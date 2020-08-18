Electric Adjustable Seats
Front
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
BMW Gesture Control Two Extra A/C Vents In B Pillar Electric Roller Sunblind For Rear Window Floor Mats In Velour Roller Sunblinds For Rear Side Windows Power Socket 12 V In The Rear Centre Console, Socket In The Luggage Compartment, Double Usb Adapter Smokers Package Fine Wood Trim Fineline Ridge With Highlight Trim Finisher In Pearl Chrome Leather Dakota Ivory White Exclusive Stitching/Piping In Contrast Black/Dark Coffee Or Leather Dakota Cognac Exclusive Stitching/Piping In Contrast Black Or Leather Dakota Canberra Beige Exclusive Stitching/Piping In Contrast Canberra Beige Interior Rear View Mirror With Automatic Anti-Dazzle Function
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Yes
Advance Safety Features
Bmw Condition Based Service (Intelligent Maintenance System), Active Park Distance Control, Rear, Attentiveness Assistant, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Electric Parking Brake With Auto Hold Function, Runflat Indicator, Runflat Tyres With Reinforced Side Walls, Warning Triangle With First-Aid Kit, Servotronic Steering Assist, High Beam Assistance, Brake Energy Regeneration, Head Airbags, Front and Rear, BMW ure Advance Includes Tyres, Alloys, Engine ure, Key Lost Assistance And Golf Hole In One, Roadside Assistance 24x7, Park Distance Control (PDC), Front and Rear, Remote Control Parking, Parking Assistant
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
Yes
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
Yes
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
BMW Kidney Grille With Vertical Slats In Chrome Air Breather In Chrome High-Gloss Door Sill Finishers In Aluminium, Illuminated With Luxury Line Designation Front Bumper With Specific Design Elements In Chrome High Gloss Luxury Designation On Side Mirror Base, B Pillar Finisher And Window Guide Rail In Black High Gloss Rear Bumper With Specific Horizontal Design Elements On The Rear Diffuser In Chrome High Gloss Tailpipe Finisher In Chrome Window Recess Cover And Finisher For Window Frame In Aluminium High Gloss Exterior Mirrors With Memory Function Active Air Stream Kidney Grille
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
Driver's Window
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
With Storage
Foldable Rear Seat
Bench Folding
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
Yes
Memory Function Seats
Driver's Seat Only
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
4 Zone