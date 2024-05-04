2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift starts arriving at dealerships. Check real-world images

Maruti Suzuki is preparing to launch the 2024 Swift in the Indian market. The official launch is likely to happen on 9th May and we will be driving the updated hatchback soon. Now, the 2024 Swift has started arriving at dealerships. The manufacturer is already accepting pre-bookings for a token amount of ₹11,000. Customers can visit Arena dealerships or make a booking by going online.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift will come with a new three-cylinder engine. It will be more fuel-efficient but less powerful than the current four-cylinder u

The hatchback that was at the dealership was finished in white colour but there would be other colour options on offer as well, once the 2024 Swift goes on sale officially. There are two major changes that we observe is the addition of fog lamps to the India-spec model. They are LED units. Then there are the new set of alloy wheels which are designed to suit Indian road conditions. Apart from this, there are no major changes to the Swift when compared to the global-spec model.

Recently a document related to the 2024 Swift was leaked which revealed a lot of things about the new hatchback. The leaked document claims Maruti Suzuki will launch the 2024 Swift with the new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine. It will be a mild-hybrid unit which will come mated to a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT gearbox options. The engine is capable of churning out 80 bhp of maximum power and 112 Nm of peak torque. The engine promises to offer a mileage of 25.72 kmpl, one of the best in the segment. Compared to the older version, the power output in the new Swift has gone down but will offer better mileage.

Also Read : 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift bookings open, will launch likely on 9th May

In terms of features, the new Swift will come with six airbags as standard to enhance its safety quotient. In the recently concluded crash tests conducted by Japan NCAP, the Swift secured a four-star safety rating. Besides six airbags, expect the Swift to get a 360-degree camera and HuD display in higher variants.

First Published Date: