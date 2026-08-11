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BMW i4

₹72.5 - 77.5 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5
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Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

BMW i4 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    250 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    483 - 590 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    8.3 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    70.2 - 83.9 kWh
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    470 litres
  • MaxMotorPerformance iconMax Motor Performance
    335 bhp, 430 Nm
View All i4 SpecsView specs icon

BMW i4 Videos

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BMW i4 Variants

BMW i4 price starts at ₹ 72.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 77.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW i4 comes in 2 variants. BMW i4's top variant is eDrive40 M Sport.
2 Variants Available
i4 eDrive35 M Sport
₹72.5 Lakhs*
70.2 kWh
250 Kmph
483 Km
i4 eDrive40 M Sport
₹77.5 Lakhs*
83.9 kWh
250 Kmph
590 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

BMW i4 Latest Updates

Calendar icon11 Aug 2026
The Tata Punch EV, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, Tata Nexon EV, and Kia Syros EV offer affordable electric SUV options in India, each with varying battery capacities, power outputs, and ranges.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Jul 2026
BMW reports record first-half 2026 sales, driven by strong EV growth, long-wheelbase demand, and successful new model launches.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Jul 2026
Delhi's policy waiving road tax and registration fees boosts electric vehicle interest and inquiries significantly.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Apr 2026
BMW Group India achieved record Q1 sales in 2026, driven by strong electric vehicle growth and expanding luxury offerings.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Mar 2026
Five electric cars under Rs 20 lakh provide over 350 km range, offering attractive choices for budget-conscious buyers.Read Full Story

BMW i4 Visual Comparison

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BMW i4 comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
BMW i4
BMW i4 image
Rs. 72.5 LakhsOnwards
4.5200
8125 mm470 litres4783 mm1852 mm1448 mm6.25 metres5.7 seconds590 Km8 hours 20 minutes335 bhp, 430 Nm
Lexus ESLexus ES imageRs. 89.99 LakhsOnwards
4.81
10122 mm-5145 mm1920 mm1575 mm-5.5s580 km28 Minutes-i4VSES
BYD SealBYD Seal imageRs. 41 LakhsOnwards
4.73
8145 mm400 litres4800 mm1875 mm1460 mm5.7 metres3.8 seconds580 km-523 bhp, 670 Nmi4VSSeal

EV Travel Cost Calculator

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BMW i4 Images

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BMW i4 Colours

BMW i4 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Brooklyn Grey Metallic
Mineral White
Portimao Blue Metallic
Black Sapphire
Brooklyn grey metallic

BMW i4 Alternatives

Lexus ES

Lexus ES

89.99 Lakhs
i4vsES
BYD Seal

BYD Seal

41 - 53.15 Lakhs
i4vsSeal
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BMW i4 User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
4.6Features
4.6Safety
4.6Design
4.2Value For Money
4.4Comfort
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BMW i4 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the BMW i4's stunning design, powerful performance, and advanced technology. However, concerns remain about rear seat space, limited cargo capacity, and high overall costs.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStunning design and color options
  • check circle iconAddictive performance and acceleration
  • check circle iconExcellent range and quick charging
  • check circle iconHigh-quality audio system
  • check circle iconSeamless software updates and integration

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLimited rear seat space and comfort
  • warning iconHigh insurance and maintenance costs
  • warning iconGround clearance issues
  • warning iconChallenging ingress/egress for seniors
  • warning iconExposed trunk tire affecting cargo space
Eco Friendly Sports Machine
Driving a lightning fast vehicle with zero carbon output is an extraordinary luxury feeling. Electric performance is highly addictive. Fully recommended.
By: Karan Soni (Jun 12, 2026)
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Benchmark Premium Electric
Completely quiet, immensely fast, and deeply economical to charge at home. The BMW i4 model is easily the finest premium sedan available right now.
By: Manish Pathak (Jun 12, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Smooth Active ADAS Assist
Radar systems intervene quietly to provide automated lane guidance without sounding loud warning alerts. Perfect stress relief on long highway journeys.
By: Kamlesh Prajapati (Jun 12, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Instant Wireless Mapping
Android Auto pairing triggers automatically within moments of sitting in cockpit seat. Live navigation instructions map beautifully across dashboard panels.
By: Himanshu Saxena (Jun 12, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Loose Boot Spare Wheel
Space saver stepney tire sits exposed on trunk floor deck secured via fabric straps, blocking functional baggage space and spoiling visual neatness.
By: Jitendra Rajput (Jun 12, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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BMW i4 Related News

BMW's two flagship electric vehicles i4 and iX1 have helped the German auto giant to lead EV sales in Europe for the first time by beating global giants like Tesla.
i4, iX1 help BMW overtake Tesla in EV sales in Europe for first time
23 Aug 2024
The BMW i4 facelift model has been revealed with minor styling tweaks at the exterior, while the interior received an upgraded infotainment system offering charging-optimised route planning.
BMW i4 electric sedan receives minimal styling tweaks and feature updates
25 Apr 2024
BMW is hosting a Group Night on the eve of Auto China 2024 and will unveil the new i4 and all-new MINI Aceman for the world
BMW i4 facelift to be revealed at Auto China 2024. India launch likely in 2025
19 Apr 2024
BMW's lineup at Bharat Mobility Expo consists only of electric vehicles.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo: BMW showcased its EV might with i7, iX, i4 and iX1
1 Feb 2024
BMW i4 tuned for German police
This BMW i4 police car in Germany promotes safe tuning
4 Dec 2022
View all
 BMW i4 Related News

BMW i4 Specifications and Features

Max Power335.25 bhp
Body TypeSedan
AirbagsYes
Max Torque430 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Range483 -590 km
Charging Time8 Hours 20 Minutes
SunroofYes
Rear AC VentsYes
Battery Capacity70.2-83.9 kWh
Keyless EntryYes
Max Motor Performance335 bhp, 430 Nm
Max Speed250 kmph
View all i4 specs and features

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