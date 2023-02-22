HT Auto
Volvo S90 Specifications

Volvo S90 is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 61,90,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 1969.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
Volvo S90 Specs

Volvo S90 comes in one petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The S90 measures 4,963 mm in length, 1,879 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,941 mm. The ...Read More

Volvo S90 Specifications and Features

Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
250 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
180
Engine Type
2.0L Turbocharged
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.2
Battery
48 Volt
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Integral Axle with Transverse Composite Leaf Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar. Optional Air Suspension.
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone Suspension, Coil Springs,Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar. Optional Air Suspension.
Rear Tyres
245 / 45 R18
Ground Clearance
152
Length
4963
Wheelbase
2941
Kerb Weight
2962
Height
1443
Width
1879
Bootspace
500
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
55
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way
Seat Base Sliding
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
2
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
2 Din
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
TFT Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)

Volvo S90 News

Volvo XC40 mild hybrid SUV was launched in India last year at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>43.20 lakh ex-showroom.
Volvo hikes XC40, XC60, S90 and XC90 mild hybrid prices. Here's why
22 Feb 2023
Volvo S90 with mild hybrid technology claims to offer better mileage.
Volvo S90, XC60 petrol hybrid models launched in India. Price and other details
19 Oct 2021
Volvo is soon going to launch the XC90 petrol hybrid SUV and XC40 Recharge electric SUV in India.
Volvo XC90 hybrid and XC40 Recharge to follow S90, XC60 hybrid in India
19 Oct 2021
Volvo S90 with mild-hybrid technology is available in select markets across the world.
Volvo to launch S90 and XC60 petrol mild-hybrid in India on October 19
12 Oct 2021
The Volvo C40 Recharge promises a range of 530 km (WLTP Cycle) and the coupe profile gives it an edge over its rivals in the segment
Volvo C40 Recharge electric coupe-SUV India launch confirmed on September 4
3 Aug 2023
View all
 

Volvo S90 Variants & Price List

Volvo S90 price starts at ₹ 61.9 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 61.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Volvo S90 comes in 2 variants. Volvo S90 top variant price is ₹ 61.9 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
D4 Inscription
61.9 Lakhs*
1969 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
B5 Inscription
61.9 Lakhs*
1969 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

