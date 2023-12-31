Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1498 cc
|Mileage
|27.1 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
City Hybrid is a 5 seater Sedan which has 2 variants. The price of City Hybrid ZX (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 23.18 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of ZX is 40 litres & Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning and specs like:
