Ford's new MPV design patented, will rival Kia Carens & Maruti Suzuki XL6

It seems like Ford is slowly crawling its way back to the Indian market. The brand has filed a nameplate trademark for the Mustang Mach-e, they have also filed design trademarks for the new-gen Endeavour which will be sold as Everest in the Indian market and another SUV that could enter the sub-4 metre segment or a mid-size SUV segment. Now, the brand has filed another design patent for a new vehicle which seems like an MPV.