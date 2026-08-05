TVS NTORQ 125 Key Specs
- Engine124.8 cc
- Mileage47 kmpl
- Power9.5 - 10.2 ps
- Speed95 kmph
- Max Torque10.6 - 10.9 Nm
- Kerb Weight110 kg
The TVS Ntorq 125 is the scooter that set the standard for performance-focused, tech-loaded 125cc scooters in India. Tailored for young urban riders, it blends aggressive, stealth-aircraft-inspired styling with segment-leading smartphone connectivity and peppy performance.
Here is a detailed breakdown of specs, key technology, and pricing across all variants:
The Ntorq 125 is powered by a 124.8 cc, 3-valve, air-cooled single-cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission.
TVS pioneered full smart connectivity in Indian scooters with the Ntorq line, and it remains a core selling point:
The Ntorq 125 line offers multiple choices depending on whether you prioritize value, style, or maximum performance:
|Variant
|Key Highlights
|Ex-Showroom Price (Approx.)
|Disc
|Base disc brake variant, full digital console, 9.5 PS
|₹82,500 – ₹83,350
|Race Edition
|Signature LED headlight, race decals, hazard light switch
|₹87,950 – ₹88,800
|Super Squad Edition
|Marvel Superhero livery (Spiderman, Thor, Iron Man, etc.)
|₹91,550 – ₹92,400
|Race XP
|Bumped power (10.2 PS), dual riding modes, voice assist
|₹93,650 – ₹94,500
|XT
|Dual TFT display, SmartXtalk voice commands, neon color scheme
|₹1.01 Lakh – ₹1.02 Lakh
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|TVS NTORQ 125
|Rs. 82,500Onwards
|124.8 cc
|9.5 PS
|10.6 Nm
|Scooters
|110 kg
|1861 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Hero Destini 125
|Rs. 80,450Onwards
|124.6 cc
|9.12 PS
|10.4 Nm
|Scooters
|115 kg
|1862 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|NTORQ 125VSDestini 125
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|2.4 kW
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|-
|Steel
|NTORQ 125VSMagnus Neo
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Rs. 80,799Onwards
|-
|-
|2200 W
|30 Nm
|Scooters
|76 kg
|1345 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|NTORQ 125VSEpluto 7G
|PURE EV ETrance Neo
|Rs. 79,699Onwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Scooters
|86 kg
|1345 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|NTORQ 125VSETrance Neo
|TVS Jupiter 125
|Rs. 78,100Onwards
|124.8 cc
|8.15 PS
|10.5 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|1852 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|NTORQ 125VSJupiter 125
TVS Motor Company on Monday announced the launch of its Ntorq 125 Race Edition scooter in the Philippines. The Indian two-wheeler brand launched the scooter at the Makina Auto Show in the South-East Asian country. The auto company aims to grab a larger chunk of the country's two-wheeler market with this sporty premium scooter. Also, the company claims that with this TVS Ntorq Race Edition scooter, it aims to tap the young consumer base that focuses on sporty scooters.
The TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition comes with TVS SmartXonnectTM, which lets the rider connect their smartphone to the scooter, unlocking a host of smart connected features, claims the company. It further states that the features can be accessed through the advanced fully digital instrument cluster.
Powering the TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition scooter is a 124.8 cc single-cylinder four-stroke, three-valve, air-cooled SOHC, fuel-injected engine. This engine is capable of churning out 9.25 hp of peak power at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of maximum torque at 5,500 rpm. The scooter can run at a top speed of 90 kmph and accelerates from 0-60 kmph in 9.1 seconds.
Commenting on the launch of this scooter, J Thangarajan, President and Director of TVS Motor Company, Indonesia, said that the Ntorq 125 had been a favourite among Gen Z customers in the country since its launch. “Since the launch, TVS NTORQ 125 has been a favourite among Gen Z customers in the Philippines due to its striking appearance and connected features with TVS SmartXonnectTM. The scooter is built on a rich pedigree of four decades of TVS Racing, and the Race Edition is a celebration of the same. Today, over 1.4 million global consumers are proud ‘NTORQians’, and with the launch of Race Edition, we are confident of growing this tribe from strength to strength,” he added.
TVS NTORQ 125 is available in the 14 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the TVS Ntorq 125 for its stylish design, strong performance, and comfort, though some mention comfort issues and mileage concerns.
|Max Power
|9.5-10.2 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|10.6-10.9 Nm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|124.8 cc
|Max Speed
|95 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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