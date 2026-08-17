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TATA Harrier

₹13 - 26.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
3.5Expert Score
4.4
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The Tata Harrier continues to redefine the mid-size SUV segment with its bold design, advanced technology, and powerful performance. Built on the OMEGARC platform derived from Land Rover’s D8 architecture, this 5-seater SUV offers a premium driving experience that balances rugged capability with modern sophistication.

Tata Harrier Price 2026

The Tata Harrier is available in a wide range of variants to suit different buyer needs. The pricing for 2026 starts from 12.89 Lakh and goes up to 25.85 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Variant TypeStarting Price (Ex-Showroom)
Harrier Smart (Base Petrol) 12.89 Lakh
Harrier Smart (Base Diesel) 14.00 Lakh
Harrier Fearless Ultra (Petrol) 22.72 Lakh
Harrier Fearless Ultra (Diesel) 23.85 Lakh
Harrier Fearless Ultra Red Dark AT (Top Model) 25.85 Lakh

Key Specifications and Performance

The 2026 Harrier offers two powerful engine options, ensuring a blend of high torque for highways and smooth power delivery for city commutes.

  • 2.0L Kryotec Turbocharged Diesel: Produces 170 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque.
  • 1.5L Hyperion Turbocharged Petrol: Delivers 170 PS and 280 Nm of torque.
  • Transmission Options: 6-speed Manual and 6-speed Torque Converter Automatic.
  • Mileage: Both engines offer an efficiency of approximately 16.8 kmpl depending on driving conditions.

Top-of-the-Line Features

The 2026 update introduces the new Fearless Ultra trim, bridging the feature gap between petrol and diesel variants. This trim provides a luxury-class experience with several segment-first features:

  • Infotainment: A massive 14.53-inch touchscreen system with Dolby Atmos sound.
  • Safety Tech: Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), 7 airbags, and a 360-degree high-definition camera system.
  • Convenience: Digital Inside Rear View Mirror (IRVM) with integrated front and rear dashcam, gesture-controlled power tailgate, and 65W Type-C fast charging.
  • Comfort: Ventilated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a panoramic sunroof with mood lighting.

Special Editions: Dark and Red Dark

For those seeking a more aggressive aesthetic, the Harrier is available in specialized editions:

  • Dark Edition: Features a signature blacked-out exterior with a matching dark interior theme.
  • Red Dark Edition: Exclusive to the Ultra trim, this edition adds Nitro Crimson exterior accents, 19-inch black alloy wheels with red brake calipers, and a 'Carnelian Red' interior theme with premium leatherette upholstery.

Dimensions and Capacity

  • Length: 4605 mm
  • Width: 1922 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2741 mm
  • Boot Space: 445 Liters (expandable to 815 Liters with rear seats folded)
  • Ground Clearance: Designed for Indian terrains with high approach and departure angles.

The Tata Harrier remains a top contender for those seeking a safe, feature-rich, and commanding SUV in 2026. Its combination of Land Rover-derived underpinnings and cutting-edge technology makes it a standout choice in its class.

Tata Harrier Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1498 - 1956 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    14.6-16.8 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    168 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | Diesel
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    445 litres
  • NCAPSafetyRating iconNCAP Safety Rating
    5
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    280 - 350 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Harrier SpecsView specs icon

Tata Harrier Videos

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Tata Harrier Petrol Launched In India
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Tata Harrier Petrol Launched In India

Real reason why Harrier Petrol And Safari Petrol SUVs were launched? #automobile #cars
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Real reason why Harrier Petrol And Safari Petrol SUVs were launched? #automobile #cars

Tata Safari Petrol, Harrier Petrol New Colours #automobile #tata
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Tata Safari Petrol, Harrier Petrol New Colours #automobile #tata

Tata Harrier Variants

Tata Harrier price starts at ₹ 13 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 26.01 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Harrier comes in 58 variants. Tata Harrier's top variant is Fearless Plus X Stealth Edition AT.
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Petrol
Diesel
Automatic
Manual
58 Variants Available
Harrier Smart Petrol MT
₹13 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Harrier Smart
₹14 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Harrier Pure X Petrol MT
₹16.2 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Tata Harrier Latest Updates

