelerates from 0-60 kmph in 9.1 seconds.

Commenting on the launch of this scooter, J Thangarajan, President and Director of TVS Motor Company, Indonesia, said that the Ntorq 125 had been a favourite among Gen Z customers in the country since its launch. “Since the launch, TVS NTORQ 125 has been a favourite among Gen Z customers in the Philippines due to its striking appearance and connected features with TVS SmartXonnectTM. The scooter is built on a rich pedigree of four decades of TVS Racing, and the Race Edition is a celebration of the same. Today, over 1.4 million global consumers are proud ‘NTORQians’, and with the launch of Race Edition, we are confident of growing this tribe from strength to strength,” he added.

 

 

 

 

 

TVS NTORQ 125 Images

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TVS NTORQ 125 Image 5

TVS NTORQ 125 Colours

TVS NTORQ 125 is available in the 14 Colours in India.

Midnight Black
Nardo Grey
Spiti White
Blaze Blue
Race Red
Dark Black
Inferno Red
Drift Blue
Rush Green
Neon
Super Soldier
Stealth Black
Lightning Gray
Amazing Red
Midnight black

TVS NTORQ 125 Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
NTORQ 125vsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
NTORQ 125vsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
NTORQ 125vsEpluto 7G
TVS Jupiter 125

TVS Jupiter 125

78,100 - 88,060
NTORQ 125vsJupiter 125
Yamaha Fascino 125

Yamaha Fascino 125

77,200 - 96,200
NTORQ 125vsFascino 125
UPCOMING
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Onwards
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TVS NTORQ 125 User Reviews & Ratings

4.8Engine & Performance
4.7Features
4.4Safety
4.7Design
4.4Value For Money
4.4Comfort
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TVS NTORQ 125 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the TVS Ntorq 125 for its stylish design, strong performance, and comfort, though some mention comfort issues and mileage concerns.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish and sporty design
  • check circle iconExcellent performance and handling
  • check circle iconComfortable for city commuting
  • check circle iconGood mileage and power
  • check circle iconModern features like Bluetooth connectivity

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconComfort level could be improved
  • warning iconMileage varying for some users
  • warning iconFiber body concerns
  • warning iconStiff suspension noted
  • warning iconSome features need post-purchase enhancement

User Reviews

Beast with Control
I recently had the chance to ride the TVS Ntorq, and honestly, it was an exciting experience. The scooter looks very stylish and sporty, and the moment you sit on it, the seating position is comfortable with ample space. Twisting the throttle delivers smooth yet powerful pickup. The engine feels refined and offers a nice punch, especially in city traffic, where quick acceleration is a big advantage. Maneuvering through narrow lanes and overtaking felt effortless. The suspension handled speed breakers and small potholes well, providing a comfortable ride without excessive vibration. Braking is responsive, giving a safe riding experience even at slightly higher speeds. One of the highlights is the digital console—it includes modern features like Bluetooth connectivity, navigation assist, and call alerts, which are not common in this segment. Overall, riding the TVS Ntorq is sporty, comfortable, and fun. It truly gives the feel of a premium scooter with a youthful vibe.
By: Pabitra (Oct 3, 2025)
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Perfect Rider
Good safety in this scooter, very nice road grip, and everything feels perfect for me and my family members.
By: Riya Nqndi (Oct 3, 2025)
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Look good stylish
This is a good scooter with a stylish look and excellent performance. It rides brilliantly, and I’m planning to purchase it next week, so I highly recommend it
By: Mitu (Aug 19, 2025)
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Perfect highway cruiser
The scooty is very good, offers great performance, and is extremely comfortable to ride. The overall riding quality is smooth and satisfying.
By: Jay (Jul 21, 2025)
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Perfect for everything
The Ntorq I own is perfect. It offers excellent speed and mileage, and the design is amazing. Although some features need to be added after the purchase, it’s still the best scooter in its price range.
By: Mayur (Jul 21, 2025)
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TVS NTORQ 125 Related News

Despite being on sale for quite some years now, the design and popularity of the Ntorq 125 remain unchanged.
3 scooters I would buy if I were upgrading from TVS Ntorq 125
5 Aug 2026
TVS Motor Company has refreshed the Ntorq 125 lineup with new colors and graphics for the Disc and Race Edition variants ahead of the festive season. The mechanical specifications remain unchanged, maintaining its popular appeal among sporty 125 cc scooters.
TVS Ntorq 125 updated with new colour schemes
26 Jun 2026
The all-electric MG Cyberster convertible could have dual electric motors and is the first of its kind since the Tesla Roadster.
Auto recap, July 25: MG Cyberster launched, TVS Ntorq 125 Super Soldier Edition launched and more
26 Jul 2025
TVS Ntorq Super Soldier Edition only gets cosmetic changes.
TVS Ntorq 125 Super Soldier Edition launched at 98,117. Check what's new
25 Jul 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 19: 2025 Yamaha FZS Hybrid reviewed, TVS Ntorq 125 Super Squad Edition launched & more…
20 Jul 2025
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 TVS NTORQ 125 Related News

TVS NTORQ 125 Specifications and Features

Max Power9.5-10.2 PS
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
Max Torque10.6-10.9 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage47 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine124.8 cc
Max Speed95 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all NTORQ 125 specs and features

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