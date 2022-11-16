Toyota Prius 2023 breaks cover: First look
The fifth generation Prius hybrid hatchback now comes with 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine which can generate 220 horsepower, 99-hp more powerful than previous generation model.
Similar CarsFind more Cars
Toyota Camry
2487 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 19.16 kmpl
₹39.41 - 41.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Toyota Vellfire
2494 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 16.35 kmpl
₹87 - 89.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
First Published Date: 16 Nov 2022, 11:57 AM IST
TAGS: Prius Toyota Motor hybrid car
Recommended for youView all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS