HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News New Ford Suv Design Patent Filed, Will Rival Hyundai Creta & Kia Seltos

New Ford SUV design patent filed, will rival Hyundai Creta & Kia Seltos

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 27 Feb 2024, 11:45 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
It is expected that the new compact SUV will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, MG Hector, Mahind
...
Ford New SUV
The new sub-compact SUV could be the new-generation Ecosport. However, nothing is confirmed as of now.
Ford New SUV
The new sub-compact SUV could be the new-generation Ecosport. However, nothing is confirmed as of now.

The future of Ford in India is still not clear but there is quite a bit of activity going on with the manufacturer. The brand filed a design trademark for the new-gen Endeavour and a nameplate trademark for the Mustang Mach-E. Now, the brand has filed a new design trademark for what seems like a compact SUV. Interestingly, the design of the SUV is identical to one that was leaked online back in 2020 before Ford left the Indian market.

In terms of design, the SUV looks quite sporty and has a split headlamp setup. The LED Daytime Running Lamps are placed above while the main headlamp unit is placed vertically. The bonnet seems to have a muscular design and there is chunky plastic cladding on the side to enhance the SUV quotient of the vehicle. As of now, the rear of the new SUV has not been unveiled.

The spy shot of the Ford W605 that was being developed with Mahindra
The spy shot of the Ford W605 that was being developed with Mahindra

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
1462 cc Multiple Both
₹ 8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1493.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv300 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV300 2024
1197 cc Petrol Manual
₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
1197.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Bolero (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero
1493.0 cc Diesel Manual
₹ 9.90 - 10.91 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

When the new Ford SUV was spotted for the first time back in 2020, it was being co-developed with Mahindra. The engines and platform of the Ford SUV were supposed to be shared with the XUV700. But the partnership came to an end we only got to see the Mahindra XUV700 and it has been doing incredibly well in the Indian market.

Also Read : New Ford Endeavour design patented in India. Is it coming back?

As of now, there are no details on the powertrain options of the upcoming SUV. There could be a petrol and a diesel engine on offer. It is important to note that before Ford left the Indian market, they did not have a mid-size SUV. So, the only engines they were producing were for the Ecosport and the Endeavour. So, there is a slight possibility that the brand might go to some other OEM for the sourcing engines or they could also build a new one from scratch.

First Published Date: 27 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM IST
TAGS: Endeavour Ecosport XUV700 Endeavour Ford Ford India Ecosport

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.