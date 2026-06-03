Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Key Specs
- Engine1498 cc
- Mileage27.1 kmpl
- Power96.55 bhp
- FuelHybrid
- Max Torque127 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
- Kerb Weight1280 kg
Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] is available in the 6 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|96.55 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|127 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|27.1 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|1498 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] in India is available in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant. Average mileage of Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026]'s petrol variant is 27.1 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] ZX comes with a 40 litres fuel tank.
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