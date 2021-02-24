Home > Mercedesbenz > Amgglc43coupe

Mercedes-benz Amg-glc-43-coupe

Mercedes-benz Amg-glc-43-coupe (HT Auto photo)

₹ 76.7 to 81.54 Lakhs*

Mileage 9.5 kmpl
Engine 2,996 cc
Transmission Automatic (torque converter) - 9 gears, paddle shift, sport mode
Fuel type Petrol
Mercedes-Benz Amg-glc-43-coupe Variant wise Price, specifications and features

AMG GLC 43 Coupe 4MATIC

₹ 76.7 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
627 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
9.5 kmpl
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
385 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
2996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link suspension, coil springs, twin-tube gas-filled shock absorbers, stabiliser bar
Front Suspension
Double wishbone, coil springs, single-tube gas-filled shock absorber, stabiliser bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R19
Ground Clearance
201 mm
Length
4731 mm
Wheelbase
2873 mm
Height
1620 mm
Width
1890 mm
Bootspace
550 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
66 litres

