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TOYOTA Fortuner

₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.4
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The full-size SUV segment continues to be redefined by unmatched road presence, reliability, and immense resale value. Sitting firmly at the top of this category is the Toyota Fortuner, a vehicle that has earned a legendary reputation among car buyers looking for a blend of premium comfort and rugged durability. Whether navigating crowded urban streets or tackling demanding off-road trails, this multi-purpose vehicle remains a dominant force.

This comprehensive guide covers everything from updated pricing to variants, powertrain options, and safety advancements to help make an informed purchasing decision.

Toyota Fortuner Price

The Toyota Fortuner line-up caters to various buyer requirements, offering choices across petrol, diesel, and advanced mild-hybrid configurations.

The ex-showroom prices for the standard and premium iterations in India are as follows:

  • Toyota Fortuner (Standard Line-up): 34.76 Lakh to 50.46 Lakh (Ex-Showroom)
  • Toyota Fortuner Legender: 41.54 Lakh to 46.75 Lakh (Ex-Showroom)

On-Road Price Overview (Delhi)

When planning a budget, accounting for regional registration, road taxes, and insurance is vital. In New Delhi, the estimated on-road price structure ranges from 39.07 Lakh for the entry-level petrol trim up to 59.18 Lakh for the top-tier GR-S trim.

Technical Specifications and Powertrains

The engineering under the hood highlights why the vehicle maintains such high market demand. Buyers can select from three robust powertrain systems engineered for longevity and consistent power delivery.

1. 2.8-litre Diesel Engine

The workhorse of the lineup is the 2755 cc turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine. It is highly regarded for its low-end grunt and highway cruising efficiency.

  • Maximum Power: 201 bhp @ 3000 - 3420 rpm
  • Maximum Torque: 500 Nm @ 1600 rpm (Automatic) / 420 Nm (Manual)
  • Transmission Choices: 6-speed Manual or 6-speed Automatic with Paddle Shifters

2. 2.8-litre Neo Drive (48V Mild-Hybrid)

For individuals prioritising improved fuel efficiency without sacrificing raw muscle, the advanced Neo Drive system incorporates a 48V mild-hybrid setup with the 2.8-litre diesel engine. The system integrates an 8.5 kW electric motor that guarantees smoother stop-start transitions and quicker throttle responses.

  • Fuel Economy (ARAI Claimed): Up to 14.6 kmpl

3. 2.7-litre Petrol Engine

Ideal for urban commutes and refinement, the 2694 cc naturally aspirated petrol option offers linear power distribution.

  • Maximum Power: 164 bhp @ 5220 rpm
  • Maximum Torque: 245 Nm @ 4000 rpm
  • Transmission Choices: 5-speed Manual or 6-speed Automatic

Comprehensive Variant Line-up

To satisfy diverse consumer tastes, the vehicle is split into distinctly styled packages:

  • Leader Edition (4x2 Diesel): Designed as a high-value entry point, this variant packages the core strengths of the diesel engine with unique exterior modifications and styling accessories at a competitive price point.
  • Standard Fortuner (4x2 & 4x4): Features a bold chrome front grille, classic rugged bumpers, and highly functional alloy wheels. The 4x4 configurations include a low-range transfer case and Active Traction Control.
  • Legender: A more urban, aggressive take on the design featuring a sleek dual-tone look, sharp split LED headlamps, sequential turn indicators, and a distinctive front bumper layout.
  • GR-S (Gazoo Racing Sport): The ultimate flagship version boasts sports-tuned suspension setups, exclusive GR-branded interiors, a darkened exterior theme, and precise handling characteristics.

Interior Comfort and Premium Features

Stepping inside reveals a cabin built to endure family road trips while sustaining high comfort metrics. Key elements include:

  • Seating Comfort: A spacious 7-seater layout wrapped in premium leather upholstery. The driver and co-passenger get 8-way electrically adjustable seats.
  • Infotainment & Audio: An 8-inch high-resolution touchscreen infotainment display with seamless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Higher trims feature an immersive multi-speaker premium JBL audio system.
  • Cabin Utility: Multi-zone automatic climate control, dedicated rear AC vents for all rows, wireless smartphone charging, and a 360-degree panoramic view camera for effortless parking manoeuvres.
  • Luggage Space: Offers a usable 296 litres of boot storage space with all rows up, which expands massively by folding the 50:50 split third-row seats.

