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TOYOTA Innova Crysta

₹19.72 - 26.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.6
15
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The multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) segment in India has long been dominated by a single, iconic nameplate: the Toyota Innova. Known for its legendary reliability, bulletproof build quality, and exceptional resale value, the 2026 Toyota Innova Crysta remains the gold standard for premium family travel and fleet operations alike.

By focusing on passenger comfort, a robust diesel drivetrain, and an enduring body-on-frame chassis, this vehicle remains a highly sought-after model for long-distance cruising and urban commuting.

2026 Toyota Innova Crysta Price and Variant Lineup

Toyota offers the 2026 Innova Crysta in several configurations, primarily divided into GX, GX Plus, VX, and ZX trims. Buyers can choose between 7-seater layouts (featuring premium captain seats in the middle row) and 8-seater configurations (featuring a traditional bench seat).

Ex-showroom prices for the key variants of the 2026 Innova Crysta are detailed below:

Variant NameSeating CapacityEx-Showroom Price
Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual7 Seater 19.72 Lakhs
Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual8 Seater 19.77 Lakhs
Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual (Platinum White Pearl)7 Seater 19.86 Lakhs
Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual (Platinum White Pearl)8 Seater 19.91 Lakhs
Innova Crysta GX Plus Diesel Manual7 Seater 21.15 Lakhs
Innova Crysta GX Plus Diesel Manual8 Seater 21.20 Lakhs
Innova Crysta VX Diesel Manual7 Seater 24.93 Lakhs
Innova Crysta VX Diesel Manual8 Seater 24.98 Lakhs
Innova Crysta VX Diesel Manual (Platinum White Pearl)7 Seater 25.07 Lakhs
Innova Crysta VX Diesel Manual (Platinum White Pearl)8 Seater 25.12 Lakhs
Innova Crysta ZX Diesel Manual7 Seater 26.63 Lakhs
Innova Crysta ZX Diesel Manual (Platinum White Pearl)8 Seater 26.77 Lakhs

Engine, Performance, and Drivetrain Dynamics

At the heart of the 2026 Innova Crysta is its proven, heavy-duty diesel engine. Unlike modern monocoque crossovers, the Innova Crysta relies on a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) architecture and a ladder-frame chassis, offering superior load-bearing capabilities and better durability on broken roads.

  • Engine Displacement: 2393 cc (2.4-Litre, 4-Cylinder Inline Diesel)
  • Maximum Power: 148 bhp at 3400 rpm
  • Maximum Torque: 343 Nm at 1400 to 2800 rpm
  • Transmission: 5-speed Manual Transmission
  • Drivetrain: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)
  • Emission Compliance: BS6 Phase 2 compliant

The 2.4-litre diesel mill is tuned to deliver its maximum torque low in the rev range, making overtaking easy and allowing the vehicle to climb steep inclines effortlessly, even when fully loaded with passengers and cargo.

Dimensions and Interior Practicality

The interior space of the Innova Crysta is highly regarded for its class-leading headroom, shoulder room, and legroom across all three rows. It is one of the few MPVs on the market where the third row can comfortably accommodate adult passengers over medium to long journeys.

  • Overall Length: 4,735 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,830 mm
  • Overall Height: 1,795 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,750 mm
  • Minimum Turning Radius: 5.4 meters
  • Boot Space: 447 Litres (expandable by folding the third-row seats up to the sides)

The 5.4-meter turning radius makes this large MPV surprisingly easy to manoeuvre through tight city streets and park in urban environments.

Premium Comfort and Key Cabin Features

The cabin of the 2026 Innova Crysta combines high-quality materials with functional technology to ensure stress-free journeys.

  • Infotainment & Connectivity: Higher trims feature a touchscreen infotainment system equipped with smartphone connectivity, navigation, and clear audio output.
  • Seating Comfort: Premium leather upholstery is available on the top-spec ZX variant, along with an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat.
  • Climate Control: Automatic climate control with rear AC vents for both the second and third rows ensures efficient cooling throughout the large cabin during hot summers.
  • One-Touch Tumble Second Row: Accessing the third row is effortless thanks to the user-friendly one-touch tumble mechanism on the passenger seats.

Safety Systems

Toyota has integrated vital passive and active safety features into the Innova Crysta to safeguard its occupants.

  • Airbag Protection: Equipped with up to 7 airbags on premium trims (including driver, passenger, front side, curtain, and driver knee airbags).
  • Braking & Stability: Standard safety highlights include Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), and Hill Start Assist Control (HAC).
  • Parking Assistance: Rear parking sensors and a reverse parking camera provide confidence when manoeuvring into tight spots.

Balanced Evaluation: Pros and Cons

Pros

  • Exceptional ride comfort and high-speed stability over long distances.
  • Unmatched engine durability and long-term mechanical reliability.
  • Strong low-end torque from the 2.4-litre diesel engine makes hauling heavy loads easy.
  • Impressive resale value and low maintenance costs over the vehicle's lifecycle.

Cons

  • The lack of an automatic transmission option in the current lineup may disappoint buyers seeking urban driving convenience.
  • The heavy hydraulic steering wheel can feel slightly firm at slow parking speeds.

Competitor Comparison

The 2026 Toyota Innova Crysta competes in a diverse segment of mid-size SUVs and utility vehicles, appealing to buyers looking for space, reliability, and utility:

  • Mahindra XUV700
  • Mahindra Scorpio N
  • Tata Safari
  • Hyundai Alcazar
  • Kia Carens

While many competitors offer more tech-heavy cabins and automatic gearboxes, the Innova Crysta remains the preferred choice for buyers prioritising long-term dependability, supreme passenger comfort, and a rugged diesel powertrain.

Would you like to explore how the 2026 Toyota Innova Crysta compares directly against its sibling, the hybrid-powered Toyota Innova Hycross, in terms of real-world fuel economy and long-term running costs?

Toyota Innova Crysta Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2393 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    9 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    148 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Diesel
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    447 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    343 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    RWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1735 kg
View All Innova Crysta SpecsView specs icon

Toyota Innova Crysta Variants

Toyota Innova Crysta price starts at ₹ 19.72 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 26.77 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Innova Crysta comes in 14 variants. Toyota Innova Crysta's top variant is ZX Diesel Manual 8 STR Platinum White Pearl.
14 Variants Available
Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual 7 STR
₹19.72 Lakhs*
2393 cc
Diesel
Manual
Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual 8 STR
₹19.77 Lakhs*
2393 cc
Diesel
Manual
Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl
₹19.86 Lakhs*
2393 cc
Diesel
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Toyota Innova Crysta Latest Updates

Calendar icon6 Aug 2026
The Toyota Innova Crysta and Hycross offer varying EMI options, influenced by model, interest, and loan tenure.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jul 2026
Toyota Kirloskar Motor's June 2026 sales rose 7%, driven by strong domestic demand and growing exports.Read Full Story
Calendar icon19 Jun 2026
Toyota Innova Crysta facelift starts reaching dealerships ahead of customer deliveries
Calendar icon5 Jun 2026
Toyota launched the 2026 Innova Crysta in India, featuring refinements, updated styling, interior changes, and higher prices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 Jun 2026
Toyota has updated the Innova Crysta in India with cosmetic changes, enhanced interior, and additional features, maintaining its diesel engine.Read Full Story

Toyota Innova Crysta Visual Comparison

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Toyota Innova Crysta comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta image
Rs. 19.72 LakhsOnwards
4.615
148 bhp343 NmManualMUV---447 L4735 mm1830 mm1795 mm5.4 metres
Kia Carens ClavisKia Carens Clavis imageRs. 11.21 LakhsOnwards
4.3263
158 bhp253 NmManual, AutomaticMUV6---4550 mm1800 mm1708 mm-Innova CrystaVSCarens Clavis
Hyundai AlcazarHyundai Alcazar imageRs. 14.99 LakhsOnwards
4.356
114 bhp250 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6---4560 mm1800 mm1710 mm-Innova CrystaVSAlcazar
Mahindra XUV 7XOMahindra XUV 7XO imageRs. 13.66 LakhsOnwards
4.7244
182 bhp450 NmManual, AutomaticSUV7-200 mm-4695 mm1890 mm1755 mm-Innova CrystaVSXUV 7XO
Tata SafariTata Safari imageRs. 13.29 LakhsOnwards
4.615
168 bhp350 NmManual, AutomaticSUV-
5/5
-447 L4668 mm1922 mm1795 mm-Innova CrystaVSSafari
Force Motors GurkhaForce Motors Gurkha imageRs. 16.75 LakhsOnwards-138 bhp320 NmManualSUV2-233 mm-4390 mm1865 mm2095 mm6.3 metresInnova CrystaVSGurkha

Toyota Innova Crysta Images

Toyota Innova Crysta Image 1
Toyota Innova Crysta Image 2
Toyota Innova Crysta Image 3
Toyota Innova Crysta Image 4
Toyota Innova Crysta Image 5
Toyota Innova Crysta Image 6

Toyota Innova Crysta Colours

Toyota Innova Crysta is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Attitude Black Mica
Avant Garde Bronze Metallic
Silver Metallic
Super White
Platinum White Pearl
Attitude black mica

