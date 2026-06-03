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DISCONTINUED

HONDA City Hybrid [2022-2026]

₹20 Lakhs*
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Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1498 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    27.1 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    96.55 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Hybrid
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    127 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1280 kg
View All City Hybrid [2022-2026] SpecsView specs icon

Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Videos

  • Full Videos

Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Variants

Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] price starts at ₹ 20 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
City Hybrid [2022-2026] ZX
₹20 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Latest Updates

Calendar icon15 May 2026
Honda shifts focus from electric vehicles to hybrids, unveiling new prototypes for Accord/Civic sedan and Acura RDX SUV.Read Full Story
Calendar icon26 Mar 2026
The Sony-Honda joint venture collapsed, halting their electric vehicle plans due to strategic and economic challenges in the EV market.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Dec 2025
In 2026, compact and mid-size sedans will see significant updates, featuring enhanced styling, technology, and safety improvements.Read Full Story
Calendar icon26 Dec 2025
Honda will acquire LG Energy's Ohio battery plant for $2.9 billion amidst declining EV demand and supply chain challenges.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Sept 2025
Honda India offers significant discounts on the Amaze, City, and Elevate models this festive season, enhancing sales.Read Full Story
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Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Images

Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Image 1
Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Image 2
Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Image 3
Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Image 4
Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Image 5
Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Image 6

Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Colours

Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Rediant Red Metallic
Platinum White Pearl
Lunar Silver Metallic
Golden Brown Metallic
Obsidian Blue Pearl
Meteoroid Grey Metallic
Rediant red metallic

Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Related News

Honda Cars India began deliveries of the 2026 City hybrid in Bengaluru, with senior leadership present at the first handover.
Honda City hybrid deliveries begin as top leadership hands over first unit
3 Jun 2026
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 5: Honda City hybrid gets price cut, Bajaj MD interview, Tata Harrier EV reaches new booking milestone
6 Jul 2025
The Honda City Hybrid is now more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh, making it a more tempting buy than before
Honda City Hybrid gets a price cut, more affordable by 1 lakh
5 Jul 2025
The Honda City Hybrid is now pricier by nearly <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 and retails at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in a single fully loaded variant
Honda City Hybrid price hiked by 9,900 in May
15 May 2025
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari seen next to the new Honda City Hybrid sedan. He is flanked by Honda Cars India officials who met him recently. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@HondaCarIndia)
Nitin Gadkari ‘checks out’ new Honda City Hybrid amid talks to reduce tax
11 May 2022
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 Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Related News

Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Specifications and Features

Max Power96.55 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSedan
AirbagsYes
Max Torque127 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage27.1 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1498 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
View all City Hybrid [2022-2026] specs and features

Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Mileage

Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] in India is available in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant. Average mileage of Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026]'s petrol variant is 27.1 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] ZX comes with a 40 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
ZX
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
27.1 kmpl

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