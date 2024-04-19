HT Auto
2024 Suzuki Swift scores 4 stars in Japan NCAP crash test

19 Apr 2024
  • Maruti Suzuki will bring the 2024 Swift to India in May. Few dealerships have also started accepting bookings for the updated hatchback.
2024 Suzuki Swift is powered by a new 3-cylinder petrol engine.
2024 Suzuki Swift is powered by a new 3-cylinder petrol engine.

Japan was the first market where Suzuki launched the fourth-gen Swift. While Maruti Suzuki plans to bring the new-gen Swift to India in May, this year. Japan NCAP has published the crash test results of the Swift that is being sold in Japan. The Japanese-spec Swift has scored an overall rating of four stars out of five. It is important to note that India-spec Swift will be slightly different than the Japanese model so the safety rating can change.

