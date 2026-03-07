PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
MAHINDRA XUV 7XO

13.66 - 24.92 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Expert Score 4.4
4.4
184
Videos
Photos
Shorts
Colours
Variants

The Mahindra XUV 7XO has officially launched in India, marking a significant evolution from the XUV700. Positioned as a tech-forward, premium 7-seater SUV, the 2025 XUV 7XO introduces several industry-first features and a refreshed design language.

Mahindra XUV 7XO Price and Variants

The XUV 7XO is available in six distinct trims: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7T, and AX7L. Prices start at 13.66 lakh for the base petrol variant, making it a highly competitive entry in the mid-size SUV category.

VariantSeatingPetrol (MT)Diesel (MT)Petrol (AT)Diesel (AT)
AX7 Str13.66 Lakh14.96 Lakh--
AX37 Str16.02 Lakh16.49 Lakh17.47 Lakh17.94 Lakh
AX57 Str17.52 Lakh17.99 Lakh18.97 Lakh19.44 Lakh
AX77 Str18.48 Lakh18.95 Lakh19.93 Lakh20.40 Lakh
AX7T7/6 Str-20.99 Lakh21.97 Lakh22.44 Lakh
AX7L7/6 Str-22.47 Lakh23.45 Lakh24.11 Lakh

Note: All prices are ex-showroom. All-Wheel Drive (AWD) is available on top-tier diesel automatic variants for an additional premium of approximately 2.45 lakh.

Key Highlights and Tech Innovations

Mahindra has packed the 2025 model with features that set it apart in the mid-size SUV segment:

  • Triple-Screen Dashboard: A coast-to-coast setup featuring three 12.3-inch HD screens, including a dedicated unit for the front passenger.
  • AI Integration: Built-in Alexa with ChatGPT for natural voice commands.
  • Audio Excellence: A 16-speaker Harman Kardon system with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support—an industry first for ICE SUVs.
  • Comfort: Ventilated seats for both front and rear passengers (6-seater variant), and a 6-way power-adjustable co-driver seat with "Boss Mode."
  • ng traffic, alongside emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keep assist.

Performance and Engine Specifications

The 2025 Mahindra XUV 7XO retains the powerful engine options that made its predecessor a success while adding mechanical refinements for a smoother ride.

  • 2.0L mStallion Turbo-Petrol: Delivers 200 PS of power and 380 Nm of torque.
  • 2.2L mHawk Diesel: Produces 185 PS and up to 450 Nm of torque (in Automatic variants).
  • Transmission: Available in 6-speed Manual and 6-speed Torque Converter Automatic.
  • DAVINCI Suspension: A new frequency-selective damping system that improves body control and absorbs road imperfections more effectively.

Exterior and Interior Design

The 2025 model features a sharper, more mature aesthetic. The front fascia is dominated by a new piano black grille with jewel-like accents and C-shaped LED DRLs. The SUV now sits on 19-inch aero-optimized diamond-cut alloy wheels, giving it a commanding stance.

Inside, the cabin is draped in a premium mix of black, beige, and tan leatherette. Modern conveniences include ventilated front and rear seats, a panoramic sunroof with UV protection, and a 6-way power-adjustable co-driver seat with "Boss Mode."

Competition and Market Presence

The Mahindra XUV 7XO competes directly with the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and MG Hector Plus. While rivals offer strong features, the 7XO holds an edge with its superior engine performance, advanced DAVINCI suspension, and the unique triple-screen infotainment layout.

With bookings officially opening in January 2025, the XUV 7XO is positioned as the go-to choice for families seeking a tech-forward, safe, and powerful 7-seater SUV.

Mahindra XUV 7XO Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1997 - 2194 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    13 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    182 - 200 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | Diesel
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    380 - 450 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    4
Mahindra XUV 7XO Variants

Mahindra XUV 7XO price starts at ₹ 13.66 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 24.92 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra XUV 7XO comes in 27 variants. Mahindra XUV 7XO's top variant is AX7 L DAT AWD 7 STR.
XUV 7XO AX GMT 7 STR
₹13.66 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
XUV 7XO AX DMT 7 STR
₹14.96 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
XUV 7XO AX3 GMT 7 STR
₹16.02 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Mahindra XUV 7XO Latest Updates

Calendar icon7 Mar 2026
Mahindra teases a Women's Edition of the XUV 7XO SUV set to launch on International Women’s Day 2026.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 Feb 2026
Mahindra expands aftersales in Delhi NCR, enhancing service capabilities with new facilities, training, and mobile electric vehicle support.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 Jan 2026
The Mahindra XUV 7XO features significant updates, including improved ride comfort, design enhancements, and advanced technology, appealing to urban family buyers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Jan 2026
Mahindra launched the XUV 7XO SUV in India, competing against Tata Safari with superior features and performance.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 Jan 2026
The 2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO offers diverse trim options, engine choices, and features, catering to varied buyer preferences.Read Full Story

