BMW i5 Front Left Side
BMW i5 Front View
BMW i5 Grille
BMW i5 Headlight
BMW i5 Left Side View
BMW i5 Rear Left View
6/15

BMW i5

BMW i5 is a 4 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,19,50,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
1.2 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
BMW i5 Key Specs
Battery Capacity 83.9 kWh
Max Speed230 kmph
Range455-516 km
Charging Time4 hours 15 min.
View all i5 specs and features

About BMW i5

Latest Update

  • All-electric BMW i5 launched in India, priced at ₹1.20 crore
  • BMW India opens pre-bookings for i5 M60 xDrive electric sedan. Check details

    • BMW i5 Alternatives

    Audi A8 L

    Audi A8 L

    1.29 - 1.57 Cr
    i5vsA8 L

    BMW i5 Variants & Price

    BMW i5 price starts at ₹ 1.2 Cr .

    Fuel Type:
    Transmission:
    M60 xDrive
    1.2 Cr*
    83.9 KWh
    230 Kmph
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    BMW i5 Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Battery Capacity 83.9 kWh
    Body TypeSedan
    Keyless EntryYes
    Range455-516 km
    Charging Time4 hours 15 min.
    SunroofYes
    View all i5 specs and features

    BMW i5 comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    BMW i5
    		Audi A8 L
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹1.2 Cr
    ₹1.29 - 1.57 Cr
    Battery Capacity
    83.9 kWh
    48 Volt
    Range
    455-516 km
    -
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Airbags
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Manual/Automatic

    Popular BMW Cars

      BMW X7

      1.27 - 1.3 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

      BMW XM

      2.6 Cr* Onwards

      *Ex-showroom price

      BMW X1

      45.9 - 52.5 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

      BMW Z4

      90.9 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

      BMW X5

      93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    BMW i5 News

    The BMW i5 arrives as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) in India
    All-electric BMW i5 launched in India, priced at 1.20 crore
    25 Apr 2024
    The BMW i5 M60 xDrive boasts of 600 bhp and 820 Nm of torque with a promised 0-100 kmph acceleration in 3.8 seconds and a range of up to 516 km on a single charge
    BMW India opens pre-bookings for i5 M60 xDrive electric sedan. Check details
    4 Apr 2024
    BMW i5 is based on the new generation 5 Series sedan and promises a 475 km range on a single charge.
    BMW i5 enters production in Germany, India launch in 2024. Details here
    24 Jul 2023
    The 2024 BMW 5 Series arrives with the all-new i5 bringing electric powertrain to the popular luxury sedan
    New generation BMW 5 Series, i5 EV make global debut with new styling, more tech
    24 May 2023
    BMW i5 electric sedan has been leaked in social media ahead of May 24 global debut.
    BMW i5 electric sedan leaked ahead of global debut
    23 May 2023
     BMW i5 News

    BMW Videos

    Weighing a little over 4.5 tonnes, the BMW 7 Series Protection can withstand 75 mm bullet fire as well as blasts thanks to its armoured window glass. Its 20-inch tyres can at least 30 kilometres at 80 kmph when entirely deflated while its self-sealing fuel tank that helps prevent fuel loss in case it is under attack.
    BMW 7 Series Protection first look: A car for VVIPs that can dodge bullets and bombs
    12 Feb 2024
    Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
    2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
    18 Nov 2023
    The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
    This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
    5 Jan 2023
    Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
    BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
    12 Oct 2022
    BMW i4 electric sedan, which was launched in India recently, has received four-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
    Watch: BMW i4 score 4 stars at Euro NCAP safety test
    7 Jul 2022
    BMW i5 FAQs

    The BMW i5 offers a competitive range, varying between 455-516 km.
    The BMW i5 comes in a single variant which is the M60 xDrive providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium Sedan experience.
    BMW i5 is a 4 Seater Sedan.
    The BMW i5 comes in electric variant offering a range of 455-516 km.

