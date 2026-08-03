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MARUTI SUZUKI Swift

₹5.79 - 8.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
3.5Expert Score
4.0
610
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The Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the most successful and longest-running hatchbacks in the Indian market. Now in its fourth generation, the 2026 Swift continues to dominate the subcompact hatchback segment by offering a perfect blend of a sporty design, compact footprint, and phenomenal fuel economy.

Whether you are a first-time car buyer or looking for a reliable city commuter, this comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know about the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Swift, including ex-showroom prices, variant details, engine specifications, safety updates, and expert insights.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Swift Price and Variant Breakdown

The 2026 Swift is available in five primary trim levels—LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+—across 14 distinct variants, including Automatic (AMT) and factory-fitted S-CNG options. The diverse lineup ensures there is a Swift for every budget and requirement.

The ex-showroom price for the Maruti Suzuki Swift ranges from Rs. 5.79 Lakhs for the base manual variant to Rs. 8.84 Lakhs for the top-spec automatic dual-tone variant.

Detailed Ex-Showroom Pricing

Variant NameEngine & TransmissionFuel TypeEx-Showroom Price
Swift LXi1.2L ManualPetrolRs. 5.79 Lakhs
Swift VXi1.2L ManualPetrolRs. 6.63 Lakhs
Swift VXi (O)1.2L ManualPetrolRs. 6.89 Lakhs
Swift VXi AMT1.2L AutomaticPetrolRs. 7.08 Lakhs
Swift VXi (O) AMT1.2L AutomaticPetrolRs. 7.34 Lakhs
Swift VXi CNG1.2L ManualCNGRs. 7.52 Lakhs
Swift ZXi1.2L ManualPetrolRs. 7.57 Lakhs
Swift VXi (O) CNG1.2L ManualCNGRs. 7.78 Lakhs
Swift ZXi AMT1.2L AutomaticPetrolRs. 8.02 Lakhs
Swift ZXi Plus1.2L ManualPetrolRs. 8.24 Lakhs
Swift ZXi Plus Dual Tone1.2L ManualPetrolRs. 8.39 Lakhs
Swift ZXi CNG1.2L ManualCNGRs. 8.46 Lakhs
Swift ZXi Plus AMT1.2L AutomaticPetrolRs. 8.69 Lakhs
Swift ZXi Plus Dual Tone AMT1.2L AutomaticPetrolRs. 8.84 Lakhs

(Note: Prices are indicative ex-showroom figures and may vary based on city and dealership.)

Engine Specifications and Class-Leading Mileage

At the heart of the 2026 Swift is the all-new three-cylinder 1.2-litre Z12E petrol engine. Engineered for exceptional thermal efficiency, this Z-series engine makes the Swift one of the most fuel-efficient cars on Indian roads today.

Performance Metrics

  • 1.2L Z12E Petrol: Delivers a maximum power of 80.4 bhp at 5,700 rpm and a peak torque of 111.7 Nm at 4,300 rpm. Available in 5-speed Manual and 5-speed AMT options.
  • 1.2L Z12E S-CNG: Produces 68.7 bhp at 5,700 rpm and 101.8 Nm of torque at 2,900 rpm. Available exclusively with a 5-speed Manual transmission.

ARAI Certified Mileage

Fuel economy remains the Swift's strongest selling point. The official figures are:

  • Petrol Manual (MT): 24.8 kmpl
  • Petrol Automatic (AMT): 25.75 kmpl
  • S-CNG Manual: 32.85 km/kg

Interior Features and Technology Upgrades

The fourth-generation Swift brings substantial upgrades to cabin comfort, convenience, and modern tech, particularly in the higher ZXi and ZXi+ trims.

  • Infotainment: A 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ Display featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
  • Driver Technology: Head-Up Display (HUD), a 360-Degree Camera, and Cruise Control for effortless highway driving.
  • Comfort & Convenience: Wireless phone charging, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, keyless entry, and push-button start/stop.
  • Boot Space: 265 litres of cargo capacity.