Mahindra XUV 7XO Quick Shorts

How Mahindra XUV 7XO Was Designed
Play Icon

How Mahindra XUV 7XO Was Designed

Mahindra XUV 7XO: 5 Things To Love ❤️ And Hate 😱
Play Icon

Mahindra XUV 7XO: 5 Things To Love ❤️ And Hate 😱

Mahindra XUV 7XO preps for Dakar!⚡️
Play Icon

Mahindra XUV 7XO preps for Dakar!⚡️

Mahindra XUV 7XO goes off-roading⚡️
Play Icon

Mahindra XUV 7XO goes off-roading⚡️

Mahindra XUV 7XO: More Than 15 Updates⚡️
Play Icon

Mahindra XUV 7XO: More Than 15 Updates⚡️

Mahindra XUV 7XO is here with a fresh look!
Play Icon

Mahindra XUV 7XO is here with a fresh look!

Mahindra XUV 7XO debuts in India; bolder design with new features
Play Icon

Mahindra XUV 7XO debuts in India; bolder design with new features

Mahindra XUV 7XO Visual Comparison

Mahindra XUV 7XO comparison with similar cars

Mahindra XUV 7XO CAR - main product image
Mahindra XUV 7XO
Mahindra Scorpio N CAR image for comparison
Mahindra Scorpio N
Mahindra Thar ROXX CAR image for comparison
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Tata Harrier CAR image for comparison
Tata Harrier
Hyundai Alcazar CAR image for comparison
Hyundai Alcazar
Hyundai Creta N Line CAR image for comparison
Hyundai Creta N Line
₹13.66 Lakhs*
₹13.49 Lakhs*
₹12.39 Lakhs*
₹12.89 Lakhs*
₹14.99 Lakhs*
₹16.93 Lakhs*
User Rating
4.7
179 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
1188 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
267 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
95 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
56 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
3 Reviews
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
5/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
5/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Power
182 bhp
Power
172 bhp
Power
172 bhp
Power
168 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Power
158 bhp
Torque
450 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Torque
370 Nm
Torque
350 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
253 Nm

Mahindra XUV 7XO Expert Review

By: Prashant Singh
By: Prashant Singh

Pros

Supreme Ride QualityLonger Features ListPunchy Engine Performance

Cons

Cramped Third RowNo Electric TailgatePolarizing Ice-cube Lamps Design

Mahindra, the undisputed leader in the utility vehicle (UV) segment, has brought forward an all-new avatar of the XUV700, now called the XUV 7XO. The nameplate update was long overdue, aligning the SUV with Mahindra’s new, unified naming strategy - much like the XUV300’s transition to the 3XO. Beyond the nomenclature change, the XUV 7XO brings with it a host of significant updates that define the next generation of this highly popular SUV, which continues to be aimed squarely at urban, family-focused buyers.

While the SUV introduces several substantial updates to ready it for a new wave of challengers in the segment, the standout change is undoubtedly the DaVinci dampers on the suspension, designed to significantly improve ride comfort. Mahindra invited me to Jaisalmer to experience the XUV 7XO in its entirety and push the new SUV to its limits, to see if it truly lives up to its promise.

Exterior Looks

Mahindra has taken a careful, evolutionary approach with the XUV 7XO’s design, choosing to refine rather than reinvent a shape that has aged well. At first glance, the SUV is unmistakably an XUV700, but closer inspection reveals a sharper, more contemporary treatment, especially up front. I personally feel that the 700 has a cleaner design overall, and things get slightly busier with the 7XO, but I had a similar initial impression when the 700 came out and then it grew on me.

Looking at the front you'll notice the daytime running lamps have been reworked into a slimmer C-shaped signature, within which sit the split LED headlamps, now paired with a narrower, cleaner-looking grille. The bumper, too, looks more aggressive, featuring a silver-finished faux skid plate and distinctive cube-shaped lighting elements that handle fog and cornering duties. These units also double up as part of Mahindra’s headlight booster system, which enhances illumination at higher speeds when the high beam is engaged. However, like I mentioned in the video review, these ice cube shaped lights feel a bit overkill.

In profile, the familiar muscular stance remains intact, highlighted by the strong shoulder line and the characteristic C-pillar kink. The biggest visual upgrade here comes from the new 19-inch alloy wheels on the top variant, finished in black with diamond-cut accents, complemented by gloss-black cladding along the wheel arches and doors.

At the rear, the XUV 7XO borrows its LED tail-lamps from the XEV 9S, complete with an intricate hexagonal lighting pattern that carries over into the redesigned bumper. The result is an update that modernises the SUV, successfully refreshing the design while retaining its original character.

