2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift bookings open, will launch likely on 9th May

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has finally opened bookings for the 2024 Swift in the Indian market. The booking amount has been set to ₹11,000 and customers can book the hatchback by visiting the website online or through Arena dealerships. The fourth generation of the hatchback will launch likely on 9th May in the Indian market. The new Swift will get some comprehensive updates for the 2024 model year.

Since its launch, Maruti Suzuki has sold more than 29 lakh units of the Swift. Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Swift has been an iconic brand for Maruti Suzuki, one that has evolved with changing times to redefine customer expectations. Its 29 lakh strong customer base and numerous awards & accolades are a testament to how the iconic Swift has gone from strength to strength. The Epic New Swift stays true to its much-loved sporty DNA, while balancing new-age expectations of environment friendliness with low emissions. As always, the next-generation Swift is all set to create new benchmarks in the premium hatchback segment and further the concept of the ‘Joy of Mobility’ in its own right."

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is anticipated to offer a range of variants and color choices. Its design will showcase an evolutionary style, featuring updates such as a new grille, bumpers, alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna, and more. The rear door handles, previously mounted on the C-pillar, will now be replaced with conventional door handles.

Inside the cabin, upgrades will include a floating touchscreen infotainment system and a larger MID unit for the instrument console. The new model is expected to come with new seat upholstery and materials. Moreover, the overall design of the interior is a bit inspired by the Baleno.

Additionally, the new-gen Maruti Swift will introduce the new 1.2-litre Z-Series (Z12E) petrol engine, replacing the 1.2-litre K-Series (K12C) motor. Manual and AMT gearbox options will be available, along with a CNG variant. Maruti may also introduce higher variants to cater to private customers.