Safety Standards in the 2026 Swift

Maruti Suzuki has taken a massive leap forward regarding passenger safety with the latest iteration of the Swift. Safety is no longer limited to top variants; essential protective features are standard across the board.

Standard Safety Features (All Variants):

  • Six Airbags
  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
  • Hill Start Assist
  • Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)
  • ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors
  • Three-point seat belts with reminders for all occupants

Top variants further benefit from a rear parking camera and advanced driver assistance tools like the 360-degree camera setup.

Expert Buying Guide: Answering Your Top Queries

Making the right choice in the highly competitive compact hatchback segment can be tough. Here is a breakdown to help you make an informed decision based on your specific needs:

Which variant is the most value-for-money?

While the LXi is the most affordable, the VXi variant is considered the best entry point for most buyers. It adds essential day-to-day comfort features like an infotainment system, LED tail lights, and electric Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) that the base LXi misses out on.

Maruti Suzuki Swift vs. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios / i20

Choose the Swift if your priorities are maximum fuel efficiency (24.8+ kmpl), lower maintenance costs, and a highly engaging, fun-to-drive experience. Opt for the Hyundai i20 if you prefer a more premium cabin, smoother automatic transmission (CVT/IVT), and better rear-seat space.

Maruti Suzuki Swift vs. Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Baleno, sold via NEXA dealerships, is positioned as a more premium hatchback offering greater interior space and better overall aesthetics. The Swift, however, wins on raw affordability, lower starting price, and a sportier city-driving dynamic.

Maruti Suzuki Swift vs. Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Both cars share the same platform and engine. Choose the Swift for a nimble, city-friendly footprint. Choose the Dzire if you frequently travel with luggage and require a much larger boot (382L vs Swift's 265L) along with enhanced highway stability.

Final Verdict

The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Swift successfully builds on its 19-year legacy. While driving enthusiasts might find the new three-cylinder Z-series engine slightly less refined compared to the older four-cylinder K-series, the trade-off yields incredible fuel efficiency. Paired with a robust standard safety kit (six airbags standard) and modern interior technology, the Swift remains one of the smartest, most reliable, and value-driven purchases in the Indian automotive market today.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1197 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    24.8-32.85 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    80 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | CNG
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    265 litres
  • NCAPSafetyRating iconNCAP Safety Rating
    1
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    101 - 117 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    925 kg
View All Swift SpecsView specs icon

Maruti Suzuki Swift Videos

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Maruti Suzuki Swift Variants

Maruti Suzuki Swift price starts at ₹ 5.79 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 8.84 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Swift comes in 14 variants. Maruti Suzuki Swift's top variant is ZXi Plus Dual Tone AMT.
Filter variants by:
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Petrol
CNG
Automatic
Manual
14 Variants Available
Swift LXi
₹5.79 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Swift VXi
₹6.63 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Swift VXi (O)
₹6.89 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Maruti Suzuki Swift Latest Updates

Calendar icon3 Aug 2026
Passenger vehicle sales reached record highs in July, boosted by GST cuts, lower repo rates, and tax relief.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki plans to raise passenger vehicle prices in India by up to ₹30,000 from August 2026, citing rising input costs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki India opens its 6,000th service touchpoint in Kozhikode, Kerala, enhancing its expansive after-sales network.Read Full Story
Calendar icon12 Jun 2026
Maruti Suzuki's market share surged to 41-43% in May 2026, driven by strong rural demand and record sales growth.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jun 2026
Maruti Suzuki achieved record sales in May 2026, with 242,688 units sold, marking significant year-on-year growth.Read Full Story