Toyota Innova Crysta Alternatives

Kia Carens Clavis

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Innova CrystavsCarens Clavis
Hyundai Alcazar

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14.99 - 21.74 Lakhs
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Mahindra XUV 7XO

Mahindra XUV 7XO

13.66 - 24.92 Lakhs
Innova CrystavsXUV 7XO
Tata Safari

Tata Safari

13.29 - 26.4 Lakhs
Innova CrystavsSafari
Force Motors Gurkha

Force Motors Gurkha

16.75 - 18 Lakhs
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Kia Carens Clavis EV

Kia Carens Clavis EV

17.99 - 24.99 Lakhs
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Toyota Innova Crysta User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.4Safety
4.8Design
4.8Value For Money
4.9Comfort
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Toyota Innova Crysta User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Toyota Innova Crysta for its comfort, spacious design, reliability, and performance, making it a top choice for families. However, they mention a desire for better offers and pricing.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconComfortable seating
  • check circle iconSpacious interior
  • check circle iconReliable performance
  • check circle iconAttractive design
  • check circle iconSafety features

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHigh price point
  • warning iconLack of special offers
  • warning iconLower mileage in city
  • warning iconSome may prefer more tech features
  • warning iconGround clearance concerns

User Reviews

Ideal for Long-Distance Travel
Awesome looks, comfortable seats, and a great experience on long routes. It is truly value for money. I love my Innova Crysta—it's an excellent car.
By: Sonu (Jun 8, 2026)
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Reliable Innova Crysta Experience
I’ve been using the Innova Crysta 2.4 V since 2021 and I can honestly say that it’s never let me down. You can drive this car anywhere in India without any worries, just keep up with the oil changes. It handles the roads really well without any shaking or fear. If you’re looking for a straightforward car that’s well-built and doesn’t come with unnecessary features, this is it. I also have a Baleno, and it's funny how much I pay for its services compared to this.
By: Chandan Dahiya (Aug 19, 2025)
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Great Family Car with Awesome Features
I drove the Kia Carens for two years, but I recently sold it and bought the new Innova Crysta. This car is a great choice for families and offers a lot more comfort for me and my family. When I look at the service between Kia and Toyota, I find that Toyota has better and cheaper service. The Innova Crysta is designed with safety in mind, and it really gives good value for the money spent. Plus, Toyota cars tend to hold their resale value much better.
By: Harendra Tomar (Aug 12, 2025)
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Awesome Comfort and Spacious Design!
The comfort and suspension of this car are fantastic! The sporty mode is a really cool feature that I enjoyed. I also love the design of this car; it stands out to me. After comparing many cars, I found this one to be just the right size for a 7 to 8-seater, providing plenty of room, especially in the back seats. It would be great if there were some good deals available too! 😀
By: Dev Mehra (Aug 5, 2025)
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Amazing Car with Great Comfort and Safety
My experience with this car has been amazing! When it comes to comfort, the seats are made to give you a really nice and luxurious ride. The performance is top-notch too, especially when you switch to power mode. The car is built tough, with strong bodywork and bumpers, plus it has airbags that really make it feel safe, almost like a 5-star safety feature. And the AC? It's just excellent!
By: Sameer Qureshi (Aug 5, 2025)
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Toyota Innova Crysta Related News

Toyota Innova Hycross comes as a more premium and SUV-like iteration of the Toyota Innova Crysta.
Toyota Innova Crysta vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Monthly EMI comparison
6 Aug 2026
The updated Toyota Innova Crysta has started arriving at dealerships with revised styling and feature additions.
Toyota Innova Crysta facelift starts reaching dealerships ahead of customer deliveries
19 Jun 2026
The 2026 Toyota Innova Crysta gets a chrome-heavy grille, updated cabin trims and a few added features.
2026 Toyota Innova Crysta vs Old model: What changed in the updated MPV?
5 Jun 2026
Toyota Innova Crysta now gets a revised front-end that is inspired by the Land Cruiser LC300.
Updated Toyota Innova Crysta launched at 19.72 lakh, now gets Land Cruiser inspired front-end
4 Jun 2026
Toyota Innova Hycross, Innova Crysta drove the automaker to post a 17% YoY sales growth in April 2026.
Innova Hycross, Innova Crysta propel Toyota to post 17% YoY growth
1 May 2026
View all
 Toyota Innova Crysta Related News
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Toyota Innova Crysta Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power148 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeMUV
Max Torque343 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage9 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Engine2393 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
SunroofNo
View all Innova Crysta specs and features

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