Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
₹ 28.18 to 33.95 Lakhs*

Mileage 10.01 to 15.04 kmpl
Engine 2,694 to 2,755 cc
Transmission Manual and Automatic
Fuel type Petrol and Diesel

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

2.7 2WD MT (Petrol) BS VI, 2694 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 28.18 Lakhs

2.7 2WD AT (Petrol) BS VI, 2694 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 29.77 Lakhs

2.8 2WD MT (Diesel) BS VI, 2755 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 30.19 Lakhs

2.8 2WD AT (Diesel) BS VI, 2755 cc, Diesel, Automatic

₹ 32.05 Lakhs

2.8 4WD MT (Diesel) BS VI, 2755 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 32.16 Lakhs

2.8 4WD AT (Diesel) BS VI, 2755 cc, Diesel, Automatic

₹ 33.95 Lakhs

