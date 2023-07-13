BMW 5 Series Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW 5 Series comes in two petrol variant and two diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The 5 Series measures 4,963 mm in length, 1,868 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,975 mm. A five-seat model, BMW 5 Series sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
BMW 5 Series price starts at ₹ 63.4 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 73.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW 5 Series comes in 4 variants. BMW 5 Series top variant price is ₹ 73.5 Lakhs.
₹63.4 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹65 Lakhs*
1995 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹66.3 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹73.5 Lakhs*
2993 cc
Diesel
Automatic