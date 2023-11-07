HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Eicma 2023: Hero Xoom 125r Unveiled With 14 Inch Wheels, To Rival Tvs Ntorq 125

EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 125R unveiled with 14-inch wheels, to rival TVS NTorq 125

Hero MotoCorp has taken the wraps off the new Xoom 125R sporty scooter at the EICMA 2023 motorcycle show. The new Hero Xoom 125R brings more performance to the 125 cc segment and will come loaded with features and tech. The new offering will take a number of sporty 125 cc scooters in the market starting with the TVS NTorq 125, Aprilia SR125, and the like in the segment.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 07 Nov 2023, 20:56 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hero Xoom 125R
The Hero Xoom 125R gets 14-inch alloy wheels and all-LED lighting with sequential turn indicators, both are segment-first offerings
Hero Xoom 125R
The Hero Xoom 125R gets 14-inch alloy wheels and all-LED lighting with sequential turn indicators, both are segment-first offerings

The new Hero Xoom 125R will come with 14-inch alloy wheels and all-LED lighting across the vehicle with sequential turn indicators. The model will get an all-digital instrument console with turn-by-turn navigation via Bluetooth connectivity. The company says the design attributes on the Xoom 125R have been inspired by the flight of a falcon.

Hero Xoom 125R EICMA 2023
The new Hero Xoom 125R will be launched sometime next year
Hero Xoom 125R EICMA 2023
The new Hero Xoom 125R will be launched sometime next year

Power on the upcoming Hero Xoom 125R will come from a new 125 cc engine. The power figures have not been revealed but the two-wheeler giant promises “fast acceleration, complemented by class-leading vehicle dynamics."

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hero Xpulse 200 4v (HT Auto photo)
Hero XPulse 200 4V
₹ 1.44 - 1.51 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Hero Glamour Xtec (HT Auto photo)
Hero Glamour XTEC
₹ 92,348 - 87,748**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Passion Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Passion Plus
₹76,301**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Hero Xpulse 200t (HT Auto photo)
Hero XPulse 200T
₹ 94,000 - 1.18 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Glamour (HT Auto photo)
Hero Glamour
₹ 70,716 - 77,700**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Destini 125 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Destini 125
₹ 66,700 - 78,900**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Hero won't reveal more details on the new Xoom 125R yet, while details on the launch timeline remain under wraps as well. The scooter has been developed across the company's multiple R&D centres in India and Germany. The Hero Xoom 125R is likely to arrive sometime next year and will be a part of the company's new premium product range, possibly sold via the new Hero Premia dealership network.

First Published Date: 07 Nov 2023, 20:56 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Xoom 125R Hero MotoCorp EICMA EICMA 2203

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
72% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 249 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
2% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 97 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
51% OFF
AGARO Galaxy Cordless Tyre Inflator, Portable Air Compressor, Flash Light, Power Bank, Multipurpose Use, Rechargeable, Up to 150 PSI Air Pump for Car, Bike, Foot Balls, Inflatables, Black & Red
Rs. 2,199 Rs. 4,499
Amazon_Logo
40% OFF
MKY® Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner and Smooth Design | Built in LED Light, Portable,Wet and Dry
Rs. 479 Rs. 799
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.