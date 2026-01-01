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Maruti Suzuki Swift Front Right View
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Maruti Suzuki Swift Left Side View
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Maruti Suzuki Swift Rear View
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Maruti Suzuki Swift VXi AMT

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
8.04 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Maruti Suzuki Swift Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage25.75 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Swift specs and features

Swift VXi AMT

Swift VXi AMT Prices

The Swift VXi AMT, equipped with a Z-Series and Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹8.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Swift VXi AMT Mileage

All variants of the Swift deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 25.75 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Swift VXi AMT Colours

The Swift VXi AMT is available in 9 colour options: Metallic Sizzling Red, Pearl Arctic White, Prime Splendid Silver, Prime Luster Blue, Prime Novel Orange, Metallic Magma Grey, Pearl Arctic White With Pearl Midnight Black Roof, Sizzling Red With Pearl Midnight Black Roof, Luster Blue With Pearl Midnight Black Roof.

Swift VXi AMT Engine and Transmission

The Swift VXi AMT is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears. This unit makes 80 bhp @ 5700 rpm and 111.7 Nm @ 4300 rpm of torque.

Swift VXi AMT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Swift's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Glanza priced between ₹6.39 Lakhs - 9.15 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Baleno priced between ₹5.99 Lakhs - 9.17 Lakhs.

Swift VXi AMT Specs & Features

The Swift VXi AMT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning and Instantaneous Consumption.

Maruti Suzuki Swift VXi AMT Price

Swift VXi AMT

₹8.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,07,900
RTO
53,553
Insurance
42,400
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,04,353
EMI@17,289/mo
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Close

Maruti Suzuki Swift VXi AMT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Z-Series
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No
Driving Range
953 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
111.7 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
25.75 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5700 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
265 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3860 mm
Ground Clearance
163 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
Height
1520 mm
Kerb Weight
925 kg
Width
1735 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
4
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
2 Din
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
7 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
No
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Maruti Suzuki Swift VXi AMT EMI
EMI15,560 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
7,23,917
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
7,23,917
Interest Amount
2,09,671
Payable Amount
9,33,588

Maruti Suzuki Swift other Variants

Swift LXi

₹6.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,78,900
RTO
32,156
Insurance
35,328
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,46,884
EMI@13,904/mo
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Close

Swift VXi

₹7.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,62,900
RTO
50,403
Insurance
40,650
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,54,453
EMI@16,216/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Swift VXi (O)

₹7.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,88,900
RTO
52,223
Insurance
41,650
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,83,273
EMI@16,836/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Swift VXi (O) AMT

₹8.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,33,900
RTO
55,373
Insurance
43,400
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,33,173
EMI@17,908/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Swift VXi CNG

₹8.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,52,400
RTO
56,668
Insurance
45,800
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,55,368
EMI@18,385/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Swift ZXi

₹8.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,56,900
RTO
56,983
Insurance
44,300
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,58,683
EMI@18,456/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Swift VXi (O) CNG

₹8.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,78,400
RTO
58,488
Insurance
47,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,84,388
EMI@19,009/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Swift ZXi AMT

₹9.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,01,900
RTO
60,133
Insurance
46,050
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,08,583
EMI@19,529/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Swift ZXi Plus

₹9.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,23,900
RTO
61,673
Insurance
46,910
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,32,983
EMI@20,053/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Swift ZXi Plus Dual Tone

₹9.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
8,38,900
RTO
62,723
Insurance
47,500
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,49,623
EMI@20,411/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Swift ZXi CNG

₹9.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,46,400
RTO
63,248
Insurance
49,700
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,59,848
EMI@20,631/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Swift ZXi Plus AMT

₹9.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,68,900
RTO
64,823
Insurance
48,700
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,82,923
EMI@21,127/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Swift ZXi Plus Dual Tone AMT

₹10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,83,900
RTO
65,873
Insurance
49,260
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,99,533
EMI@21,484/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Maruti Suzuki Swift Alternatives

Toyota Glanza

Toyota Glanza

6.39 - 9.15 Lakhs
SwiftvsGlanza
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs
+2
SwiftvsBaleno
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

7.24 Lakhs
SwiftvsWagon R Bioflex
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

7.2 - 8.75 Lakhs
SwiftvsTiago NRG
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

5.55 - 8.03 Lakhs
+2
SwiftvsGrand i10 Nios
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

4.69 - 8.55 Lakhs
+1
SwiftvsTiago

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