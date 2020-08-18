Electric Adjustable Seats
No
Folding Table In The Rear
Yes
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
Instrument Panel With Silver Line Decoration Redwood Finish Ornament Speedometer Blue Illumination,3D Design With TFT Multi Information Display And Illumination Control Multi Information Display Dot Type Mid With Drive Information(Fuel Consumption ,Crusing Range,Average Speed,Elap Sed Time,Eco Indicator Eco Drive Indicator And Eco Score,Eco Wallet)Audio Display Economy Meter Eco Lamp With Zone Display Illuminated Entry System All Room Lamp Shift Lever Knob Leather Wrap With Chrome Ornament Door Inside Handle Chrome Door Inner Garnish Front Silver And Piano Black,Rear Silver And Red Wood Finish Console Box With Soft Lid Parking Brake Assist Grip Front x2 Rear x4(Retractable) Front Seat Separate With Side And Racline Back Moniter Steering Wheel Urethane With Silver And Redwood Finish Ornament Illuminated Entry System All Room Lamp Door Courtsy Lamp
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
No
Advance Safety Features
Warning Massage, Goa Body, Clearance And Back Soner, Cluch Start System, Key Remind Warning
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
Yes
Follow Me Home Headlamps
Yes
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
No
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
No
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Tubeless,Radial
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
LED Clearance Lamp Door Belt Ornament With Chrome Finish Door Outside Handle Chrome Front Wiper Intermittent With Time Adjust And Mist
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
No
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
Yes
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Central Console Armrest
No
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
No
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
Yes