The centre console has been subtly redesigned, with climate controls now integrated into the touchscreen.
The centre console has been subtly redesigned, with climate controls now integrated into the touchscreen.

Cabin and interior updates

Step inside, and it’s clear that Mahindra has invested heavily in reworking the cabin, giving it a noticeably fresher and more upmarket feel. The biggest visual shift comes from the new interior colour palette, which replaces the earlier black-and-white layout with a more sophisticated Lumina and Chestnut Brown theme. While this change adds warmth and elegance, it does leave you wishing that the darker brown-and-black combination had been made available across the range.

The centre console has been subtly redesigned, with climate controls now integrated into the touchscreen. While this move cleans up the layout and frees up space for an extra storage cubby, it may not appeal to everyone, especially those who prefer the tactile ease of physical buttons. A slim strip of hard-touch switches for drive modes, hazard lights and camera functions sits below, but its operation feels less than ideal, requiring firm presses that cause the panel itself to flex, an area where better attention to detail would have helped.

Material quality, however, is a strong point. Soft-touch surfaces are generously applied across key touchpoints, including the upper sections of the door pads, elevating the cabin’s premium quotient. That said, a few fit-and-finish inconsistencies, particularly around the junction of the dashboard and door panels, stand out and feel uncharacteristic for Mahindra at this level.

Second-row passengers are treated to a host of features, including ventilated seats, sun blinds, a wireless charger, BYOD functionality and a powered boss mode for the front passenger seat.
Second-row passengers are treated to a host of features, including ventilated seats, sun blinds, a wireless charger, BYOD functionality and a powered boss mode for the front passenger seat.

Where the XUV 7X0 truly shines is practicality and rear-seat comfort. The front door pockets are cavernous, easily accommodating multiple bottles along with smaller items. Second-row passengers are treated to a host of features, including ventilated seats, sun blinds, a wireless charger, BYOD functionality and a powered boss mode for the front passenger seat. Space is generous, with ample legroom and acceptable headroom, especially when the sunroof blind is retracted.

The third row, while usable, comes with compromises. Headroom is tight, shoulder room is limited, and taller occupants will need to be cautious over speed breakers. Legroom, however, is surprisingly decent, and the seating position is less upright than expected. Dedicated AC vents and blower controls are present, but the absence of any charging ports is a noticeable miss in an otherwise well-equipped cabin.

The infotainment system is loaded with connected apps ranging from media streaming to e-commerce, many of which can also be accessed via the passenger-side display.
The infotainment system is loaded with connected apps ranging from media streaming to e-commerce, many of which can also be accessed via the passenger-side display.

New feature updates

Dominating the dashboard is an expansive digital setup comprising three 12.3-inch screens, delivering excellent clarity and brightness. Both the infotainment and passenger displays are highly responsive, although the interface does demand a short learning curve before it feels intuitive. Adding to the tech appeal is Mahindra’s so-called 540-degree camera system, which combines a conventional 360-degree view with an additional top-down perspective, making tight manoeuvres remarkably stress-free thanks to its clear visuals and logical layout.

The infotainment system is loaded with connected apps ranging from media streaming to e-commerce, many of which can also be accessed via the passenger-side display. What truly stands out, however, is that this entire triple-screen arrangement is offered as standard across the lineup. Audio duties are handled by a 1,400W, 16-speaker Harman Kardon system with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support. It delivers an immersive soundstage, though it really comes into its own only after some fine-tuning through the equaliser.

Safety is equally well addressed. Standard equipment includes six airbags, four-wheel disc brakes, ABS, ESC, hill-hold and hill-descent control, along with the welcome addition of a three-point seatbelt for the middle passenger in the second row. Higher AX7 T variants further enhance protection with a knee airbag and an upgraded Level 2 ADAS suite. Featuring higher-resolution cameras, improved radar modules and significantly more computing power, the system proved effective during my drive too.

The gearing is well judged, and the automatic transmission responds promptly. Complementing this is an impressive level of refinement.
The gearing is well judged, and the automatic transmission responds promptly. Complementing this is an impressive level of refinement.

Drive, performance and comfort

Powering the XUV 7XO is the familiar engine lineup, with Mahindra retaining the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel, both offered with six-speed manual and torque-converter automatic gearboxes. My time was spent with the diesel automatic, which produces 182bhp and 450Nm, and it immediately impresses with its effortless delivery. There’s a strong surge of torque from the moment you get moving, yet the power never feels abrupt. The gearing is well judged, and the automatic transmission responds promptly. Complementing this is an impressive level of refinement. The diesel engine, in particular, stands out for its subdued noise and vibrations, idling with a smoothness that’s closer to a petrol than a traditional oil-burner.

Where the XUV 7XO truly sets itself apart, however, is ride comfort. The introduction of the new DaVinci dampers a first not just for Mahindra but globally, has transformed the way the SUV rides. The suspension feels noticeably more compliant, ironing out broken surfaces with ease and maintaining composure regardless of which row you’re seated in. Whether behind the wheel or lounging in the back, comfort remains consistently high.

