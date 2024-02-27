New Ford SUV design patent filed, will rival Hyundai Creta & Kia Seltos

The future of Ford in India is still not clear but there is quite a bit of activity going on with the manufacturer. The brand filed a design trademark for the new-gen Endeavour and a nameplate trademark for the Mustang Mach-E. Now, the brand has filed a new design trademark for what seems like a compact SUV. Interestingly, the design of the SUV is identical to one that was leaked online back in 2020 before Ford left the Indian market.

In terms of design, the SUV looks quite sporty and has a split headlamp setup. The LED Daytime Running Lamps are placed above while the main headlamp unit is placed vertically. The bonnet seems to have a muscular design and there is chunky plastic cladding on the side to enhance the SUV quotient of the vehicle. As of now, the rear of the new SUV has not been unveiled.

The spy shot of the Ford W605 that was being developed with Mahindra

When the new Ford SUV was spotted for the first time back in 2020, it was being co-developed with Mahindra. The engines and platform of the Ford SUV were supposed to be shared with the XUV700. But the partnership came to an end we only got to see the Mahindra XUV700 and it has been doing incredibly well in the Indian market.

As of now, there are no details on the powertrain options of the upcoming SUV. There could be a petrol and a diesel engine on offer. It is important to note that before Ford left the Indian market, they did not have a mid-size SUV. So, the only engines they were producing were for the Ecosport and the Endeavour. So, there is a slight possibility that the brand might go to some other OEM for the sourcing engines or they could also build a new one from scratch.

