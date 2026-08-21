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5 electric cars I would buy instead of a second petrol car

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 21 Aug 2026, 11:28 am
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If I have to buy a second car, here are the five electric cars I would opt for instead of a petrol model.

MG Comet EV Charging
Replacing a second petrol car with an EV is one of the smartest automotive moves one can make.
MG Comet EV Charging
Replacing a second petrol car with an EV is one of the smartest automotive moves one can make.

With the increasing confusion around the E20 petrol, many car buyers have been shifting their focus to electric cars. In such a situation, someone who already owns a petrol car and is looking for a second car often opts for an EV.

Replacing a second petrol car with an EV is one of the smartest automotive moves one can make. Since the first car already handles the heavy lifting - like unpredictable long-haul road trips or massive cargo hauls - the second car is free to excel at what EVs do best: effortless city commuting, low running costs, instant torque, and stress-free parking.

If I have to buy a second car, here are the five electric cars I would opt for instead of a petrol model.

1 MG Comet EV
MG Comet EV
MG Comet EV
EMI starting at just
₹10,200/ month
Check Eligibility

MG Comet EV is an ultra-compact car which can be the ultimate choice as an urban second vehicle. Its tiny footprint makes the Comet EV incredibly easy to park in crowded city spaces, while the nimble handling turns heavy traffic into a breeze. The small EV offers a surprisingly premium, tech-forward cabin that feels light-years ahead of cheap petrol hatchbacks.

2 Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
EMI starting at just
₹9,200/ month
Check Eligibility

Tata Tiago EV is a perfect straight swap for a traditional petrol hatchback. Also, it is the closest competitor to the MG Comet EV. The Tata Tiago EV provides a completely conventional car layout - five doors and five seats- as compared to the Comet EV's three-door configuration. Also, it swaps out the noisy engine for a silent, smooth electric drivetrain. Tiago EV is a highly practical model for daily errands, school runs, and office commutes.

3 Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV
EMI starting at just
₹12,700/ month
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If you prefer a higher driving position, the Tata Punch EV compact electric SUV offers excellent ground clearance and a commanding view of the road. It handles pothole-ridden city streets with ease and packs a punchy electric motor that makes short bursts on the highway incredibly fun.

4 Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara is the first electric car of the brand in India. It is a highly anticipated mid-size electric SUV, which brings Maruti's legendary reliability and sprawling service network into the EV space. This electric SUV provides plenty of cabin space for a family, an excellent real-world range, and robust build quality, making it a stellar alternative to mid-size petrol SUVs.

5 BYD Atto 3
BYD Atto 3
BYD Atto 3
EMI starting at just
₹32,700/ month
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If you are looking for a second car, not only with an electric powertrain but with a premium touch as well, the BYD Atto 3 is a standout model. It offers a highly unique, modern interior and a revolutionary "Blade Battery" known for its exceptional safety and longevity. It transitions seamlessly between effortless city driving and occasional highway cruises without any range anxiety.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 21 Aug 2026, 11:28 am IST
TAGS: MG Comet EV Tata Tiago EV BYD Atto 3 Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Tata Punch EV

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