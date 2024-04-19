Is Ford Territory SUV coming to India? New trademark suggests so

Ford might not have confirmed its plans for the Indian market. But we can agree that there are a lot of talks and movements happening around the manufacturer. They are filing several design and nameplate trademarks. Recently, the manufacturer filed for another nameplate trademark. It is for ‘Territory’, a mid-size SUV that is already on sale in the global market. It is important to note that filing a trademark does not mean that the brand will be launching the SUV. Sometimes, companies just file trademarks just for the sake of it.