Maruti Suzuki Swift Visual Comparison

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Maruti Suzuki Swift comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift image
Rs. 5.79 LakhsOnwards
4.0610
80 bhp111.7 NmManual, Automatic2
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163 mm265 litres3860 mm1735 mm1520 mm4.8 metres
Toyota GlanzaToyota Glanza imageRs. 6.39 LakhsOnwards
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89 bhp113 NmManual, Automatic6--318 litres3990 mm1745 mm1500 mm4.9 metresSwiftVSGlanza
Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Baleno imageRs. 5.99 LakhsOnwards
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88 bhp113 NmManual, Automatic6--318 litres3990 mm1745 mm1500 mm4.85 metresSwiftVSBaleno
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R BioflexMaruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex imageRs. 7.24 LakhsOnwards-89.6 bhp113.7 NmManual---335 L3655162016754.7 mSwiftVSWagon R Bioflex
Tata Tiago NRGTata Tiago NRG imageRs. 7.2 LakhsOnwards
4.699
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Hyundai Grand i10 NiosHyundai Grand i10 Nios imageRs. 5.55 LakhsOnwards
4.417
82 bhp114 NmManual, Automatic6
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Maruti Suzuki Wagon RMaruti Suzuki Wagon R imageRs. 4.99 LakhsOnwards
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90 bhp113.7 NmManual, Automatic6
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Maruti Suzuki Swift Expert Review

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
3.5
Performance
4
Safety
4
Design
4
Feature
3
Comfort

Pros

Excellent fuel efficiencyUpdated feature listFocus on safety additions

Cons

Sluggish three-cylinder engineNot particularly refined to drive

The meteoric success of Maruti Suzuki Swift has been well documented in the annals of Indian automotive history. Launched in India and the world over in 2005, Suzuki has sold well over six million units of the Swift hatchback over the past 19 years. Of this, nearly half the numbers sold has been in India alone. But in the words of Bob Dylan, the times they are a-changin'. There is a fine line between an icon and a legend, and the latest Swift is trying to now cross over to the latter. Will the hot hatch blaze in?

The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift has been introduced in India at a starting price of 6.50 lakh for the base LXi version while the top-of-the-line ZXi+ Dual Tone is at 9.65 lakh (before taxes). It is a juicy price segment to still be in but there are plenty of newer options available in the market, options that the Swift did not have to compete against in glory years gone by. So how does the latest 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift arm itself for what could be its biggest battle yet?

Here is the first-drive review of Maruti Suzuki Swift:

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Exteriors

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Maruti Suzuki Swift has always had a rounded design profile that takes a bit of time to get used to. I still remember how the first-generation of the Swift was scorched for having a fat rear profile and an awkward stance. But this model in particular has a recurring habit of becoming not just easier on the eyes but outright stylish with passage of time.

A wraparound line all around the exterior profile of the new Swift lends some strong visual cue to the model from the outside. The updates to the face, however, is likely to divide opinions.
A wraparound line all around the exterior profile of the new Swift lends some strong visual cue to the model from the outside. The updates to the face, however, is likely to divide opinions.

In this sense, the latest Swift isn't remarkably different from the previous version - at least not in terms of overall shape, size and proportions. It may still spawn references to the MINI Cooper design but standing on its own, the Swift still is inherently a Swift. What's changed is a reworked front grille, updated bumper design and changed headlight and fog light units. Now while the projector headlights, complete with the boomerang-like DRLs, seeks to lend the face a more modern appearance, I am not much taken with the design of the radiator grille in particular. To me, it seems like the ‘yawn’ just got a bit more pronounced. Of course, looks are subjective and this will be perceived differently by different eyes.

The top-end variant of the new Swift stands on 15-inch alloy wheels.
The top-end variant of the new Swift stands on 15-inch alloy wheels.

There isn't much change in the side profile apart from a new alloy design on the 15-inch wheels and thankfully, the door handles on the rear doors have been brought down from its previously high position to where these are conventionally placed on cars.

The dual-tone colour options on the new Swift are only available in the top ZDI+ variant.
The dual-tone colour options on the new Swift are only available in the top ZDI+ variant.

The rear is where the Swift looks its smartest and a large chunk of the credit falls squarely on the smart C-shaped LED tailights that find a place on either side of the boot door.