Calendar icon10 Jul 2026
Tata Motors launches Stealth Edition Harrier and Safari with darker design, unchanged features, and same engine options.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Jun 2026
Tata Motors aims for 18-20% market share in India's passenger vehicle market, focusing on new product launches and electric vehicles.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 Jun 2026
Tata Motors aims to surpass 20% market share in India's passenger vehicle sector by 2030, signaling growth ambitions.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 May 2026
Tata Motors' CEO warns rising fuel prices may dampen consumer sentiment and auto demand in India.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 May 2026
Tata Motors admits neglecting hatchbacks hurt sales, plans to re-engage small-car buyers with innovations and premium features.Read Full Story

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Tata Harrier comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier image
Rs. 12.89 LakhsOnwards
4.4171
168 bhp350 NmManual, AutomaticSUV-
5/5
-447 L4605 mm1922 mm1718 mm-
Hyundai Creta N LineHyundai Creta N Line imageRs. 19.03 LakhsOnwards
4.698
158 bhp253 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6---4330 mm1790 mm1635 mm-HarrierVSCreta N Line
Kia SeltosKia Seltos imageRs. 10.99 LakhsOnwards
4.5384
114 bhp250 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6--Yes4460 mm1635 mm1830 mm-HarrierVSSeltos
Jeep CompassJeep Compass imageRs. 17.99 LakhsOnwards
4.416
172 bhp350 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6---4405 mm1818 mm1640 mm5.7 metresHarrierVSCompass
Mahindra Thar ROXXMahindra Thar ROXX imageRs. 12.52 LakhsOnwards
4.6399
172 bhp370 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6-226 mm447 litres4428 mm1870 mm1923 mm-HarrierVSThar ROXX
Force Motors GurkhaForce Motors Gurkha imageRs. 16.75 LakhsOnwards-138 bhp320 NmManualSUV2-233 mm-4390 mm1865 mm2095 mm6.3 metresHarrierVSGurkha

Tata Harrier Expert Review

First launched in January of 2019 at a time when the mid-size SUV space was hardly as peppered with options as it is today, the Tata Harrier has found a special place in the Indian car market courtesy its capable diesel motor, relatively spacious cabin and robust build quality. But mostly, it was about the butch and muscular visual appeal of the Harrier, its absolutely untamed road presence. Over a lakh units of the Harrier SUV have been sold but Tata Motors is clearly hungry, and hungry for more. And so, it is now time for the facelift Harrier to make its presence felt against its every-growing list of SUV rivals.

The new Tata Harrier continues to be offered with the same and solitary diesel engine option. But while that is a square snub to an ever-increasing customer base that is preferring petrol motors for a plethora of reasons, the updated Harrier does still pack in quite a lot to continue making a solid case for itself. Here is a deeper dive into what to expect from the model:

Also watch: Tata Harrier facelift: First impressions

2023 Tata Harrier SUV: Time to Shred

The latest Harrier looks far sharper than it ever has, complete with new shade options including this polarising Sunlit Yellow hue. All points to Tata for going bold but this is a very well calculated risk considering that the Harrier is positioned to attract a young SUV-buying audience. Or at least younger than the customer base for sibling Safari.

2023 Tata Harrier: Body colour options
expand
2023 Tata Harrier: Body colour options
(Note: Colour options depend on variant selected)
 
Sunlit Yellow
Pebble Grey
Lunar White
Coral Red
Seaweed Green
Ash Grey
Oberon Black
 

But go beyond the hues and there are even more highlights to take note of. The face, for one, is more angular now. The grille has been updated entirely and now comes with the same end-to-end connected DRL that was seen on the latest Nexon EV. On either side are sequential DRLs while the casing for the projector head lamp and fog lamp is now vertical and significantly sleeker.

Harrier is being offered across multiple variants or as Tata calls these - Personas.
Harrier is being offered across multiple variants or as Tata calls these - Personas.

