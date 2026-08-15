Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Key Specs
- Engine2996 cc
- Mileage9.5 kmpl
- Power385 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space550 litres
- Max Torque520 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]
|Rs. 83.1 LakhsOnwards
|-
|385 bhp
|520 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|7
|201
|550
|4731
|1890
|1620
|5.9
|Land Rover Range Rover Velar
|Rs. 87.9 LakhsOnwards
|201 bhp
|430 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|196 mm
|673 litres
|4797 mm
|2041 mm
|1683 mm
|5.8 metres
|AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]VSRange Rover Velar
|Mercedes-Benz GLC
|Rs. 77 LakhsOnwards
|-
|255 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|9
|-
|620 L
|4716 mm
|1890 mm
|1640 mm
|-
|AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]VSGLC
|BMW X3
|Rs. 72.5 LakhsOnwards
|255 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|4755 mm
|1920 mm
|1660 mm
|-
|AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]VSX3
|Jaguar F-Pace
|Rs. 72.9 LakhsOnwards
|-
|201 bhp
|430 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|4747 mm
|2071 mm
|1664 mm
|6 metres
|AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]VSF-Pace
|Jeep Wrangler
|Rs. 67.65 LakhsOnwards
|-
|268 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|4
|237 mm
|897 litres
|4867 mm
|1931 mm
|1864 mm
|-
|AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]VSWrangler
|Mercedes-Benz EQB
|Rs. 72.2 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SUV
|7
|-
|465 litres
|4684 mm
|1834 mm
|1701 mm
|-
|AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]VSEQB
|Max Power
|385 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Coupe
|Max Torque
|520 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|9.5 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|2996 cc
|Max Speed
|250 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Sunroof
|Yes
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]'s petrol variant is 9.5 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] 4MATIC comes with a 66 litres ...
fuel tank.Read More
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