BMW i5 electric sedan leaked ahead of global debut

German auto giant BMW is all set to officially take the covers off its upcoming electric sedan i5 tomorrow, May 24. However, ahead of the global debut, the i5 electric sedan has already been leaked online on social media, offering the first look at how the EV will look like without camouflage. The i5, which is essentially the electric version of the carmaker's 5 Series model, will join the iX, i7 and other EVs in its lineup and go on sale later this year.

The image of the BMW i5 leaked on social media offers a glimpse at the new electric sedan from the sides. It shows the design is not different from the upcoming eighth-generation 5 Series. The i5 will get a redesigned grille compared to the ones used in i4. It will also get a single set of headlights unlike the dual setup found on the iX electric SUV. On the sides, the i5 will get redesigned door handles and a new set of seven-spoke alloy wheels.

The interior of the BMW i5 will be dominated by the same 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system seen inside the i7 and iX. The cabin is somewhat inspired by the new i7 with a light panel stretching across the dashboard and door handles. The central display will have key climate control elements, offer safety alerts and call notifications.

BMW will offer the i5 with a 80.7 kWh battery and a single rear motor. It is likely to generate around 335 hp of power and 430 Nm of peak torque. It is likely to offer a WLTP range of around 563 kms in a single charge. BMW may later introduce a more powerful version with the M badging using a 105 kWh battery with two electric motors. It will generate 611 bhp of power and 1100 Nm of peak torque.