The side profile of the new Harrier showcases 18-inch alloy wheels - 19, if you opt for the Dark Edition of the model, and ‘Harrier’ lettering on the front two doors. Towards the rear, the connected LED tail lamp lends the SUV yet another modern visual appeal while the tail lights have been tweaked marginally too.

The updated Harrier retains most of its robust design cues on the outside even if it manages to look far more sporty than before.
The updated Harrier retains most of its robust design cues on the outside even if it manages to look far more sporty than before.

Overall, the Harrier assumes a far sportier appeal in its latest version but without losing its overall road presence which remains solid and dominant.

2023 Tata Harrier SUV: Packed from Within

The updated Harrier is obviously the same dimension as the version it replaces which means there is no change to how much space it offers for passengers. Cabin space, thankfully, has been a strong point for the vehicle even if the cargo area could have been bigger.

But beyond space itself, the new Harrier is noticeably more premium now than it has been thus far. The stretched dashboard, for instance, looks fresh because of the clever use of layering and colours. In fact, there are coloured elements on the center console that match with the exterior body colour in this particular review unit. The 12.3-inch main infotainment screen is fit enough to be plonked on vehicles in models several segments higher and the display is crisp and extremely responsive to touch. The quality of the feed coming in from the 360-degree camera is also far above par. There is support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and the map feed can also be teleported to the 10.24-inch all-digital driver display.

A look at the main infotainment screen and steering wheel set up inside the new Tata Harrier.
A look at the main infotainment screen and steering wheel set up inside the new Tata Harrier.

The four-spoke steering wheel is also new and on the lines of what was seen on the new Nexon model, complete with mounted controls and illuminated ‘Tata’ logo. The center console also looks more modern now but is likely to get scratched extensively over prolonged use period. We know because we inadvertently made a few marks.

The additional feature highlights include multiple point voice command support - Native Tata, Alexa and Google, to name a few. The panoramic sunroof is now voice activated, there is dual-zone climate control, powered front two seats, ventilated front seats, powered tailgate, front and rear parking sensors, 10-speaker JBL sound system with 13 JBL Sound Modes (essentially equalisers), cabin air purifier, mood lighting, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and an updated ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) too. There is also support for wireless phone charging while the number of charging ports are likely to outnumber the number of available devices in a packed car.

The colour palette inside the Harrier may not suit every taste but the hues vary depending on the body colour and variant selected.
The colour palette inside the Harrier may not suit every taste but the hues vary depending on the body colour and variant selected.

Here is an SUV now that is taking a very specific challenge to two very specific Korean rivals that are known to hit it out of the park when it comes to equipping comfort and convenience features in their respective offerings. There are some quality issues - we noticed loose hinges on the trunk door, but it is likely that Tata will address these in the customer units during eventual shipment.

2023 Tata Harrier SUV: On the Move

As mentioned previously, the Harrier continues to put all of its faith in the Kryotec 2.0-litre Diesel engine that is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox or a six-speed manual stick. In our short drive experience, we found no real change to the drive dynamics with the acceleration responding well to the moves on the relatively slick manual gear shifts. There is 167 bhp and 350 Nm of torque for the taking and while there still is some roar from the motor when the throttle is pressed hard, this should actually appeal to the diesel darlings out there.

On the safety front, Harrier has already proved its worth in Global NCAP crash tests and now comes with six airbags as standard while there are seven airbags on the top end variant. There are also standard safety features that include ABS, Electronic Stability Program, three-point seatbelt for all passengers, etc. The updated ADAS list is great too but we didn't get to test these enough to form an informed opinion. We shall leave it for when we get the new Harrier for a longer period of time.

2023 Tata Harrier: Verdict

The updated Tata Harrier is the best Harrier. Period. But is it the best in its segment? Not having a petrol option is a massive miss for an SUV that otherwise covers all its bases fairly well. It commands respect but now not on the basis of its muscle but for its style. The feature list is exhaustive and the diesel motor is quite capable, complete with multiple terrain modes as well. Expect a decent bump up in pricing but even still, here is a confident five-seater SUV that should appeal to a wide set of buyers.