Although largely similar to the previous version, the rear of the 2024 Swift looks sportier because of the updated tail lights here.
Although largely similar to the previous version, the rear of the 2024 Swift looks sportier because of the updated tail lights here.

The 2024 Swift has a familiar design and there is nothing radically new here. And this is mostly fine because it is a design language that has worked thus far for the model and there was really no reason to risk radical changes in a proven formula. In terms of proportions though, the new Swift has grown in length by 15 mm, is now narrower by 40 mm and is 30 mm taller.

Maruti Suzuki is offering the 2024 Swift in five variants - LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi and ZXi+. The Maruti Suzuki Swift also comes with nine body colour options and this includes two new shades as well as three dual-tone hues. And then there are two accessory packs - Racing Roadstar and Thrill Chaser -for cosmetic updates. But in this review though, we focused on the non-accessorised version only.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Cabin

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While generous use of hard plastics were on expected lines, the textured dashboard inside the new Swift is a nice touch. The all-black interiors look sporty and would also be easy to maintain in Indian conditions.
While generous use of hard plastics were on expected lines, the textured dashboard inside the new Swift is a nice touch. The all-black interiors look sporty and would also be easy to maintain in Indian conditions.

The cabin of the latest Swift takes it much closer to the Baleno and the Fronx while the feature list has been updated slightly as well. The all-black colour theme along with a new layered dashboard design is familiar and still goes well with the character of this car while the overall layout is typically Maruti Suzuki.

What is new for the Swift is a nine-inch infotainment screen which is positioned as a centerpiece on the dashboard. It is the same screen that is also on the newer Maruti Suzuki models and is simple enough to use, although not exactly basic. There is some degree of glare but the touch response is prompt and there is really no learning curve to master the essential features here. There is also a 4.2-inch semi-digital driver display unit - again familiar if you have been inside the likes of Baleno, Fronx or even the Grand Vitara. Again, it isn't exactly flashy or even cutting-edge but gets the job of putting out key drive-related information clearly.

The front seats inside Maruti Suzuki Swift have side bolstering to keep you in place. But these seats also feel a bit too narrow.
The front seats inside Maruti Suzuki Swift have side bolstering to keep you in place. But these seats also feel a bit too narrow.

The storage options on the center console and side doors are adequate and there is now a wireless charging pad for compatible phones. For more basic devices, there is a conventional USB charging port and a 12V socket as well. Automatic climate control has been carried forward too. But don't expect anything beyond this as there is no sunroof, no HUD unit and no armrest either. Something as basic as an armrest in the automatic version of the car could have come as part of the standard equipment list although Maruti Suzuki officials told us it is offered as an accessory.

Move to the back and there is decent amount of space for two adults here. The kneeroom is sufficient even when the front seats are pushed back considerably while the headroom would be adequate for most Indians. On the flipside, under-thigh support is still lacking while the center console eats into quite a lot of real estate for the middle-seat passenger who is anyway cramped owing to the narrower proportion of the vehicle. Even the small windows don't do much to lend the cabin any semblance of openness when three adults are seated next to each other. This space here is best for two and a child, and thankfully, there are dedicated AC vents and charging points available.

The rear seats are great for two adults but pushing in a third would be a squeeze for everyone. There are AC vents and charging slots but no dedicated middle-seat headrest or pop-out armrest.
The rear seats are great for two adults but pushing in a third would be a squeeze for everyone. There are AC vents and charging slots but no dedicated middle-seat headrest or pop-out armrest.

As for the boot space, there is around 265 litres of cargo area at the back which is fairly decent for a car in this segment. A small family packing for a weekend getaway won't be made to pick and choose what to carry along!

Camera bags? Check. Duffle bags? Check. Laptop bag? Check. The boot of the Swift is fairly large for a car in this segment and can still swallow luggage meant for weekend getaways.
Camera bags? Check. Duffle bags? Check. Laptop bag? Check. The boot of the Swift is fairly large for a car in this segment and can still swallow luggage meant for weekend getaways.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Drive

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The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with an all-new, three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine that is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT transmission unit. During the course of this review, we drove the AMT version extensively and the MT version sparingly.

