More bikes planned under new ‘Z’ brand starting with the Pulsar NS400Z: Bajaj

Bajaj Auto launched its new flagship Pulsar NS400Z priced at a highly competitive ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The new streetfighter was long-anticipated and marks Bajaj Auto’s foray into the premium 400 cc entry-level performance segment. While the model was rumoured to be called the Pulsar NS400 upon launch, the bike maker surprised all by adding the ‘Z’ suffix. However, Bajaj says the new ‘Z’ brand could spawn some more models in the future.

Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director - Bajaj Auto, hinted at bringing something more under the new ‘Z’ brand without divulging too many details. The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is the manufacturer’s most advanced offering yet and packs features like dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire (a first for Bajaj), along with traction control and multiple riding modes.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is the bike maker's most advanced motorcycle yet with ride-by-wire, multiple riding modes, traction control and Bluetooth connectivity

The new Pulsar NS400Z also gets the 373 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor from the Dominar 400, churning out 39 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Compared to the Dominar, Bajaj says the engine has been tuned differently for smoother performance along with changes to the gear ratios.

It’s not clear what Bajaj plans to bring with the Z brand but the company could be looking to optimise economies of scale by introducing more body styles based on the same platform. The company did something similar with the Pulsar NS200 and RS200, and we could see a full-faired offering in the future.

This is, of course, conjecture, and we will have to wait until Bajaj rolls out more motorcycles. For now, bookings have begun for the new Pulsar NS400Z across dealerships for a token of ₹5,000, while deliveries will begin from June onwards. The company is anticipating strong demand internationally and the bike is destined to make its way to other markets later this year. The new offerings under the Z brand will be global models and will be exported to multiple markets as well.