 

Tata Harrier Images

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Tata Harrier Image 6

Tata Harrier Colours

Tata Harrier is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Pebble Gray
Lunar White
Seaweed Green
Sunlit Yellow
Coral Red
Oberon Black
Pure grey

Tata Harrier Alternatives

Hyundai Creta N Line

Hyundai Creta N Line

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HarriervsCreta N Line
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.99 - 22.02 Lakhs
HarriervsSeltos
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Renault Bigster

Renault Bigster

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Jeep Compass

Jeep Compass

17.99 - 30.7 Lakhs
HarriervsCompass
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.52 - 23.52 Lakhs
HarriervsThar ROXX
Force Motors Gurkha

Force Motors Gurkha

16.75 - 18 Lakhs
HarriervsGurkha

Tata Harrier Safety Ratings

The Tata Harrier has been awarded 5 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.
In Bharat NCAP it has been awarded 5 stars in adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

Tata Harrier User Reviews & Ratings

4.3Engine & Performance
4.2Features
4.6Safety
4.5Design
4.5Value For Money
4.3Comfort
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Tata Harrier User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Tata Harrier for its premium feel, spaciousness, and impressive safety features, but mention issues with connectivity and service response times.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconPremium interior materials
  • check circle iconSpacious and comfortable for family trips
  • check circle iconAdvanced infotainment and safety features
  • check circle iconImpressive build quality and safety
  • check circle iconPowerful diesel engine with smooth performance

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHigh price compared to competitors
  • warning iconOccasional connectivity glitches
  • warning iconSome manual gearbox issues
  • warning iconSlow service center response
  • warning iconParking sensors can be overly sensitive

User Reviews

All rounder
The Tata Harrier remains one of the most stunning SUVs on Indian roads. Since its major facelift, it has evolved from being just a ‘tough’ SUV into a genuinely high-tech, premium machine. However, it still carries some of the classic Tata ‘character’—meaning it excels in most areas but may require a bit of patience in others.
By: Varad (Apr 23, 2026)
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Clunky Gearbox
The manual gearbox feels a bit rubbery. Sometimes second gear is hard to slot. Tata should work on making the shifts smoother.
By: Vinay Kulkarni (Apr 10, 2026)
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Good Visibility
Huge mirrors and high seating means you see everything. Blind spot monitor in the dash is a great touch. Very easy to drive in narrow streets.
By: Ramesh Bhat (Apr 10, 2026)
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Best Sound System
JBL speakers with subwoofer is insane. Don't need any aftermarket upgrades. Sound is clear even at high volumes. Truly a premium experience.
By: Santosh Hegde (Apr 10, 2026)
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Steering Pulling Issue
Faced a slight left pulling issue since day 1. Alignment was done twice but still feels slightly off. Hope it gets fixed in next service.
By: Vikram Iyer (Apr 10, 2026)
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Tata Harrier Related News

The 2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions add a blacked-out design theme while keeping the same feature list and engine options.
2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth editions launched starting at 23.43 lakh
10 Jul 2026
Tata Motors has expanded the Harrier EV lineup in India with the launch of the new Fearless+ QWD 75 variant
Tata Harrier EV gets new dual-motor QWD 75 variant; prices start at 26.49 lakh
21 Mar 2026
Both SUVs are powered by Tata’s new 1.5-litre Hyperion turbo-petrol engine producing 170 PS and 280 Nm of torque
Tata Harrier and Safari petrol variants launched, prices start at 12.89 lakh
7 Jan 2026
The upcoming Tata Safari petrol will gain a new Ultra variant positioned above the Accomplished trim with added tech and safety features
Tata Safari & Harrier Petrol New ULTRA variants explained
29 Dec 2025
Tata Motors will launch petrol-powered versions of the Harrier and Safari with their next facelifts on December 9, 2025
Tata Safari and Harrier petrol variants set to launch in India on December 9, 2025
12 Nov 2025
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 Tata Harrier Related News
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Tata Harrier Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power168 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque280-350 Nm
Mileage14.6 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1498-1956 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
SunroofYes
View all Harrier specs and features

Tata Harrier Mileage

Tata Harrier in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Tata Harrier's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Tata Harrier Smart comes with a 50 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Smart
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Diesel
Manual
16.8 kmpl

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