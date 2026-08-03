Maruti Suzuki Swift Key Specs
- Engine1197 cc
- Mileage24.8-32.85 kmpl
- Power80 bhp
- FuelPetrol | CNG
- Boot Space265 litres
- NCAP Safety Rating1
- Max Torque101 - 117 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
- Kerb Weight925 kg
The Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the most successful and longest-running hatchbacks in the Indian market. Now in its fourth generation, the 2026 Swift continues to dominate the subcompact hatchback segment by offering a perfect blend of a sporty design, compact footprint, and phenomenal fuel economy.
Whether you are a first-time car buyer or looking for a reliable city commuter, this comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know about the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Swift, including ex-showroom prices, variant details, engine specifications, safety updates, and expert insights.
The 2026 Swift is available in five primary trim levels—LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+—across 14 distinct variants, including Automatic (AMT) and factory-fitted S-CNG options. The diverse lineup ensures there is a Swift for every budget and requirement.
The ex-showroom price for the Maruti Suzuki Swift ranges from Rs. 5.79 Lakhs for the base manual variant to Rs. 8.84 Lakhs for the top-spec automatic dual-tone variant.
Variant Name Engine & Transmission Fuel Type Ex-Showroom Price Swift LXi 1.2L Manual Petrol Rs. 5.79 Lakhs Swift VXi 1.2L Manual Petrol Rs. 6.63 Lakhs Swift VXi (O) 1.2L Manual Petrol Rs. 6.89 Lakhs Swift VXi AMT 1.2L Automatic Petrol Rs. 7.08 Lakhs Swift VXi (O) AMT 1.2L Automatic Petrol Rs. 7.34 Lakhs Swift VXi CNG 1.2L Manual CNG Rs. 7.52 Lakhs Swift ZXi 1.2L Manual Petrol Rs. 7.57 Lakhs Swift VXi (O) CNG 1.2L Manual CNG Rs. 7.78 Lakhs Swift ZXi AMT 1.2L Automatic Petrol Rs. 8.02 Lakhs Swift ZXi Plus 1.2L Manual Petrol Rs. 8.24 Lakhs Swift ZXi Plus Dual Tone 1.2L Manual Petrol Rs. 8.39 Lakhs Swift ZXi CNG 1.2L Manual CNG Rs. 8.46 Lakhs Swift ZXi Plus AMT 1.2L Automatic Petrol Rs. 8.69 Lakhs Swift ZXi Plus Dual Tone AMT 1.2L Automatic Petrol Rs. 8.84 Lakhs
(Note: Prices are indicative ex-showroom figures and may vary based on city and dealership.)
At the heart of the 2026 Swift is the all-new three-cylinder 1.2-litre Z12E petrol engine. Engineered for exceptional thermal efficiency, this Z-series engine makes the Swift one of the most fuel-efficient cars on Indian roads today.
Fuel economy remains the Swift's strongest selling point. The official figures are:
The fourth-generation Swift brings substantial upgrades to cabin comfort, convenience, and modern tech, particularly in the higher ZXi and ZXi+ trims.
Maruti Suzuki has taken a massive leap forward regarding passenger safety with the latest iteration of the Swift. Safety is no longer limited to top variants; essential protective features are standard across the board.
Standard Safety Features (All Variants):
Top variants further benefit from a rear parking camera and advanced driver assistance tools like the 360-degree camera setup.
Making the right choice in the highly competitive compact hatchback segment can be tough. Here is a breakdown to help you make an informed decision based on your specific needs:
Which variant is the most value-for-money?
While the LXi is the most affordable, the VXi variant is considered the best entry point for most buyers. It adds essential day-to-day comfort features like an infotainment system, LED tail lights, and electric Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) that the base LXi misses out on.
Maruti Suzuki Swift vs. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios / i20
Choose the Swift if your priorities are maximum fuel efficiency (24.8+ kmpl), lower maintenance costs, and a highly engaging, fun-to-drive experience. Opt for the Hyundai i20 if you prefer a more premium cabin, smoother automatic transmission (CVT/IVT), and better rear-seat space.
Maruti Suzuki Swift vs. Maruti Suzuki Baleno
The Baleno, sold via NEXA dealerships, is positioned as a more premium hatchback offering greater interior space and better overall aesthetics. The Swift, however, wins on raw affordability, lower starting price, and a sportier city-driving dynamic.
Maruti Suzuki Swift vs. Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Both cars share the same platform and engine. Choose the Swift for a nimble, city-friendly footprint. Choose the Dzire if you frequently travel with luggage and require a much larger boot (382L vs Swift's 265L) along with enhanced highway stability.
