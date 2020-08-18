Tata Harrier

Electric Adjustable Seats
Front
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
Signature Oak Brown Interior Colour Scheme Premium Oak Wood Finish Dashboard Premium Benecke-KalikoTM Oak Brown Perforated Leather# Seat Upholstery and Door Pad Inserts Leather Wrapped Gear Shift Knob Soft Touch Dashboard with Anti Reflective 'Nappa' Grain Top Layer Chrome Console Liner Satin Chrome Inner Door Handles Chrome Finisher on Dashboard Door Pads with Chrome Inserts 'Aero Throttle' Styled Piano Black Parking Brake Theatre Diing Cabin Lamps Puddle Lamps (Front and Rear) Instrument Cluster with 17.76 cm (7") Colour TFT Display
Outside Temperature Display
No
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
No
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
No
Advance Safety Features
Roll Over Mitigation, Voice Alerts for Driver Assistance, Curtain Airbag, Perimetric Alarm System, Corner Stability Control, Off Road ABS
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
Yes
Follow Me Home Headlamps
Yes
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
No
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
No
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
Outer Mirrors with Logo Projection Chrome Accents on Door Handles 3D LED Taillamps with Sporty Piano Black Finisher Floating Roof with Bold Chrome Finisher and Harrier Branding Protective Side Cladding
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
No
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
Yes
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
Yes
Foldable Rear Seat
60:40 Split
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
No
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
No
Automatic Climate Control
Yes