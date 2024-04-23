HT Auto
Kia Carens scores 3 stars in Global NCAP crash test. Check out the full report

23 Apr 2024
  • Kia Carens was tested twice by Global NCAP. The first time, the MPV was rewarded zero stars in adult protection.
Kia Carens is offered with three engine options in the Indian market.
Global NCAP has announced the crash test results of the Kia Carens. The MPV secured five stars in child protection and three stars in adult protection. It is important to note that the Carens was tested twice because at first, it scored zero stars in adult protection. Units produced from May 2023 to December 2023 received zero stars and units produced after that got three stars because Kia updated the Carens with restraint systems.

