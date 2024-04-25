|Battery Capacity
|83.9 kWh
|Max Speed
|230 kmph
|Range
|455-516 km
|Charging Time
|4 hours 15 min.
BMW i5 price starts at ₹ 1.2 Cr .
|Airbags
|Yes
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Model Name
BMW i5
|Audi A8 L
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.2 Cr
₹1.29 - 1.57 Cr
|Battery Capacity
83.9 kWh
48 Volt
|Range
455-516 km
-
|Fuel Type
Electric
Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
|Airbags
Yes
Yes
|Transmission
Automatic
Manual/Automatic