The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Swift successfully builds on its 19-year legacy. While driving enthusiasts might find the new three-cylinder Z-series engine slightly less refined compared to the older four-cylinder K-series, the trade-off yields incredible fuel efficiency. Paired with a robust standard safety kit (six airbags standard) and modern interior technology, the Swift remains one of the smartest, most reliable, and value-driven purchases in the Indian automotive market today.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Maruti Suzuki Swift
|Rs. 5.79 LakhsOnwards
|80 bhp
|111.7 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|2
|163 mm
|265 litres
|3860 mm
|1735 mm
|1520 mm
|4.8 metres
|Toyota Glanza
|Rs. 6.39 LakhsOnwards
|89 bhp
|113 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|-
|318 litres
|3990 mm
|1745 mm
|1500 mm
|4.9 metres
|SwiftVSGlanza
|Maruti Suzuki Baleno
|Rs. 5.99 LakhsOnwards
|88 bhp
|113 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|-
|318 litres
|3990 mm
|1745 mm
|1500 mm
|4.85 metres
|SwiftVSBaleno
|Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex
|Rs. 7.24 LakhsOnwards
|-
|89.6 bhp
|113.7 Nm
|Manual
|-
|-
|-
|335 L
|3655
|1620
|1675
|4.7 m
|SwiftVSWagon R Bioflex
|Tata Tiago NRG
|Rs. 7.2 LakhsOnwards
|84 bhp
|95 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|2
|-
|177 mm
|-
|3802 mm
|1677 mm
|1537 mm
|-
|SwiftVSTiago NRG
|Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
|Rs. 5.55 LakhsOnwards
|82 bhp
|114 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|260 litres
|3815 mm
|1680 mm
|1520 mm
|-
|SwiftVSGrand i10 Nios
|Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
|Rs. 4.99 LakhsOnwards
|90 bhp
|113.7 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|335 litres
|3655 mm
|1620 mm
|1675 mm
|4.7 metres
|SwiftVSWagon R
The meteoric success of Maruti Suzuki Swift has been well documented in the annals of Indian automotive history. Launched in India and the world over in 2005, Suzuki has sold well over six million units of the Swift hatchback over the past 19 years. Of this, nearly half the numbers sold has been in India alone. But in the words of Bob Dylan, the times they are a-changin'. There is a fine line between an icon and a legend, and the latest Swift is trying to now cross over to the latter. Will the hot hatch blaze in?
The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift has been introduced in India at a starting price of ₹6.50 lakh for the base LXi version while the top-of-the-line ZXi+ Dual Tone is at ₹9.65 lakh (before taxes). It is a juicy price segment to still be in but there are plenty of newer options available in the market, options that the Swift did not have to compete against in glory years gone by. So how does the latest 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift arm itself for what could be its biggest battle yet?
Maruti Suzuki Swift has always had a rounded design profile that takes a bit of time to get used to. I still remember how the first-generation of the Swift was scorched for having a fat rear profile and an awkward stance. But this model in particular has a recurring habit of becoming not just easier on the eyes but outright stylish with passage of time.
In this sense, the latest Swift isn't remarkably different from the previous version - at least not in terms of overall shape, size and proportions. It may still spawn references to the MINI Cooper design but standing on its own, the Swift still is inherently a Swift. What's changed is a reworked front grille, updated bumper design and changed headlight and fog light units. Now while the projector headlights, complete with the boomerang-like DRLs, seeks to lend the face a more modern appearance, I am not much taken with the design of the radiator grille in particular. To me, it seems like the ‘yawn’ just got a bit more pronounced. Of course, looks are subjective and this will be perceived differently by different eyes.
There isn't much change in the side profile apart from a new alloy design on the 15-inch wheels and thankfully, the door handles on the rear doors have been brought down from its previously high position to where these are conventionally placed on cars.
The rear is where the Swift looks its smartest and a large chunk of the credit falls squarely on the smart C-shaped LED tailights that find a place on either side of the boot door.
The 2024 Swift has a familiar design and there is nothing radically new here. And this is mostly fine because it is a design language that has worked thus far for the model and there was really no reason to risk radical changes in a proven formula. In terms of proportions though, the new Swift has grown in length by 15 mm, is now narrower by 40 mm and is 30 mm taller.
Maruti Suzuki is offering the 2024 Swift in five variants - LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi and ZXi+. The Maruti Suzuki Swift also comes with nine body colour options and this includes two new shades as well as three dual-tone hues. And then there are two accessory packs - Racing Roadstar and Thrill Chaser -for cosmetic updates. But in this review though, we focused on the non-accessorised version only.
