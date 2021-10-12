Volvo to launch S90 and XC60 petrol mild-hybrid in India on October 19

Volvo also underlines that the technology means the car overall is more affordable than a full hybrid or even plug-in hybrid vehicles. A mild hybrid uses the electric motor to assist the combustion engine. A full hybrid has a larger electric motor and battery than a mild hybrid. As for plug-in hybrids and as the name suggests, these can be plugged into a home or public charging station. These vehicles have a larger battery pack and electric motor of all three.

Meanwhile, Volvo has already confirmed that its all-electric vehicle - XC40 Recharge - will touch down on Indian shores early 2022. This is likely to propel the company into the league of luxury brands already offering EVs in the country in a list that includes Mercedes-Benz, Audi and Jaguar Land Rover. Volvo, in particular, plans to launch one electric vehicle each year here.