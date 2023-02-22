Volvo S90 Specifications

Volvo S90 comes in one petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The S90 measures 4,963 mm in length, 1,879 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,941 mm. The ground clearance of S90 is 152. A five-seat model, Volvo S90 sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less