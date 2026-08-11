BMW i4 Key Specs
- Speed250 kmph
- Range483 - 590 km
- Charging8.3 hrs
- Battery Capacity70.2 - 83.9 kWh
- Boot Space470 litres
- Max Motor Performance335 bhp, 430 Nm
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|BMW i4
|Rs. 72.5 LakhsOnwards
|8
|125 mm
|470 litres
|4783 mm
|1852 mm
|1448 mm
|6.25 metres
|5.7 seconds
|590 Km
|8 hours 20 minutes
|335 bhp, 430 Nm
|Lexus ES
|Rs. 89.99 LakhsOnwards
|10
|122 mm
|-
|5145 mm
|1920 mm
|1575 mm
|-
|5.5s
|580 km
|28 Minutes
|-
|i4VSES
|BYD Seal
|Rs. 41 LakhsOnwards
|8
|145 mm
|400 litres
|4800 mm
|1875 mm
|1460 mm
|5.7 metres
|3.8 seconds
|580 km
|-
|523 bhp, 670 Nm
|i4VSSeal
BMW i4 is available in the 4 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the BMW i4's stunning design, powerful performance, and advanced technology. However, concerns remain about rear seat space, limited cargo capacity, and high overall costs.
|Max Power
|335.25 bhp
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|430 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|483 -590 km
|Charging Time
|8 Hours 20 Minutes
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Battery Capacity
|70.2-83.9 kWh
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Max Motor Performance
|335 bhp, 430 Nm
|Max Speed
|250 kmph
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