Both the Swift with AMT (in Blue) and the one with MT (in Red) figured in our drive test of the vehicle.
Both the Swift with AMT (in Blue) and the one with MT (in Red) figured in our drive test of the vehicle.

The Swift now feels distinctly different from any of its preceding versions and this works well in parts, not so much at other times. The model is slightly heavier considering the equipment it packs and on the move, it does feel its weight. Power figures have taken a hit with the new model offering 81 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, down from 90 bhp. It is a bit of a shame really because while spunky memories of the MultiJet diesel motor from years gone by still bring back smile to the face of Swift fans, the K12 petrol unit was fairly spirited too.

The Z-Series engine though is palpably dull in comparison and takes a fair bit of throttle input to get going. The AMT doesn't help matters much and refinement is sacrificed more often than not when this car is being made to do what its predecessors did - shoot ahead.

But there is good news for those who may prioritise mileage over everything else. The new Swift is ferociously frugal when it comes to sipping fuel. The claimed mileage of 25.75 kmpl (AMT) and 24.8 kmpl (MT) makes it one of the most economical cars to drive in the hatchback segment. In fact, the Swift now has even better mileage than the trusty WagonR!

The Swift takes time to build its way to the triple-digit mark. But it remains quite agile to throw into corners.
The Swift takes time to build its way to the triple-digit mark. But it remains quite agile to throw into corners.

While real-world numbers are obviously going to be less than the figures highlighted above, it is still quite a feat to have a Swift offer miles and miles and miles before needing to stop at a fuel pump.

(Also read: Click here to stay updated with all upcoming cars in India)

What also helps Swift's cause is that in its MT version, the car offers more control to the driver with short gear throws and a new hydraulic clutch that is easy on the leg. The power build up still takes time and the Swift continues to groan its protest through aggressive gear shifts. But while the refinement of the three-cylinder motor leaves much to be desired, at least the MT version offers a more engaging drive in comparison.

The latest Swift is still a great option for everyday city commute and the occasional highway journey. But do not expect a whole lot of spirited fun on open stretches because at least on AMT (left), acceleration moves will need to be well calculated.
The latest Swift is still a great option for everyday city commute and the occasional highway journey. But do not expect a whole lot of spirited fun on open stretches because at least on AMT (left), acceleration moves will need to be well calculated.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Verdict

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The enormous popularity of the Swift has been firmly established. More importantly, it is an iconic brand and has had a no-nonsense appeal for lakhs of Indian customers. But can it elevate itself from being an icon to being a legend in times of SUV warriors challenging its might?

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift gains in terms of features, safety highlights and a superb mileage but loses out on its core strength of being a very thrilling car, a hot hatch. The three-cylinder engine isn't engaging enough and refinement levels are not what modern-day buyers would admire. Yet, there is little doubt that the Swift is likely to maintain its sales volume and could make sense for the budget buyer looking at upgrading from a WagonR. For anyone else, the mid-variants of even Maruti Suzuki models like Baleno and Fronx could possibly be a better option.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Images

Maruti Suzuki Swift Image 1
Maruti Suzuki Swift Image 2
Maruti Suzuki Swift Image 3
Maruti Suzuki Swift Image 4
Maruti Suzuki Swift Image 5
Maruti Suzuki Swift Image 6

Maruti Suzuki Swift Colours

Maruti Suzuki Swift is available in the 9 Colours in India.

