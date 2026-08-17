Tata Harrier Key Specs
- Engine1498 - 1956 cc
- Mileage14.6-16.8 kmpl
- Power168 bhp
- FuelPetrol | Diesel
- Boot Space445 litres
- NCAP Safety Rating5
- Max Torque280 - 350 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
The Tata Harrier continues to redefine the mid-size SUV segment with its bold design, advanced technology, and powerful performance. Built on the OMEGARC platform derived from Land Rover’s D8 architecture, this 5-seater SUV offers a premium driving experience that balances rugged capability with modern sophistication.
The Tata Harrier is available in a wide range of variants to suit different buyer needs. The pricing for 2026 starts from ₹12.89 Lakh and goes up to ₹25.85 Lakh (ex-showroom).
|Variant Type
|Starting Price (Ex-Showroom)
|Harrier Smart (Base Petrol)
|₹12.89 Lakh
|Harrier Smart (Base Diesel)
|₹14.00 Lakh
|Harrier Fearless Ultra (Petrol)
|₹22.72 Lakh
|Harrier Fearless Ultra (Diesel)
|₹23.85 Lakh
|Harrier Fearless Ultra Red Dark AT (Top Model)
|₹25.85 Lakh
The 2026 Harrier offers two powerful engine options, ensuring a blend of high torque for highways and smooth power delivery for city commutes.
The 2026 update introduces the new Fearless Ultra trim, bridging the feature gap between petrol and diesel variants. This trim provides a luxury-class experience with several segment-first features:
For those seeking a more aggressive aesthetic, the Harrier is available in specialized editions:
The Tata Harrier remains a top contender for those seeking a safe, feature-rich, and commanding SUV in 2026. Its combination of Land Rover-derived underpinnings and cutting-edge technology makes it a standout choice in its class.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Tata Harrier
|Rs. 12.89 LakhsOnwards
|168 bhp
|350 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|-
|-
|447 L
|4605 mm
|1922 mm
|1718 mm
|-
|Hyundai Creta N Line
|Rs. 19.03 LakhsOnwards
|158 bhp
|253 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|-
|4330 mm
|1790 mm
|1635 mm
|-
|HarrierVSCreta N Line
|Kia Seltos
|Rs. 10.99 LakhsOnwards
|114 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|Yes
|4460 mm
|1635 mm
|1830 mm
|-
|HarrierVSSeltos
|Jeep Compass
|Rs. 17.99 LakhsOnwards
|172 bhp
|350 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|-
|4405 mm
|1818 mm
|1640 mm
|5.7 metres
|HarrierVSCompass
|Mahindra Thar ROXX
|Rs. 12.52 LakhsOnwards
|172 bhp
|370 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|226 mm
|447 litres
|4428 mm
|1870 mm
|1923 mm
|-
|HarrierVSThar ROXX
|Force Motors Gurkha
|Rs. 16.75 LakhsOnwards
|-
|138 bhp
|320 Nm
|Manual
|SUV
|2
|-
|233 mm
|-
|4390 mm
|1865 mm
|2095 mm
|6.3 metres
|HarrierVSGurkha
First launched in January of 2019 at a time when the mid-size SUV space was hardly as peppered with options as it is today, the Tata Harrier has found a special place in the Indian car market courtesy its capable diesel motor, relatively spacious cabin and robust build quality. But mostly, it was about the butch and muscular visual appeal of the Harrier, its absolutely untamed road presence. Over a lakh units of the Harrier SUV have been sold but Tata Motors is clearly hungry, and hungry for more. And so, it is now time for the facelift Harrier to make its presence felt against its every-growing list of SUV rivals.
The new Tata Harrier continues to be offered with the same and solitary diesel engine option. But while that is a square snub to an ever-increasing customer base that is preferring petrol motors for a plethora of reasons, the updated Harrier does still pack in quite a lot to continue making a solid case for itself. Here is a deeper dive into what to expect from the model:
The latest Harrier looks far sharper than it ever has, complete with new shade options including this polarising Sunlit Yellow hue. All points to Tata for going bold but this is a very well calculated risk considering that the Harrier is positioned to attract a young SUV-buying audience. Or at least younger than the customer base for sibling Safari.
|2023 Tata Harrier: Body colour options
|(Note: Colour options depend on variant selected)
|Sunlit Yellow
|Pebble Grey
|Lunar White
|Coral Red
|Seaweed Green
|Ash Grey
|Oberon Black
But go beyond the hues and there are even more highlights to take note of. The face, for one, is more angular now. The grille has been updated entirely and now comes with the same end-to-end connected DRL that was seen on the latest Nexon EV. On either side are sequential DRLs while the casing for the projector head lamp and fog lamp is now vertical and significantly sleeker.
