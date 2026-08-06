Toyota Innova Crysta Key Specs
- Engine2393 cc
- Mileage9 kmpl
- Power148 bhp
- FuelDiesel
- Boot Space447 litres
- Max Torque343 Nm
- Drive TrainRWD
- Kerb Weight1735 kg
The multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) segment in India has long been dominated by a single, iconic nameplate: the Toyota Innova. Known for its legendary reliability, bulletproof build quality, and exceptional resale value, the 2026 Toyota Innova Crysta remains the gold standard for premium family travel and fleet operations alike.
By focusing on passenger comfort, a robust diesel drivetrain, and an enduring body-on-frame chassis, this vehicle remains a highly sought-after model for long-distance cruising and urban commuting.
Toyota offers the 2026 Innova Crysta in several configurations, primarily divided into GX, GX Plus, VX, and ZX trims. Buyers can choose between 7-seater layouts (featuring premium captain seats in the middle row) and 8-seater configurations (featuring a traditional bench seat).
Ex-showroom prices for the key variants of the 2026 Innova Crysta are detailed below:
|Variant Name
|Seating Capacity
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual
|7 Seater
|₹19.72 Lakhs
|Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual
|8 Seater
|₹19.77 Lakhs
|Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual (Platinum White Pearl)
|7 Seater
|₹19.86 Lakhs
|Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual (Platinum White Pearl)
|8 Seater
|₹19.91 Lakhs
|Innova Crysta GX Plus Diesel Manual
|7 Seater
|₹21.15 Lakhs
|Innova Crysta GX Plus Diesel Manual
|8 Seater
|₹21.20 Lakhs
|Innova Crysta VX Diesel Manual
|7 Seater
|₹24.93 Lakhs
|Innova Crysta VX Diesel Manual
|8 Seater
|₹24.98 Lakhs
|Innova Crysta VX Diesel Manual (Platinum White Pearl)
|7 Seater
|₹25.07 Lakhs
|Innova Crysta VX Diesel Manual (Platinum White Pearl)
|8 Seater
|₹25.12 Lakhs
|Innova Crysta ZX Diesel Manual
|7 Seater
|₹26.63 Lakhs
|Innova Crysta ZX Diesel Manual (Platinum White Pearl)
|8 Seater
|₹26.77 Lakhs
At the heart of the 2026 Innova Crysta is its proven, heavy-duty diesel engine. Unlike modern monocoque crossovers, the Innova Crysta relies on a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) architecture and a ladder-frame chassis, offering superior load-bearing capabilities and better durability on broken roads.
The 2.4-litre diesel mill is tuned to deliver its maximum torque low in the rev range, making overtaking easy and allowing the vehicle to climb steep inclines effortlessly, even when fully loaded with passengers and cargo.
The interior space of the Innova Crysta is highly regarded for its class-leading headroom, shoulder room, and legroom across all three rows. It is one of the few MPVs on the market where the third row can comfortably accommodate adult passengers over medium to long journeys.
The 5.4-meter turning radius makes this large MPV surprisingly easy to manoeuvre through tight city streets and park in urban environments.
The cabin of the 2026 Innova Crysta combines high-quality materials with functional technology to ensure stress-free journeys.
Toyota has integrated vital passive and active safety features into the Innova Crysta to safeguard its occupants.
The 2026 Toyota Innova Crysta competes in a diverse segment of mid-size SUVs and utility vehicles, appealing to buyers looking for space, reliability, and utility:
While many competitors offer more tech-heavy cabins and automatic gearboxes, the Innova Crysta remains the preferred choice for buyers prioritising long-term dependability, supreme passenger comfort, and a rugged diesel powertrain.
Would you like to explore how the 2026 Toyota Innova Crysta compares directly against its sibling, the hybrid-powered Toyota Innova Hycross, in terms of real-world fuel economy and long-term running costs?
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Toyota Innova Crysta
|Rs. 19.72 LakhsOnwards
|148 bhp
|343 Nm
|Manual
|MUV
|-
|-
|-
|447 L
|4735 mm
|1830 mm
|1795 mm
|5.4 metres
|Kia Carens Clavis
|Rs. 11.21 LakhsOnwards
|158 bhp
|253 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|MUV
|6
|-
|-
|-
|4550 mm
|1800 mm
|1708 mm
|-
|Innova CrystaVSCarens Clavis
|Hyundai Alcazar
|Rs. 14.99 LakhsOnwards
|114 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|-
|4560 mm
|1800 mm
|1710 mm
|-
|Innova CrystaVSAlcazar
|Mahindra XUV 7XO
|Rs. 13.66 LakhsOnwards
|182 bhp
|450 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|7
|-
|200 mm
|-
|4695 mm
|1890 mm
|1755 mm
|-
|Innova CrystaVSXUV 7XO
|Tata Safari
|Rs. 13.29 LakhsOnwards
|168 bhp
|350 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|-
|-
|447 L
|4668 mm
|1922 mm
|1795 mm
|-
|Innova CrystaVSSafari
|Force Motors Gurkha
|Rs. 16.75 LakhsOnwards
|-
|138 bhp
|320 Nm
|Manual
|SUV
|2
|-
|233 mm
|-
|4390 mm
|1865 mm
|2095 mm
|6.3 metres
|Innova CrystaVSGurkha
Toyota Innova Crysta is available in the 5 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the Toyota Innova Crysta for its comfort, spacious design, reliability, and performance, making it a top choice for families. However, they mention a desire for better offers and pricing.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|148 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|MUV
|Max Torque
|343 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|9 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Engine
|2393 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Sunroof
|No
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