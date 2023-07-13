HT Auto
BMW 5 Series Specifications

BMW 5 Series is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 63,40,000 in India. It is available in 4 variants, 1995.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
63.4 - 73.5 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
BMW 5 Series Specs

BMW 5 Series comes in two petrol variant and two diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The 5 Series measures 4,963 mm in length, 1,868 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,975 ...Read More

BMW 5 Series Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
530d M Sport
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
620 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.42
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
261 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
250
Engine Type
3.0L B57 Turbocharged I6
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
1150
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.03
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle
Front Suspension
Double Track Control Arm Axle
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R18
Height
1467
Length
4963
Width
1868
Wheelbase
2975
Bootspace
530
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
66
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Seat Base Sliding
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual Tone
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Optional
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)
Interior Colours
Ivory White / Black, Mocha / Black with Aluminium Rhombicle Smoke Grey and Pearl Chrome Trim
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)

BMW 5 Series Alternatives

Audi A6

Audi A6

54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs
5 Series vs A6
Volvo S90

Volvo S90

61.9 Lakhs Onwards
5 Series vs S90
Jaguar XF

Jaguar XF

55.66 - 55.67 Lakhs
5 Series vs XF
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

57.9 - 59.5 Lakhs
5 Series vs 3 Series Gra...
Mercedes Benz C-Class 2022

Mercedes Benz C-Class 2022

55 - 61 Lakhs
5 Series vs C-Class 2022

BMW 5 Series News

Russian hackers have attacked 22 of the 80 foreign embassies located in Kyiv, Ukraine, luring dozens of diplomats through an advertisement for a used BMW 5-Series. (Image: Reuters)
Russian hackers use BMW 5-Series to attack foreign embassies in Ukraine. Here's how
13 Jul 2023
The 2024 BMW 5 Series arrives with the all-new i5 bringing electric powertrain to the popular luxury sedan
New generation BMW 5 Series, i5 EV make global debut with new styling, more tech
24 May 2023
The 2024 BMW 5 Series gets a newly-designed LED taillight and flush door handles while promising simpler lines all over.
Next-generation BMW 5 Series leaked ahead of global debut next month
29 Apr 2023
The BMW 5 Series is now available in the 530i M Sport and 520d M Sport variants
BMW 5 Series variants revised, multiple variants discontinued
27 Apr 2023
The 8th generation BMW 5 Series and the all-new all-electric BMW i5 are set to arrive in October this year globally
Next-gen BMW 5-Series sedan and i5 EV to debut on May 24, sales to commence in late 2023
27 Apr 2023
BMW 5 Series Variants & Price List

BMW 5 Series price starts at ₹ 63.4 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 73.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW 5 Series comes in 4 variants. BMW 5 Series top variant price is ₹ 73.5 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
530i M Sport
63.4 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
520d Luxury Line
65 Lakhs*
1995 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Carbon Edition
66.3 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
530d M Sport
73.5 Lakhs*
2993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

