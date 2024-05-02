HT Auto
2024 Isuzu V-Cross Z Prestige launched with styling & safety upgrades in India

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 02 May 2024, 14:08 PM
Isuzu Motors India has launched the updated V-Cross Z Prestige variant in the country bringing styling upgrades and new features to the lifestyle pick-up truck. The 2024 Isuzu V-Cross Z Prestige gets cosmetic enhancements to give the model a fresh look and the top-spec variant is priced at 26.92 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai)

Styling updates on the 2024 Isuzu V-Cross Z Prestige include a new front bumper guard, front fog lamp garnish, new grille, and engine hood garnish, all finished in dark grey. The ORVMs have been blacked out and so have the alloy wheels. The dark grey finish extends to the roof rails, rear combo lamp garnish, rear bumper, fender lips, badge and decal.

Also Read : All-Electric Isuzu D-Max concept breaks cover, to enter production in 2025

Commenting on the launch, Toru Kishimoto – Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “We are proud to have set the benchmark in presenting India with its first-ever lifestyle adventure utility vehicle and our passenger vehicles range of pick-ups have been consistently well-received since launch. We are happy to carry forward this success story. We are confident that with this enriched range of aspirational products, we shall be able to address the needs of the emerging progressive Indian customers and further strengthen our pole position in the segment. The latest range of Isuzu passenger pick-ups are sure to truly enhance the value proposition with best-in-class design, performance, versatility, quality, safety and driving comfort for our valued customers."

The V-Cross also gets a host of safety upgrades and now gets traction control, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Descent Control and Hill Start Assist as standard across all the manual variants. Furthermore, the cabin gets new rear seat occupant detector sensors with a warning buzzer, three-point seatbelts for all three passengers in the second row and a seatbelt warning indicator on the instrument console. Isuzu says the rear seats have been redesigned with a higher degree of inclination for a more comfortable seating posture.

The Isuzu V-Cross Z Prestige variant gets no mechanical changes and continues to draw power from the 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine tuned for 161 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed manual and automatic that sends power to all four wheels.

The Isuzu V-Cross range starts from the Hi-Lander trim priced at 21.20 lakh, going up to 25.52 lakh for the Z variant. Bookings for the updated V-Cross Z Prestige are open from today onwards, while deliveries will begin in a few days. The pick-up primarily competes against the Toyota Hilux in the segment which is priced from 30.40 lakh, going up to 37.90 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Chennai.

First Published Date: 02 May 2024, 14:08 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Indian Hilux Isuzu Isuzu V Cross 2024 Isuzu V Cross Isuzu Isuzu Motors India Isuzu V Cross Z Prestige