The side profile of the new Harrier showcases 18-inch alloy wheels - 19, if you opt for the Dark Edition of the model, and ‘Harrier’ lettering on the front two doors. Towards the rear, the connected LED tail lamp lends the SUV yet another modern visual appeal while the tail lights have been tweaked marginally too.
Overall, the Harrier assumes a far sportier appeal in its latest version but without losing its overall road presence which remains solid and dominant.
The updated Harrier is obviously the same dimension as the version it replaces which means there is no change to how much space it offers for passengers. Cabin space, thankfully, has been a strong point for the vehicle even if the cargo area could have been bigger.
But beyond space itself, the new Harrier is noticeably more premium now than it has been thus far. The stretched dashboard, for instance, looks fresh because of the clever use of layering and colours. In fact, there are coloured elements on the center console that match with the exterior body colour in this particular review unit. The 12.3-inch main infotainment screen is fit enough to be plonked on vehicles in models several segments higher and the display is crisp and extremely responsive to touch. The quality of the feed coming in from the 360-degree camera is also far above par. There is support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and the map feed can also be teleported to the 10.24-inch all-digital driver display.
The four-spoke steering wheel is also new and on the lines of what was seen on the new Nexon model, complete with mounted controls and illuminated ‘Tata’ logo. The center console also looks more modern now but is likely to get scratched extensively over prolonged use period. We know because we inadvertently made a few marks.
The additional feature highlights include multiple point voice command support - Native Tata, Alexa and Google, to name a few. The panoramic sunroof is now voice activated, there is dual-zone climate control, powered front two seats, ventilated front seats, powered tailgate, front and rear parking sensors, 10-speaker JBL sound system with 13 JBL Sound Modes (essentially equalisers), cabin air purifier, mood lighting, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and an updated ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) too. There is also support for wireless phone charging while the number of charging ports are likely to outnumber the number of available devices in a packed car.
Here is an SUV now that is taking a very specific challenge to two very specific Korean rivals that are known to hit it out of the park when it comes to equipping comfort and convenience features in their respective offerings. There are some quality issues - we noticed loose hinges on the trunk door, but it is likely that Tata will address these in the customer units during eventual shipment.
As mentioned previously, the Harrier continues to put all of its faith in the Kryotec 2.0-litre Diesel engine that is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox or a six-speed manual stick. In our short drive experience, we found no real change to the drive dynamics with the acceleration responding well to the moves on the relatively slick manual gear shifts. There is 167 bhp and 350 Nm of torque for the taking and while there still is some roar from the motor when the throttle is pressed hard, this should actually appeal to the diesel darlings out there.
On the safety front, Harrier has already proved its worth in Global NCAP crash tests and now comes with six airbags as standard while there are seven airbags on the top end variant. There are also standard safety features that include ABS, Electronic Stability Program, three-point seatbelt for all passengers, etc. The updated ADAS list is great too but we didn't get to test these enough to form an informed opinion. We shall leave it for when we get the new Harrier for a longer period of time.
The updated Tata Harrier is the best Harrier. Period. But is it the best in its segment? Not having a petrol option is a massive miss for an SUV that otherwise covers all its bases fairly well. It commands respect but now not on the basis of its muscle but for its style. The feature list is exhaustive and the diesel motor is quite capable, complete with multiple terrain modes as well. Expect a decent bump up in pricing but even still, here is a confident five-seater SUV that should appeal to a wide set of buyers.
Tata Harrier is available in the 6 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the Tata Harrier for its premium feel, spaciousness, and impressive safety features, but mention issues with connectivity and service response times.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|168 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|280-350 Nm
|Mileage
|14.6 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|1498-1956 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel
|Sunroof
|Yes
Tata Harrier in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Tata Harrier's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Tata Harrier Smart comes with a 50 litres fuel tank.
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