Metallic Sizzling Red
Pearl Arctic White
Prime Splendid Silver
Prime Luster Blue
Prime Novel Orange
Metallic Magma Grey
Pearl Arctic White With Pearl Midnight Black Roof
Sizzling Red With Pearl Midnight Black Roof
Luster Blue With Pearl Midnight Black Roof
Metallic sizzling red

Maruti Suzuki Swift Alternatives

Toyota Glanza

Toyota Glanza

6.39 - 9.15 Lakhs
SwiftvsGlanza
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs
SwiftvsBaleno
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

7.24 Lakhs
SwiftvsWagon R Bioflex
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

7.2 - 8.75 Lakhs
SwiftvsTiago NRG
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

5.55 - 8.03 Lakhs
SwiftvsGrand i10 Nios
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

4.69 - 8.55 Lakhs
SwiftvsTiago

Maruti Suzuki Swift Safety Ratings

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has been awarded 1 star in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 1 star in child occupancy.

Maruti Suzuki Swift User Reviews & Ratings

4.2Engine & Performance
4Features
3.7Safety
4.3Design
4.4Value For Money
4Comfort
Write a Review

Maruti Suzuki Swift User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users commend the Swift for its stylish design, excellent fuel efficiency, and practicality for city driving. However, concerns regarding build quality and rear seat comfort persist.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish design
  • check circle iconExcellent fuel efficiency
  • check circle iconCompact and easy to park
  • check circle iconLow maintenance costs
  • check circle iconAmple features for its price

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconFlimsy build quality
  • warning iconLimited rear seat space
  • warning iconBasic interior materials
  • warning iconLightweight may affect highway stability
  • warning iconBasic safety ratings

User Reviews

Very nice look
Very nice performance. I recently purchased this car, and I am very satisfied with it. Thank you, Suzuki team
By: Amar yogi (Feb 13, 2026)
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Great Handling, Fun to Drive
The handling is very sharp and the car feels planted around corners. It’s genuinely fun to drive. The fit and finish inside the cabin are acceptable for this price point. A powerful yet fuel-efficient engine. Best choice for a driving enthusiast on a budget.
By: Sandeep Jha (Dec 18, 2025)
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Stylish Look, Practical Use
The car looks very trendy, especially in the red color. But it's also very practical. The rear door handles integrated into the C-pillar look cool. The boot space, while not segment-leading, is manageable. Love the fuel efficiency.
By: Ritu Menon (Dec 18, 2025)
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Best Resale Value, Best Decision
Maruti cars hold their value well, and the Swift is a prime example. This gives a lot of confidence in the purchase. The drive quality is smooth. Great visibility from the driver's seat. Economical and reliable.
By: Vijay C. (Dec 18, 2025)
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A Complete Package!
Everything works perfectly on my Swift. The media player sounds great. The seats are supportive. The controls are intuitive. It has all the necessary features you'd want in a modern hatchback. Very happy with the car.
By: Nisha P. (Dec 18, 2025)
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Maruti Suzuki Swift Related News

Looking for more space, comfort, and features after the Swift? These compact SUVs stand out.
5 compact SUVs I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from the Maruti Suzuki Swift
22 May 2026
The latest Swift was made narrower, taller and slightly wider while having the same wheelbase as the preceding model.
Maruti Suzuki Swift completes 20 years on road. Here are 5 reasons why the hatchback is still relevant
21 Jun 2025
The current Swift on sale is in its fourth generation.
Swift celebrates 20 years, contributes to over 10% of Maruti Suzuki sales
20 Jun 2025
Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits on its passenger vehicles sold through Arena retail channel, except the Ertiga and new Dzire.
Swift to Brezza: Maruti Suzuki offering up to 72,100 discount on its Arena models
11 May 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, April 20: Tesla to revisit India plan, Suzuki Swift AllGrip FX trim breaks cover, 2025 Volvo S90 detailed
21 Apr 2025
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 Maruti Suzuki Swift Related News

Maruti Suzuki Swift Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power80 bhp
Body TypeHatchback
AirbagsYes
Max Torque101-117 Nm
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Mileage24.8 kmpl
Engine1197 cc
Fuel TypePetrol, CNG
SunroofYes
View all Swift specs and features

Maruti Suzuki Swift Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Swift in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Swift's petrol variant is 24.8 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Swift LXi comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
LXi
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
24.8 kmpl

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