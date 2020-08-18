Additional Features

Instrument Panel With Silver Line Decoration Redwood Finish Ornament Speedometer Blue Illumination,3D Design With TFT Multi Information Display And Illumination Control Multi Information Display Dot Type Mid With Drive Information(Fuel Consumption ,Crusing Range,Average Speed,Elap Sed Time,Eco Indicator Eco Drive Indicator And Eco Score,Eco Wallet)Audio Display Economy Meter Eco Lamp With Zone Display Illuminated Entry System All Room Lamp Shift Lever Knob Leather Wrap With Chrome Ornament Door Inside Handle Chrome Door Inner Garnish Front Silver And Piano Black,Rear Silver And Red Wood Finish Console Box With Soft Lid Parking Brake Assist Grip Front x2 Rear x4(Retractable) Front Seat Separate With Side And Racline Back Moniter Steering Wheel Urethane With Silver And Redwood Finish Ornament Illuminated Entry System All Room Lamp Door Courtsy Lamp