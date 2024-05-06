Citroen Basalt spied, showcasing details similar to concept model. Check details

Despite encountering limited success with previous models in India, French automaker Citroen is poised for a resurgence with the forthcoming launch of the Basalt - a mid-size coupe SUV slated for release in the latter half of the year. Positioned as the third offering from Citroen's C-Cubed program, which has previously introduced the C3 and C3 Aircross, the Basalt seeks to entice Indian consumers with its amalgamation of style, performance, and cutting-edge features.

Following the unveiling of the concept version earlier this year, recent spy shots have provided a glimpse of the production-ready Citroen Basalt, shedding light on its design and features. Shared on Instagram by @1DGASM, the video showcases the Basalt in its undisguised form, closely resembling the striking of the Basalt Vision concept.

The Citroen Basalt presents itself as a refined iteration of the Citroen C3 Aircross, characterised by its distinctive coupe-style sloping roofline. The spy video highlight the SUV's handsome proportions and robust character, with design elements from the Basalt Vision concept integrated into the production model.

While the spied Basalt appears to be a mid-spec variant, lacking features such as alloy wheels and projector LED headlights seen on the concept model, it is anticipated that higher-spec trims will boast a comprehensive suite of premium amenities. Positioned above the C3 Aircross, the Basalt is expected to offer enhanced features, including LED projector headlights, automatic climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry, push-button start, and ventilated seats.

Moreover, Citroen has committed to prioritising safety, with plans to make six airbags, ISOFIX points, and seat belt reminders standard across all variants of the Basalt. This underscores the brand's commitment to delivering top-notch safety standards in line with global benchmarks.

In a recent interview, Citroen's global CEO, Thierry Koskas, expressed optimism about the brand's prospects in India, envisioning the country as its second-largest market after its home country within the next five years. Koskas emphasised the importance of network expansion and product innovation in driving Citroen's growth trajectory in India, highlighting the brand's focus on introducing new models tailored to meet the evolving needs and preferences of Indian consumers.

With the impending launch of the Basalt and Citroen's strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing its market presence, the brand is poised to make significant strides in India's automotive landscape, fueled by a commitment to excellence and innovation.

