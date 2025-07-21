Maruti Suzuki Swift Images

Perfect comfort and long duration travel

The Maruti Swift LXi is the quintessential choice for a buyer who prioritizes performance and running costs over creature comforts. Its biggest strength lies under the bonnet: the 1.2L K-Series engine is incredibly refined, peppy for city commutes, and delivers excellent fuel efficiency. The slick gearbox and nimble handling make it genuinely fun to drive. Furthermore, Maruti's unbeatable service network and low maintenance costs provide complete peace of mind. However, be prepared for its bare-bones nature. As the base LXi variant, it lacks essentials like a music system, central locking, and rear power windows. The interior plastics feel functional but basic. It's essentially a brilliant engine and chassis package waiting for you to add the necessary accessories. If you're on a strict budget and value a great driving experience and economy above all else, the Swift LXi is a solid, no-nonsense purchase.

By: Shiv kamal ( Jul 23, 2025 )