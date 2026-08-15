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MERCEDES-BENZ AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]

₹83.1 Lakhs*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2996 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    9.5 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    385 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    550 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    520 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
View All AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] SpecsView specs icon

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Videos

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Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Variants

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] price starts at ₹ 83.1 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] 4MATIC
₹83.1 Lakhs*
2996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] image
Rs. 83.1 LakhsOnwards-385 bhp520 NmAutomaticCoupe72015504731189016205.9
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201 bhp430 NmAutomaticSUV6196 mm673 litres4797 mm2041 mm1683 mm5.8 metresAMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]VSRange Rover Velar
Mercedes-Benz GLCMercedes-Benz GLC imageRs. 77 LakhsOnwards-255 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV9-620 L4716 mm1890 mm1640 mm-AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]VSGLC
BMW X3BMW X3 imageRs. 72.5 LakhsOnwards
4.590
255 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV6--4755 mm1920 mm1660 mm-AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]VSX3
Jaguar F-PaceJaguar F-Pace imageRs. 72.9 LakhsOnwards-201 bhp430 NmAutomaticSUV6--4747 mm2071 mm1664 mm6 metresAMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]VSF-Pace
Jeep WranglerJeep Wrangler imageRs. 67.65 LakhsOnwards-268 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV4237 mm897 litres4867 mm1931 mm1864 mm-AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]VSWrangler
Mercedes-Benz EQBMercedes-Benz EQB imageRs. 72.2 LakhsOnwards----SUV7-465 litres4684 mm1834 mm1701 mm-AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]VSEQB

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Images

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Image 1
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Image 2
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Image 3
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Image 4
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Image 5
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Image 6

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Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Specifications and Features

Max Power385 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeCoupe
Max Torque520 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage9.5 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine2996 cc
Max Speed250 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
SunroofYes
View all AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] specs and features

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Mileage

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]'s petrol variant is 9.5 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] 4MATIC comes with a 66 litres ...

fuel tank.

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Select Variant:
4MATIC
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
9.5

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