2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE53 AMG Cabriolet unveiled, is the entry level drop-top

| Updated on: 08 May 2024, 09:18 AM
  • 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE53 AMG Cabriolet is powered by a 3.0-litre twin turbocharged engine that comes mated to a 9-speed transmission.
Mercedes-Benz CLE53 AMG Cabriolet
Mercedes-Benz CLE53 AMG Cabriolet
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the 2024 CLE53 AMG Cabriolet in the global market. It is the second entry-level drop-top model after the SL Roadster. The new CLE53 AMG Cabriolet will be going against the BMW M440i. Cabriolet means that they would be able to use the car throughout the year because it comes with a fabric roof that is electronically controlled.

Being an AMG means that one of the highlights of the vehicle is its engine. It is a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder engine that is twin-turbocharged. It puts out 442 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 560 Nm which can be bumped up to 600 Nm for 10 seconds in overboost. There is also an integrated starter generator that briefly provides an additional 23 bhp of max power and 205 Nm of peak torque. It also feeds the 48-volt electrical system. The gearbox on duty is AMG's SpeedShift TCT 9G unit that drives all four wheels using AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive. There is also rear axle steering on offer which provides stability at high speeds and reduces the turning circle when the car is driving at slow speeds.

The top speed of the Mercedes-Benz CLE53 4MATIC+ is 250 kmph which is electronically limited. If the customer wants, he or she can opt for the optional AMG Driver's package which increases the top speed to 270 kmph. The 0-100 kmph acceleration time is 4.4 seconds according to Mercedes-Benz. However, it can be dropped to 4.2 seconds if the customer opts for the AMG Dynamic Plus package.

Also Read : 2025 Mercedes Benz E-Class LWB showcased at Beijing Auto Show. Check what’s new

The Cabriolet comes with AMG-specific styling elements such as the grille, an aggressive set of bumpers, large air intakes to feed fresh air to the engine, alloy wheels and quad exhausts at the rear. Mercedes-Benz has flared the wheel arches in the front as well as at the rear. The front track is now 58 mm wider whereas the rear one is 75 mm wider. As standard, the alloy wheels measure 19 inches but the customer can opt for 20-inch units.

