Porsche Cayenne Coupe Key Specs
- Engine2995 - 3996 cc
- Mileage8 kmpl
- Power348 - 493 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Max Torque500 - 660 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
Porsche Cayenne Coupe is priced between Rs. 1.49 - 2.01 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Porsche Cayenne Coupe is available in 2 variants - Base, GTS.
Porsche Cayenne Coupe comes in seven colour options: Chromite Black, White, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Carrara White Metallic, Montego Blue Metallic, Quartz Grey, Algarve Blue Metallic.
Porsche Cayenne Coupe comes in petrol engine options, with a range of engine capacities from 2995 - 3996 cc, and features a Coupe body type.
Porsche Cayenne Coupe rivals are BMW M4 CS, BMW M4 Competition, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe, Audi SQ8, Porsche Cayenne, Maserati Grecale.
Porsche Cayenne Coupe comes with a mileage of 8 kmpl (Company claimed).
Porsche Cayenne Coupe offers a 4 Seater configuration.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Porsche Cayenne Coupe
|Rs. 1.49 CrOnwards
|-
|493 bhp
|660 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|10
|-
|-
|4930 mm
|1983 mm
|1678 mm
|-
|BMW M4 CS
|Rs. 1.89 CrOnwards
|-
|543 bhp
|650 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|6
|120 mm
|-
|4794 mm
|1887 mm
|1393 mm
|6.1 metres
|Cayenne CoupeVSM4 CS
|BMW M4 Competition
|Rs. 1.53 CrOnwards
|503 bhp
|650 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|6
|120 mm
|440 litres
|4794 mm
|1887 mm
|1393 mm
|6.1 metres
|Cayenne CoupeVSM4 Competition
|Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
|Rs. 1.45 CrOnwards
|-
|429 bhp
|560 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|9
|-
|-
|4453 mm
|1850 mm
|1414 mm
|6.1 metres
|Cayenne CoupeVSAMG GLE Coupe
|Audi SQ8
|Rs. 1.78 CrOnwards
|-
|500bhp
|770Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|-
|-
|-
|5004 mm
|2190 mm
|1708 mm
|-
|Cayenne CoupeVSSQ8
|Porsche Cayenne
|Rs. 1.39 CrOnwards
|-
|493 bhp
|660 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|9
|-
|-
|4930 mm
|1983 mm
|1698 mm
|-
|Cayenne CoupeVSCayenne
Porsche Cayenne Coupe is available in the 7 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|348-493 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|Coupe
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|500-660 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|8 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|2995 - 3996 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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