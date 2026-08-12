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PORSCHE Cayenne Coupe

₹1.49 - 2.01 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price:

Porsche Cayenne Coupe is priced between Rs. 1.49 - 2.01 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Porsche Cayenne Coupe?

The Porsche Cayenne Coupe is available in 2 variants - Base, GTS.

What are the Porsche Cayenne Coupe colour options?

Porsche Cayenne Coupe comes in seven colour options: Chromite Black, White, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Carrara White Metallic, Montego Blue Metallic, Quartz Grey, Algarve Blue Metallic.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Porsche Cayenne Coupe?

Porsche Cayenne Coupe comes in petrol engine options, with a range of engine capacities from 2995 - 3996 cc, and features a Coupe body type.

Which are the major rivals of Porsche Cayenne Coupe?

Porsche Cayenne Coupe rivals are BMW M4 CS, BMW M4 Competition, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe, Audi SQ8, Porsche Cayenne, Maserati Grecale.

What is the mileage of Porsche Cayenne Coupe?

Porsche Cayenne Coupe comes with a mileage of 8 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Porsche Cayenne Coupe?

Porsche Cayenne Coupe offers a 4 Seater configuration.

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2995 - 3996 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    8 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    348 - 493 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    500 - 660 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
View All Cayenne Coupe SpecsView specs icon

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Variants

Porsche Cayenne Coupe price starts at ₹ 1.49 Cr and goes up to ₹ 2.01 Cr (Ex-showroom). Porsche Cayenne Coupe comes in 2 variants. Porsche Cayenne Coupe's top variant is GTS.
2 Variants Available
Cayenne Coupe Base
₹1.49 Cr*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cayenne Coupe GTS
₹2.01 Cr*
3996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Porsche Cayenne Coupe Latest Updates

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Porsche Cayenne Coupe Visual Comparison

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Porsche Cayenne Coupe comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Porsche Cayenne Coupe image
Rs. 1.49 CrOnwards-493 bhp660 NmAutomaticCoupe10--4930 mm1983 mm1678 mm-
BMW M4 CSBMW M4 CS imageRs. 1.89 CrOnwards-543 bhp650 NmAutomaticCoupe6120 mm-4794 mm1887 mm1393 mm6.1 metresCayenne CoupeVSM4 CS
BMW M4 CompetitionBMW M4 Competition imageRs. 1.53 CrOnwards
4.92
503 bhp650 NmAutomaticCoupe6120 mm440 litres4794 mm1887 mm1393 mm6.1 metresCayenne CoupeVSM4 Competition
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE CoupeMercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe imageRs. 1.45 CrOnwards-429 bhp560 NmAutomaticCoupe9--4453 mm1850 mm1414 mm6.1 metresCayenne CoupeVSAMG GLE Coupe
Audi SQ8Audi SQ8 imageRs. 1.78 CrOnwards-500bhp770NmAutomaticSUV---5004 mm2190 mm1708 mm-Cayenne CoupeVSSQ8
Porsche CayennePorsche Cayenne imageRs. 1.39 CrOnwards-493 bhp660 NmAutomaticSUV9--4930 mm1983 mm1698 mm-Cayenne CoupeVSCayenne

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Images

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Porsche Cayenne Coupe Image 2
Porsche Cayenne Coupe Image 3
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Porsche Cayenne Coupe Colours

Porsche Cayenne Coupe is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Chromite Black
White
Dolomite Silver Metallic
Carrara White Metallic
Montego Blue Metallic
Quartz Grey
Algarve Blue Metallic
Chromite black

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Alternatives

BMW M4 CS

BMW M4 CS

1.89 Cr
Cayenne CoupevsM4 CS
BMW M4 Competition

BMW M4 Competition

1.53 Cr
Cayenne CoupevsM4 Competition
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

1.45 - 1.52 Cr
Cayenne CoupevsAMG GLE Coupe
Audi SQ8

Audi SQ8

1.78 Cr
Cayenne CoupevsSQ8
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

1.39 - 1.94 Cr
Cayenne CoupevsCayenne
Maserati Grecale

Maserati Grecale

1.31 - 2.05 Cr
Cayenne CoupevsGrecale

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Related News

The Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric has been unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show as the sleeker version of the standard SUV with improved range
Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric unveiled, gets better aerodynamics and more range
24 Apr 2026
The Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe Black Edition get blacked-out accents around the headlamps, ORVMs, window trims, and on the badges
Porsche Cayenne & Cayenne Coupe Black Edition launched, priced from 1.80 crore
19 Jul 2025
Porsche has dropped teasers for its upcoming Black Edition models for the Taycan and Cayenne Coupe.
Porsche teases Black Edition models for Taycan, Cayenne Coupe
10 Jul 2025
The 2023 Porsche Cayenne facelift and Cayenne Coupe facelift are now on sale in India with deliveries set to commence soon
2023 Porsche Cayenne & Cayenne Coupe arrive in India, priced from 1.36 crore
18 Jul 2023
The 2026 Skoda Slavia facelift will bring revised exterior styling and additional equipment while retaining the sedan’s familiar proportions.
Skoda Slavia facelift teased ahead of August 18 India launch
17 Aug 2026
Cosmetically, the Pulsar N160 SS looks very similar to the N160.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS review: More performance, more technology
17 Aug 2026
At a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 lakh budget, you no longer face range anxiety as modern electric cars comfortably offer 300 to 450 km of real-world range alongside premium features.
5 EVs I would buy instead of a 20 lakh petrol SUV
17 Aug 2026
Next-gen Audi Q3 teased ahead of August 25 launch in India
Next-gen Audi Q3 teased ahead of August 25 launch in India
17 Aug 2026
Tata Motors expects pressure on the Indian passenger vehicle market in Q2 FY27.
Tata Motors sees passenger vehicle pressure in Q2 FY27
17 Aug 2026
View all
 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Related News
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Porsche Cayenne Coupe Specifications and Features

Max Power348-493 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeCoupe
AirbagsYes
Max Torque500-660 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage8 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine2995 - 3996 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Cayenne Coupe specs and features

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