On the road, the SUV simply glides over imperfections, isolating occupants from harsh impacts almost entirely. Speed breakers, rough patches and uneven surfaces are dealt with so nonchalantly that you often find yourself slowing down out of habit rather than necessity. Yes, there is some body roll when pushed, but given the XUV 7XO’s family-oriented brief, it’s unlikely to bother most buyers.

The final word

The new Mahindra XUV 7XO represents a clear generational step forward over its predecessor. It isn’t just better equipped or sharper to look at; the most noticeable improvement comes in the form of a significantly more refined ride quality. Priced between 13.66 lakh and 24.11 lakh (ex-showroom), the XUV 7X0 offers exceptional value for money. At this price point, few rivals can match its combination of performance, comfort and technology, making it a highly compelling package in the segment.

(Note to readers: The drive was organised by Mahindra Automotive. The views and opinions expressed in the review are solely those of the author.)

Mahindra XUV 7XO Images

Mahindra XUV 7XO Image 1
Mahindra XUV 7XO Image 2
Mahindra XUV 7XO Image 3
Mahindra XUV 7XO Image 4

Mahindra XUV 7XO Colours

Mahindra XUV 7XO is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Stealth Black
Everest White
Galaxy Grey
Desert Myst
Ruby Velvet
Nebula Blue
Midnight Black
Stealth black

Mahindra XUV 7XO Alternatives

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.49 - 24.34 Lakhs
XUV 7XOvsScorpio N
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.39 - 22.25 Lakhs
XUV 7XOvsThar ROXX
UPCOMING
Skoda Kushaq Facelift

Skoda Kushaq Facelift

11 - 19 Lakhs
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

12.89 - 25.25 Lakhs
XUV 7XOvsHarrier
Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar

14.99 - 21.74 Lakhs
XUV 7XOvsAlcazar
Hyundai Creta N Line

Hyundai Creta N Line

16.93 - 20.64 Lakhs
XUV 7XOvsCreta N Line

Mahindra XUV 7XO User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.7Features
4.9Safety
4.8Design
4.6Value For Money
4.7Comfort
Mahindra XUV 7XO User Reviews & Ratings

What Customers say
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the XUV 7XO's luxury, tech features, and safety. Highlights include rear sunshades and strong engine performance, but some voice concerns about infotainment bugs and delivery delays.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconLuxurious interior with quality materials
  • check circle iconOutstanding ride quality with DaVinci dampers
  • check circle iconAdvanced safety features with 7 airbags and BNCAP 5-star rating
  • check circle iconImpressive infotainment with Dolby Atmos and triple screens
  • check circle iconAuto-booster headlamps enhance night visibility

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHigher price point compared to competitors
  • warning iconLong delivery waiting times
  • warning iconInfotainment system can lag and require updates
  • warning iconDriver screen may go blank intermittently
  • warning iconThird row is not suitable for adults

User Reviews

High-Quality Tire Specifications
Love how the seat moves back automatically to let me get out. Such a small but premium feature. Love the 7XO experience.
By: Gautam Reddy (Mar 12, 2026)
Reliable Vehicle Service Options
19-inch alloys look stunning. Don't go for smaller wheels, the car's design needs these 19s for that mean stance. Looks great.
By: Vignesh Rao (Mar 12, 2026)
Smart unlock
Adrenox app has a bit of lag sometimes, but features like remote AC start are super cool for the summer heat. Very convenient.
By: Arjun Iyer (Mar 12, 2026)
Welcome retract
M-Hawk diesel is so quiet! NVH levels are excellent. You hardly hear the engine inside the cabin. Great engineering effort.
By: Mohan Menon (Mar 12, 2026)
Updated Software Features Included
If you don't fold the 3rd row, the boot is tiny. Just fits a couple of laptop bags. Plan your trips accordingly for luggage.
By: Nikhil Shetty (Mar 12, 2026)
Mahindra XUV 7XO Brochure

Download brochure for:
  • Checkmark iconColours & Specs
  • Checkmark iconDetailed info on specs & features
Mahindra XUV 7XO Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque380-450 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage17 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1997-2194 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
View all XUV 7XO specs and features

Mahindra XUV 7XO Mileage

Mahindra XUV 7XO in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Mahindra XUV 7XO's petrol variant is 15 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mahindra XUV 7XO AX GMT 7 STR comes with a 60 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
AX GMT 7 STR
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
15 kmpl

Popular Mahindra Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Popular Suv Cars

Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 CrEx-Showroom
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 LakhsEx-Showroom
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 CrEx-Showroom
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 LakhsEx-Showroom
Q7 Price in Delhi
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 CrEx-Showroom
Q8 Price in Delhi

