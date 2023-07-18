2023 Porsche Cayenne & Cayenne Coupe arrive in India, priced from 1.36 crore

The 2023 Porsche Cayenne facelift and Cayenne Coupe facelift have been officially launched in India. The new Cayenne SUV is priced from ₹1.36 crore onwards, while the Cayenne Coupe is priced from ₹1.41 crore (ex-showroom, India). The updated range was introduced globally earlier this year and order books for India were also opened way back in April itself. Deliveries will commence in a few days from now.

The 2023 Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe get a mid-lifecycle update that brings refreshed styling to the models. The SUV gets a new bonnet, revised front and rear bumpers, a new headlamp design with LED DRLs, and revised LED taillights that are now connected by a light bar running across the tailgate. Porsche also offers new alloy wheels on the Cayenne twins with 20-, 21- and 22-inch options available. Visually, the SUV also gets four new paint options - Algarve Blue Metallic, Montego Blue Metallic, and Arctic Grey.

The 2023 Porsche Cayenne facelift gets a more chiselled look, while the cabin is more feature-rich than before

Power on the 2023 Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe comes from the updated 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine that develops 348 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. Power output is higher by 12.8 bhp and 50 Nm over the predecessor, while the motor is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 5.4 seconds before topping out at 248 kmph.

Inside, the 2023 Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe facelift gets a new 12.6-inch curved display for the driver, and a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the centre. A third 10.9-inch screen shows data and controls to the passenger. Other upgrades include a new drive mode selector, a 911-inspired steering wheel, an air purifier, a toggle-style gear selector and new USB Type-C ports at the front and rear.

The Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe draw power from a 3.0-litre V6 turbo petrol motor tuned for 348 bhp and 500 Nm

The 2023 Porsche Cayenne range is loaded with features and electronic aids. This includes Matrix LED headlamps, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), adaptive air suspension, six-piston aluminium monobloc brake calipers, a panoramic sunroof, and more. It also gets electric adjustable sports seats, ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, wireless charging, a 10-speaker 150-watt sound system and more. There are a host of optional extras to choose from as well. Porsche India is expected to bring the Cayenne E-Hybrid variant later in the year.

