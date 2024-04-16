Ford's new MPV design patented, will rival Kia Carens & Maruti Suzuki XL6
- Ford has filed a design trademark of a new MPV. Interestingly, the MPV is not on sale anywhere in the world.
It seems like Ford is slowly crawling its way back to the Indian market. The brand has filed a nameplate trademark for the Mustang Mach-e, they have also filed design trademarks for the new-gen Endeavour which will be sold as Everest in the Indian market and another SUV that could enter the sub-4 metre segment or a mid-size SUV segment. Now, the brand has filed another design patent for a new vehicle which seems like an MPV.
