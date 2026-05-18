In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] and Toyota Fortuner, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 29.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol and Toyota Fortuner Price starts at Rs. 34.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT. Tucson [2022-2025]: 1997 cc engine, 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl mileage. Fortuner: 2694 cc engine, 10.3 to 14.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tucson [2022-2025] vs Fortuner Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tucson [2022-2025]
|Fortuner
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 29.27 Lakhs
|₹ 34.76 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|821
|Mileage
|12.95 to 15.38 kmpl
|10.3 to 14.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-