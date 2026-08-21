5 electric cars I would buy instead of a second petrol car

If I have to buy a second car, here are the five electric cars I would opt for instead of a petrol model.

With the increasing confusion around the E20 petrol, many car buyers have been shifting their focus to electric cars. In such a situation, someone who already owns a petrol car and is looking for a second car often opts for an EV.

Replacing a second petrol car with an EV is one of the smartest automotive moves one can make. Since the first car already handles the heavy lifting - like unpredictable long-haul road trips or massive cargo hauls - the second car is free to excel at what EVs do best: effortless city commuting, low running costs, instant torque, and stress-free parking.

If I have to buy a second car, here are the five electric cars I would opt for instead of a petrol model.