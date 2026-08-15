Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]'s petrol variant is 9.5 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] 4MATIC comes with a 66 litres ...

fuel tank.