Kia Sonet zooms past 4 lakh sales milestone in less than 4 years

Kia India has announced that the Sonet has received a significant milestone of surpassing 4 lakh sales figures in under 44 months. It is important to note that these sales figures include domestic and overseas markets. The Sonet commands 33.3 per cent overall sales with 3,17,754 units sold domestically and 85,814 units exported. The updated Sonet was launched in India in January 2024. The price

In 44 months since launch, 63 per cent of customers prefer Sonet variants equipped with a sunroof. Regarding engine preference, Sonet's 1.5-litre diesel engine is preferred by 37% of its customers which is quite surprising as the market for diesel engines is slowly dying. 63 per cent of customers prefer petrol engine options. Kia has also observed a consumer shift towards automatic variants. This is probably because of the increasing traffic that our cities are facing. The 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission in Sonet has gained traction, growing by 37.50 per cent since 2020. While automatic transmissions (7DCT & 6AT) contribute 28 per cent, the iMT has a steady fanbase with a 23 per cent sales contribution to Sonet. In the iMT gearbox, the driver needs to change the gears but doesn't have to engage or disengage the clutch pedal.

Compact SUV is one of the most popular segments in the Indian market. Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, commented, “The compact SUV segment presents a big opportunity, with many first-time buyers entering the segment directly. Sonet is our second-best innovation, and it has captured their imagination perfectly. It offers them a futuristic, tech-enabled, comfortable mobility solution designed very well and with low ownership costs."

Recently, Kia introduced new entry and mid variants of Sonet by introducing 4 new HTE(O) and HTK (O) variants in diesel and petrol engine options. While the HTE(O) gets a sunroof, HTK(O) offers a sunroof along with LED Connected taillamps, fully automatic temperature control (FATC) and a rear defogger.

