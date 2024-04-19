HT Auto
Is Ford Territory SUV coming to India? New trademark suggests so

Is Ford Territory SUV coming to India? New trademark suggests so

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Apr 2024, 12:00 PM
  • Ford Territory is already on sale in a few global markets.
Ford Territory
Ford might use the Territory nameplate for the SUVs that they have already filed design patents for.
Ford Territory
Ford might use the Territory nameplate for the SUVs that they have already filed design patents for.

Ford might not have confirmed its plans for the Indian market. But we can agree that there are a lot of talks and movements happening around the manufacturer. They are filing several design and nameplate trademarks. Recently, the manufacturer filed for another nameplate trademark. It is for ‘Territory’, a mid-size SUV that is already on sale in the global market. It is important to note that filing a trademark does not mean that the brand will be launching the SUV. Sometimes, companies just file trademarks just for the sake of it.

