Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
₹ 15.36 to 23.02 Lakhs*

Add to compare
Ex showroom price
Mileage 10.75 to 13.68 kmpl
Engine 2,393 to 2,694 cc
Transmission Manual and Automatic
Fuel type Petrol and Diesel

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Filter By
2.7 GX MT (Petrol) BS VI, 2694 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 15.36 Lakhs

2.7 GX MT 8 STR (Petrol) BS VI, 2694 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 15.41 Lakhs

2.4 G MT (Diesel) BS VI, 2393 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 16.14 Lakhs

2.4 G MT 8 STR (Diesel) BS VI, 2393 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 16.19 Lakhs

2.7 GX AT (Petrol) BS VI, 2694 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 16.58 Lakhs

2.7 GX AT 8 STR (Petrol) BS VI, 2694 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 16.63 Lakhs

2.4 G Plus MT (Diesel) BS VI, 2393 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 16.79 Lakhs

2.4 G Plus MT 8 STR (Diesel) BS VI, 2393 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 16.84 Lakhs

2.4 GX MT (Diesel) BS VI, 2393 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 17.17 Lakhs

2.4 GX MT 8 STR (Diesel) BS VI, 2393 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 17.22 Lakhs

2.4 GX AT (Diesel) BS VI, 2393 cc, Diesel, Automatic

₹ 18.17 Lakhs

2.4 GX AT 8 STR (Diesel) BS VI, 2393 cc, Diesel, Automatic

₹ 18.22 Lakhs

2.7 VX MT (Petrol) BS VI, 2694 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 18.7 Lakhs

2.4 VX MT (Diesel) BS VI, 2393 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 20.59 Lakhs