HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Kia Sonet Zooms Past 4 Lakh Sales Milestone In Less Than 4 Years

Kia Sonet zooms past 4 lakh sales milestone in less than 4 years

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 26 Apr 2024, 13:18 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Kia Sonet is offered in three engine options. There is a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a turbocharged petrol engine and a diesel engine.
Kia Sonet 2024 review
Kia Sonet 2024 facelift SUV comes with host of updates that includes a new exterior look, an updated interior and features galore. The biggest bragging right now is the introduction of ADAS technology, a first in the sub-compact SUV segment.
Kia Sonet 2024 review
Kia Sonet 2024 facelift SUV comes with host of updates that includes a new exterior look, an updated interior and features galore. The biggest bragging right now is the introduction of ADAS technology, a first in the sub-compact SUV segment.

Kia India has announced that the Sonet has received a significant milestone of surpassing 4 lakh sales figures in under 44 months. It is important to note that these sales figures include domestic and overseas markets. The Sonet commands 33.3 per cent overall sales with 3,17,754 units sold domestically and 85,814 units exported. The updated Sonet was launched in India in January 2024. The price

In 44 months since launch, 63 per cent of customers prefer Sonet variants equipped with a sunroof. Regarding engine preference, Sonet's 1.5-litre diesel engine is preferred by 37% of its customers which is quite surprising as the market for diesel engines is slowly dying. 63 per cent of customers prefer petrol engine options. Kia has also observed a consumer shift towards automatic variants. This is probably because of the increasing traffic that our cities are facing. The 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission in Sonet has gained traction, growing by 37.50 per cent since 2020. While automatic transmissions (7DCT & 6AT) contribute 28 per cent, the iMT has a steady fanbase with a 23 per cent sales contribution to Sonet. In the iMT gearbox, the driver needs to change the gears but doesn't have to engage or disengage the clutch pedal.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
Engine Icon1493.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV300
Engine Icon1497.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.99 - 14.76 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.94 - 13.48 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv300 Turbo Sport (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9.31 - 13.16 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Watch: Kia Sonet 2024 facelift SUV: Armed with ADAS, ready for rivals

Compact SUV is one of the most popular segments in the Indian market. Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, commented, “The compact SUV segment presents a big opportunity, with many first-time buyers entering the segment directly. Sonet is our second-best innovation, and it has captured their imagination perfectly. It offers them a futuristic, tech-enabled, comfortable mobility solution designed very well and with low ownership costs."

Also Read : Kia Carens scores 3 stars in Global NCAP crash test. Check out the full report

Recently, Kia introduced new entry and mid variants of Sonet by introducing 4 new HTE(O) and HTK (O) variants in diesel and petrol engine options. While the HTE(O) gets a sunroof, HTK(O) offers a sunroof along with LED Connected taillamps, fully automatic temperature control (FATC) and a rear defogger.

First Published Date: 26 Apr 2024, 12:44 PM IST
TAGS: engage Sonet Chief Kia Sonet Kia Sonet Sonet facelift Kia India 2024 Sonet

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.