Safety Architecture

Safety remains central to the engineering philosophy. Built on a rigid high-tensile body-on-frame chassis, the SUV has secured a commendable 5-star safety rating in ANCAP testing.

Standard protective gear across the variants includes:

  • 7 Airbags: Comprehensive coverage including driver, passenger, side, curtain, and knee protection.
  • Stability Controls: Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) alongside Brake Assist (BA) and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (ABS with EBD).
  • Off-Road Support: Hill Start Assist Control and Downhill Assist Control (on 4x4 models) to prevent rolling on steep gradients.

Final Verdict: Is it Worth the Investment?

With its commanding driving position, bulletproof mechanical reliability, and unmatched ability to retain value over time, the Toyota Fortuner remains the benchmark for premium full-size SUVs. While it faces new competition from models like the MG Majestor, Jeep Meridian, and Skoda Kodiaq, the combination of raw 4x4 capabilities and lower long-term ownership costs ensures it stays an evergreen favourite for Indian families and adventure seekers alike.

Toyota Fortuner Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2694 - 2755 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    10.3 - 14.6 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    164 - 201 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol / Diesel /Hybrid
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    296 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    245 - 500 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
View All Fortuner SpecsView specs icon

Toyota Fortuner Videos

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MG Majestor Road Presence: Better than Toyota Fortuner?
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MG Majestor Road Presence: Better than Toyota Fortuner?

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Toyota Fortuner Variants

Toyota Fortuner price starts at ₹ 34.76 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 50.46 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Fortuner comes in 11 variants. Toyota Fortuner's top variant is GR-S.
Filter variants by:
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Petrol
Diesel
Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
Automatic
Manual
11 Variants Available
Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT
₹34.76 Lakhs*
2694 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4X2 AT Platinum White Pearl
₹34.96 Lakhs*
2694 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x2 MT
₹35.4 Lakhs*
2755 cc
Diesel
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Toyota Fortuner Latest Updates

Calendar icon1 Aug 2026
Toyota's July 2026 sales rose 5% domestically, with 32,516 units sold, highlighting strong customer confidence.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Jul 2026
Toyota Kirloskar Motor anticipates continued growth in India's passenger vehicle segment, driven by festive demand and shifting mobility preferences despite challenges like fuel price hikes.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Jun 2026
Toyota's new patent for EVs simulates manual driving skills, enhancing realism and safety in electric vehicles.Read Full Story
Calendar icon28 May 2026
MG launches the Majestor Savvy SUV, pricing it competitively against Toyota Fortuner, featuring advanced tech and spacious design.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 May 2026
Toyota increased Fortuner prices in India by ₹87,000, affecting all variants as it prepares to face MG Majestor competition.Read Full Story

Toyota Fortuner Visual Comparison

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Toyota Fortuner comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner image
Rs. 34.76 LakhsOnwards
4.4348
201 bhp500 NmManual, AutomaticSUV7296 litres4795 mm1855 mm1835 mm5.8 metres
Toyota Fortuner LegenderToyota Fortuner Legender imageRs. 41.54 LakhsOnwards
51
201 bhp500 NmAutomaticSUV7296 litres4795 mm1855 mm1835 mm5.8 metresFortunerVSFortuner Legender
MG GlosterMG Gloster imageRs. 41.07 LakhsOnwards
4.82
213 bhp478.5 NmAutomaticSUV6343 litres4985 mm1926 mm1867 mm-FortunerVSGloster
Volkswagen TayronVolkswagen Tayron imageRs. 41.99 LakhsOnwards
4.6131
201 bhp320 NmAutomaticSUV--4792 mm1866 mm1665 mm6.05 metresFortunerVSTayron
Isuzu MU-XIsuzu MU-X imageRs. 33.23 LakhsOnwards
51
161 bhp360 NmAutomaticSUV62354825186018605.8FortunerVSMU-X
Jeep MeridianJeep Meridian imageRs. 23.33 LakhsOnwards
4.310
168 bhp350 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6170 L4769 mm1859 mm1698 mm5.6 metresFortunerVSMeridian

Toyota Fortuner Images

Toyota Fortuner Image 1
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Toyota Fortuner Image 3
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Toyota Fortuner Image 6

