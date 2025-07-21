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Maruti Suzuki Swift Images

Check out the latest images of Maruti Suzuki Swift. The images showcase the dynamic exterior ...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Swift Front Right View

Maruti Suzuki Swift

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
5.79 - 8.84 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
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Exterior
Interior
Maruti Suzuki Swift Front Right View
Maruti Suzuki Swift Left Side View
Maruti Suzuki Swift Rear Left Side
Maruti Suzuki Swift Rear Right Side
Maruti Suzuki Swift Rear View
Maruti Suzuki Swift Right Side View
Maruti Suzuki Swift Front View
Maruti Suzuki Swift Grille
Maruti Suzuki Swift Headlight
Maruti Suzuki Swift Left Side View
Maruti Suzuki Swift Taillight
Maruti Suzuki Swift Top View
Maruti Suzuki Swift Window Line
Maruti Suzuki Swift Door Handle
Maruti Suzuki Swift Front Fog Lamp
Maruti Suzuki Swift Dashboard
Maruti Suzuki Swift Glovebox
Maruti Suzuki Swift Open Trunk
Maruti Suzuki Swift Seats Aerial View
Maruti Suzuki Swift Sunglass Holder
Front Right View
Left Side View
Rear Left Side
Rear Right Side
Rear View
Right Side View
Front View
Grille
Headlight
Left Side View
Taillight
Top View
Window Line
Door Handle
Front Fog Lamp
Dashboard
Glovebox
Open Trunk
Seats Aerial View
Sunglass Holder

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Maruti Suzuki Swift User Reviews & Ratings

3.7
610 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
33
3 & aboverating star
256
4 & aboverating star
172
5 ratingrating star
149
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User Reviews

Swift ZXI Plus: My Stylish Ride for 3 Years.
Three years with the Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXI Plus, and it’s still a joyride! Its bold design—sharp LED headlights and sleek curves—makes it look premium and sporty. The 1.2L engine packs a punch, zipping through city streets and cruising effortlessly on highways. I love its mileage: 18-20 kmpl in town, 22 kmpl on open roads—wallet-friendly for sure! Servicing? A breeze with Maruti’s vast network. Costs are low, and I’ve had zero headaches—just smooth, reliable drives. The touchscreen and comfy seats are cherries on top. This hatchback blends style, pep, and peace of mind like no other. It’s my perfect match, and I’d recommend it to anyone.
By: Raushan Kumar (Jul 21, 2025)
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Drive Experience Best
The 1.2L K-series engine is responsive and performs well in both city traffic and on high. I consistently get around 18–20 km/l in the city and 22–24 km/l on highways, which is impressive.
By: Prince yadav (Jul 21, 2025)
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Perfect comfort and long duration travel
The Maruti Swift LXi is the quintessential choice for a buyer who prioritizes performance and running costs over creature comforts. Its biggest strength lies under the bonnet: the 1.2L K-Series engine is incredibly refined, peppy for city commutes, and delivers excellent fuel efficiency. The slick gearbox and nimble handling make it genuinely fun to drive. Furthermore, Maruti's unbeatable service network and low maintenance costs provide complete peace of mind. However, be prepared for its bare-bones nature. As the base LXi variant, it lacks essentials like a music system, central locking, and rear power windows. The interior plastics feel functional but basic. It's essentially a brilliant engine and chassis package waiting for you to add the necessary accessories. If you're on a strict budget and value a great driving experience and economy above all else, the Swift LXi is a solid, no-nonsense purchase.
By: Shiv kamal (Jul 23, 2025)
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Maruti Suzuki Swift Related News

Looking for more space, comfort, and features after the Swift? These compact SUVs stand out.
5 compact SUVs I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from the Maruti Suzuki Swift
22 May 2026
The latest Swift was made narrower, taller and slightly wider while having the same wheelbase as the preceding model.
Maruti Suzuki Swift completes 20 years on road. Here are 5 reasons why the hatchback is still relevant
21 Jun 2025
The current Swift on sale is in its fourth generation.
Swift celebrates 20 years, contributes to over 10% of Maruti Suzuki sales
20 Jun 2025
Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits on its passenger vehicles sold through Arena retail channel, except the Ertiga and new Dzire.
Swift to Brezza: Maruti Suzuki offering up to 72,100 discount on its Arena models
11 May 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, April 20: Tesla to revisit India plan, Suzuki Swift AllGrip FX trim breaks cover, 2025 Volvo S90 detailed
21 Apr 2025
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 Maruti Suzuki Swift Related News

Maruti Suzuki Swift Videos

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
6 Jun 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
16 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
9 May 2024
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
The Swift in the Euro NCAP notably also scored a 3 star rating as it features some differences from the model sold in Australia and New Zealand.&nbsp;
Watch Suzuki Swift 2024 gets poor safety rating at ANCAP. Check crash test results
17 Dec 2024
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