The cabin of the latest Swift takes it much closer to the Baleno and the Fronx while the feature list has been updated slightly as well. The all-black colour theme along with a new layered dashboard design is familiar and still goes well with the character of this car while the overall layout is typically Maruti Suzuki.
What is new for the Swift is a nine-inch infotainment screen which is positioned as a centerpiece on the dashboard. It is the same screen that is also on the newer Maruti Suzuki models and is simple enough to use, although not exactly basic. There is some degree of glare but the touch response is prompt and there is really no learning curve to master the essential features here. There is also a 4.2-inch semi-digital driver display unit - again familiar if you have been inside the likes of Baleno, Fronx or even the Grand Vitara. Again, it isn't exactly flashy or even cutting-edge but gets the job of putting out key drive-related information clearly.
The storage options on the center console and side doors are adequate and there is now a wireless charging pad for compatible phones. For more basic devices, there is a conventional USB charging port and a 12V socket as well. Automatic climate control has been carried forward too. But don't expect anything beyond this as there is no sunroof, no HUD unit and no armrest either. Something as basic as an armrest in the automatic version of the car could have come as part of the standard equipment list although Maruti Suzuki officials told us it is offered as an accessory.
Move to the back and there is decent amount of space for two adults here. The kneeroom is sufficient even when the front seats are pushed back considerably while the headroom would be adequate for most Indians. On the flipside, under-thigh support is still lacking while the center console eats into quite a lot of real estate for the middle-seat passenger who is anyway cramped owing to the narrower proportion of the vehicle. Even the small windows don't do much to lend the cabin any semblance of openness when three adults are seated next to each other. This space here is best for two and a child, and thankfully, there are dedicated AC vents and charging points available.
As for the boot space, there is around 265 litres of cargo area at the back which is fairly decent for a car in this segment. A small family packing for a weekend getaway won't be made to pick and choose what to carry along!
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with an all-new, three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine that is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT transmission unit. During the course of this review, we drove the AMT version extensively and the MT version sparingly.
The Swift now feels distinctly different from any of its preceding versions and this works well in parts, not so much at other times. The model is slightly heavier considering the equipment it packs and on the move, it does feel its weight. Power figures have taken a hit with the new model offering 81 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, down from 90 bhp. It is a bit of a shame really because while spunky memories of the MultiJet diesel motor from years gone by still bring back smile to the face of Swift fans, the K12 petrol unit was fairly spirited too.
The Z-Series engine though is palpably dull in comparison and takes a fair bit of throttle input to get going. The AMT doesn't help matters much and refinement is sacrificed more often than not when this car is being made to do what its predecessors did - shoot ahead.
But there is good news for those who may prioritise mileage over everything else. The new Swift is ferociously frugal when it comes to sipping fuel. The claimed mileage of 25.75 kmpl (AMT) and 24.8 kmpl (MT) makes it one of the most economical cars to drive in the hatchback segment. In fact, the Swift now has even better mileage than the trusty WagonR!
While real-world numbers are obviously going to be less than the figures highlighted above, it is still quite a feat to have a Swift offer miles and miles and miles before needing to stop at a fuel pump.
What also helps Swift's cause is that in its MT version, the car offers more control to the driver with short gear throws and a new hydraulic clutch that is easy on the leg. The power build up still takes time and the Swift continues to groan its protest through aggressive gear shifts. But while the refinement of the three-cylinder motor leaves much to be desired, at least the MT version offers a more engaging drive in comparison.
The enormous popularity of the Swift has been firmly established. More importantly, it is an iconic brand and has had a no-nonsense appeal for lakhs of Indian customers. But can it elevate itself from being an icon to being a legend in times of SUV warriors challenging its might?
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift gains in terms of features, safety highlights and a superb mileage but loses out on its core strength of being a very thrilling car, a hot hatch. The three-cylinder engine isn't engaging enough and refinement levels are not what modern-day buyers would admire. Yet, there is little doubt that the Swift is likely to maintain its sales volume and could make sense for the budget buyer looking at upgrading from a WagonR. For anyone else, the mid-variants of even Maruti Suzuki models like Baleno and Fronx could possibly be a better option.
Maruti Suzuki Swift is available in the 9 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users commend the Swift for its stylish design, excellent fuel efficiency, and practicality for city driving. However, concerns regarding build quality and rear seat comfort persist.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|80 bhp
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|101-117 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Mileage
|24.8 kmpl
|Engine
|1197 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol, CNG
|Sunroof
|Yes
Maruti Suzuki Swift in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Swift's petrol variant is 24.8 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Swift LXi comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.
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