Toyota Fortuner Colours

Toyota Fortuner is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Phantom Brown
Platinum White Pearl
Sparkling Black Crystal Shine
Avant Garde Bronze
Attitude Black
Silver Metallic
Super White
Phantom brown

Toyota Fortuner Alternatives

Toyota Fortuner Legender

Toyota Fortuner Legender

41.54 - 46.75 Lakhs
FortunervsFortuner Legender
MG Gloster

MG Gloster

41.07 - 46.24 Lakhs
FortunervsGloster
Volkswagen Tayron

Volkswagen Tayron

41.99 - 46.99 Lakhs
FortunervsTayron
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

33.23 - 35.19 Lakhs
FortunervsMU-X
Jeep Meridian

Jeep Meridian

23.33 - 37.82 Lakhs
FortunervsMeridian
Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

36.99 - 46.99 Lakhs
FortunervsKodiaq

Toyota Fortuner User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
3.9Features
4.7Safety
4.7Design
4.3Value For Money
4.1Comfort
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Toyota Fortuner User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Toyota Fortuner for its solid build, reliability, off-road capabilities, and low maintenance, but continue to express concerns about fuel efficiency and outdated technology features.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconExceptional off-road capabilities
  • check circle iconComfortable and spacious interior with practical features
  • check circle iconSolid build quality and safety
  • check circle iconLow maintenance costs
  • check circle iconPowerful engine performance

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconOutdated interior design
  • warning iconLimited advanced tech features
  • warning iconPoor fuel efficiency
  • warning iconTough manual clutch
  • warning iconUnsettled ride quality on uneven roads

User Reviews

Best looking with highway
Good-looking and perfect SUV, in my opinion. It delivers an impressive mileage of around 18 km/l and comes with reliable after-sales service from Toyota. Overall, a great choice in its segment.
By: Sartaj khan (Jul 27, 2026)
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Safe Fortress
In my city, owning a Fortuner is a must for respect. It’s a boss car. The new LED headlights are very bright and helpful at night.
By: Raghunath Vishwakarma (Apr 21, 2026)
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High Service Cost
I love how the car feels so solid. It gives a sense of security. The maintenance is very low compared to other big SUVs in India.
By: Shankar Lal Mali (Apr 21, 2026)
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Practical Family Car
The ride quality in the second row is quite jumpy. Not suitable for elders with back problems. But for young people, it is fun.
By: Madan Lal Prajapat (Apr 21, 2026)
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Refined Cruiser
The Legender’s black roof and white body look very elegant. The wireless charger is a nice convenience. Very happy with the purchase.
By: Bhanwar Lal Rajput (Apr 21, 2026)
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Toyota Fortuner Related News

The MG Majestor Savvy enters the segment with larger dimensions and more features than the Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive.
⁠MG Majestor Savvy Vs Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive: Which 4x4 should be your pick in 2026?
28 May 2026
The next-generation Toyota Fortuner has been spied testing in Thailand
Next-gen Toyota Fortuner spotted for the first time ahead of global debut
23 Feb 2026
The 2025 Hyundai Tucson scored a 5-star safety rating from the Latin NCAP earlier this year.
Hyundai Tucson discontinued in India: Why Premium SUVs struggle against the Toyota Fortuner
12 Nov 2025
The Toyota Fortuner is now taxed at flat 40 per cent under the new GST bracket, as opposed to 50 per cent under the old regime, making it the biggest beneficiary in the brand's lineup
Toyota cars prices slashed under new GST rates, Fortuner cheaper by 3.49 lakh
6 Sept 2025
Flagship models like the Innova Hycross, and the Fortuner continue to contribute substantial volumes while the newer models are allowing Toyota to grow total reach
Innova Hycross, Fortuner push Toyota to best-ever June sales with 5% growth. Check details
1 Jul 2025
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 Toyota Fortuner Related News
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Toyota Fortuner Brochure

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Toyota Fortuner Specifications and Features

Max Power164-201 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque245-500 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage14.6 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine2694 - 2755 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel,Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
View all Fortuner specs and features

Toyota Fortuner Mileage

Toyota Fortuner in India is available in Petrol, Diesel, & Hybrid (Electric + Diesel) variants. Average mileage of Toyota Fortuner's petrol variant is 10.3 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Toyota Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT comes with a 80 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
10.3 kmpl

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