Jeep Meridian 2.0 spotted being tested, reveals overall design changes

The Jeep Meridian, launched in 2022 to compete with the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster, has not achieved the success Jeep India had hoped for. In response, the company has announced the arrival of the new Meridian facelift during the launch of the Wrangler SUV.

Priyesh Kumar, Brand Director, Jeep India, stated that the company is examining all features that should be part of the Meridian to ensure it aligns with market demands. "It has to be something which appeals to the buyers and maintains the core DNA of Jeep," Kumar emphasised. The updated Meridian was recently spied, revealing key details.

The Meridian facelift retains a similar structure with minimal changes. Key distinguishing features of the new Meridian facelift include a slightly modified grille, updated LED headlamps and DRLs, and a redesigned front bumper with silver accents. A radar module mounted on the bumper indicates the likely addition of ADAS technology. Furthermore, the new Meridian is expected to sport redesigned alloy wheels, updated taillamps, a new rear bumper, and a broader range of exterior paint options compared to the current model.

The Jeep Meridian facelift will feature a free-standing infotainment system, a digital driver’s display, a multi-functional steering wheel, and a raised centre console

Interior spy images reveal that the updated SUV's cabin does not look drastically different at first glance. It continues to include a free-standing infotainment system, a digital driver's display, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a raised center console. However, the new Meridian is likely to offer a refreshed cabin theme with redesigned upholstery, a tweaked air conditioning panel, and additional features like a dash camera and rear window blinds.

Mechanically, Jeep is not expected to make any changes to the Meridian facelift's powertrain. It will continue to be equipped with a 2.0-liter diesel engine paired with a six-speed manual and a nine-speed automatic torque converter unit. Select variants will also offer a 4WD system.

Besides the Meridian, Jeep India will also introduce a couple of new products. While Kumar didn’t reveal which products, he hinted at products like Jeep Wagoneer S to be introduced soon. “In the domestic market, we are still exploring which products suit the market here. We are closely monitoring customer expectations, government policies, infrastructure development and regulations," he said.

