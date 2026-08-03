The Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the most successful and longest-running hatchbacks in the Indian market. Now in its fourth generation, the 2026 Swift continues to dominate the subcompact hatchback segment by offering a perfect blend of a sporty design, compact footprint, and phenomenal fuel economy.

Whether you are a first-time car buyer or looking for a reliable city commuter, this comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know about the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Swift, including ex-showroom prices, variant details, engine specifications, safety updates, and expert insights.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Swift Price and Variant Breakdown

The 2026 Swift is available in five primary trim levels—LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+—across 14 distinct variants, including Automatic (AMT) and factory-fitted S-CNG options. The diverse lineup ensures there is a Swift for every budget and requirement.

The ex-showroom price for the Maruti Suzuki Swift ranges from Rs. 5.79 Lakhs for the base manual variant to Rs. 8.84 Lakhs for the top-spec automatic dual-tone variant.

Detailed Ex-Showroom Pricing

Variant Name Engine & Transmission Fuel Type Ex-Showroom Price Swift LXi 1.2L Manual Petrol Rs. 5.79 Lakhs Swift VXi 1.2L Manual Petrol Rs. 6.63 Lakhs Swift VXi (O) 1.2L Manual Petrol Rs. 6.89 Lakhs Swift VXi AMT 1.2L Automatic Petrol Rs. 7.08 Lakhs Swift VXi (O) AMT 1.2L Automatic Petrol Rs. 7.34 Lakhs Swift VXi CNG 1.2L Manual CNG Rs. 7.52 Lakhs Swift ZXi 1.2L Manual Petrol Rs. 7.57 Lakhs Swift VXi (O) CNG 1.2L Manual CNG Rs. 7.78 Lakhs Swift ZXi AMT 1.2L Automatic Petrol Rs. 8.02 Lakhs Swift ZXi Plus 1.2L Manual Petrol Rs. 8.24 Lakhs Swift ZXi Plus Dual Tone 1.2L Manual Petrol Rs. 8.39 Lakhs Swift ZXi CNG 1.2L Manual CNG Rs. 8.46 Lakhs Swift ZXi Plus AMT 1.2L Automatic Petrol Rs. 8.69 Lakhs Swift ZXi Plus Dual Tone AMT 1.2L Automatic Petrol Rs. 8.84 Lakhs

(Note: Prices are indicative ex-showroom figures and may vary based on city and dealership.)

Engine Specifications and Class-Leading Mileage

At the heart of the 2026 Swift is the all-new three-cylinder 1.2-litre Z12E petrol engine. Engineered for exceptional thermal efficiency, this Z-series engine makes the Swift one of the most fuel-efficient cars on Indian roads today.

Performance Metrics

1.2L Z12E Petrol: Delivers a maximum power of 80.4 bhp at 5,700 rpm and a peak torque of 111.7 Nm at 4,300 rpm. Available in 5-speed Manual and 5-speed AMT options.

Delivers a maximum power of 80.4 bhp at 5,700 rpm and a peak torque of 111.7 Nm at 4,300 rpm. Available in 5-speed Manual and 5-speed AMT options. 1.2L Z12E S-CNG: Produces 68.7 bhp at 5,700 rpm and 101.8 Nm of torque at 2,900 rpm. Available exclusively with a 5-speed Manual transmission.

ARAI Certified Mileage

Fuel economy remains the Swift's strongest selling point. The official figures are:

Petrol Manual (MT): 24.8 kmpl

24.8 kmpl Petrol Automatic (AMT): 25.75 kmpl

25.75 kmpl S-CNG Manual: 32.85 km/kg

Interior Features and Technology Upgrades

The fourth-generation Swift brings substantial upgrades to cabin comfort, convenience, and modern tech, particularly in the higher ZXi and ZXi+ trims.

Infotainment: A 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ Display featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

A 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ Display featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Driver Technology: Head-Up Display (HUD), a 360-Degree Camera, and Cruise Control for effortless highway driving.

Head-Up Display (HUD), a 360-Degree Camera, and Cruise Control for effortless highway driving. Comfort & Convenience: Wireless phone charging, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, keyless entry, and push-button start/stop.

Wireless phone charging, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, keyless entry, and push-button start/stop. Boot Space: 265 litres of cargo capacity.

Safety Standards in the 2026 Swift

Maruti Suzuki has taken a massive leap forward regarding passenger safety with the latest iteration of the Swift. Safety is no longer limited to top variants; essential protective features are standard across the board.

Standard Safety Features (All Variants):

Six Airbags

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Hill Start Assist

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)

ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors

Three-point seat belts with reminders for all occupants

Top variants further benefit from a rear parking camera and advanced driver assistance tools like the 360-degree camera setup.

Expert Buying Guide: Answering Your Top Queries

Making the right choice in the highly competitive compact hatchback segment can be tough. Here is a breakdown to help you make an informed decision based on your specific needs:

Which variant is the most value-for-money?

While the LXi is the most affordable, the VXi variant is considered the best entry point for most buyers. It adds essential day-to-day comfort features like an infotainment system, LED tail lights, and electric Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) that the base LXi misses out on.

Maruti Suzuki Swift vs. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios / i20

Choose the Swift if your priorities are maximum fuel efficiency (24.8+ kmpl), lower maintenance costs, and a highly engaging, fun-to-drive experience. Opt for the Hyundai i20 if you prefer a more premium cabin, smoother automatic transmission (CVT/IVT), and better rear-seat space.

Maruti Suzuki Swift vs. Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Baleno, sold via NEXA dealerships, is positioned as a more premium hatchback offering greater interior space and better overall aesthetics. The Swift, however, wins on raw affordability, lower starting price, and a sportier city-driving dynamic.

Maruti Suzuki Swift vs. Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Both cars share the same platform and engine. Choose the Swift for a nimble, city-friendly footprint. Choose the Dzire if you frequently travel with luggage and require a much larger boot (382L vs Swift's 265L) along with enhanced highway stability.

Final Verdict

The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Swift successfully builds on its 19-year legacy. While driving enthusiasts might find the new three-cylinder Z-series engine slightly less refined compared to the older four-cylinder K-series, the trade-off yields incredible fuel efficiency. Paired with a robust standard safety kit (six airbags standard) and modern interior technology, the Swift remains one of the smartest, most reliable, and value-driven purchases in the Indian automotive market today.