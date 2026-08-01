Toyota Fortuner Key Specs
- Engine2694 - 2755 cc
- Mileage10.3 - 14.6 kmpl
- Power164 - 201 bhp
- FuelPetrol / Diesel /Hybrid
- Boot Space296 litres
- Max Torque245 - 500 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
The full-size SUV segment continues to be redefined by unmatched road presence, reliability, and immense resale value. Sitting firmly at the top of this category is the Toyota Fortuner, a vehicle that has earned a legendary reputation among car buyers looking for a blend of premium comfort and rugged durability. Whether navigating crowded urban streets or tackling demanding off-road trails, this multi-purpose vehicle remains a dominant force.
This comprehensive guide covers everything from updated pricing to variants, powertrain options, and safety advancements to help make an informed purchasing decision.
The Toyota Fortuner line-up caters to various buyer requirements, offering choices across petrol, diesel, and advanced mild-hybrid configurations.
The ex-showroom prices for the standard and premium iterations in India are as follows:
When planning a budget, accounting for regional registration, road taxes, and insurance is vital. In New Delhi, the estimated on-road price structure ranges from ₹39.07 Lakh for the entry-level petrol trim up to ₹59.18 Lakh for the top-tier GR-S trim.
The engineering under the hood highlights why the vehicle maintains such high market demand. Buyers can select from three robust powertrain systems engineered for longevity and consistent power delivery.
The workhorse of the lineup is the 2755 cc turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine. It is highly regarded for its low-end grunt and highway cruising efficiency.
For individuals prioritising improved fuel efficiency without sacrificing raw muscle, the advanced Neo Drive system incorporates a 48V mild-hybrid setup with the 2.8-litre diesel engine. The system integrates an 8.5 kW electric motor that guarantees smoother stop-start transitions and quicker throttle responses.
Ideal for urban commutes and refinement, the 2694 cc naturally aspirated petrol option offers linear power distribution.
To satisfy diverse consumer tastes, the vehicle is split into distinctly styled packages:
Stepping inside reveals a cabin built to endure family road trips while sustaining high comfort metrics. Key elements include:
Safety remains central to the engineering philosophy. Built on a rigid high-tensile body-on-frame chassis, the SUV has secured a commendable 5-star safety rating in ANCAP testing.
Standard protective gear across the variants includes:
With its commanding driving position, bulletproof mechanical reliability, and unmatched ability to retain value over time, the Toyota Fortuner remains the benchmark for premium full-size SUVs. While it faces new competition from models like the MG Majestor, Jeep Meridian, and Skoda Kodiaq, the combination of raw 4x4 capabilities and lower long-term ownership costs ensures it stays an evergreen favourite for Indian families and adventure seekers alike.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Toyota Fortuner
|Rs. 34.76 LakhsOnwards
|201 bhp
|500 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|7
|296 litres
|4795 mm
|1855 mm
|1835 mm
|5.8 metres
|Toyota Fortuner Legender
|Rs. 41.54 LakhsOnwards
|201 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|7
|296 litres
|4795 mm
|1855 mm
|1835 mm
|5.8 metres
|FortunerVSFortuner Legender
|MG Gloster
|Rs. 41.07 LakhsOnwards
|213 bhp
|478.5 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|343 litres
|4985 mm
|1926 mm
|1867 mm
|-
|FortunerVSGloster
|Volkswagen Tayron
|Rs. 41.99 LakhsOnwards
|201 bhp
|320 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|-
|-
|4792 mm
|1866 mm
|1665 mm
|6.05 metres
|FortunerVSTayron
|Isuzu MU-X
|Rs. 33.23 LakhsOnwards
|161 bhp
|360 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|235
|4825
|1860
|1860
|5.8
|FortunerVSMU-X
|Jeep Meridian
|Rs. 23.33 LakhsOnwards
|168 bhp
|350 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|170 L
|4769 mm
|1859 mm
|1698 mm
|5.6 metres
|FortunerVSMeridian
Toyota Fortuner is available in the 7 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the Toyota Fortuner for its solid build, reliability, off-road capabilities, and low maintenance, but continue to express concerns about fuel efficiency and outdated technology features.
|Max Power
|164-201 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|245-500 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|14.6 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|2694 - 2755 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel,Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
Toyota Fortuner in India is available in Petrol, Diesel, & Hybrid (Electric + Diesel) variants. Average mileage of Toyota Fortuner's petrol variant is 10.3 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Toyota Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT comes with a 80 litres fuel tank.
Popular Toyota Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Suv Cars