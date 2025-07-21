Maruti Suzuki Swift Images

Swift ZXI Plus: My Stylish Ride for 3 Years.Three years with the Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXI Plus, and it’s still a joyride! Its bold design—sharp LED headlights and sleek curves—makes it look premium and sporty. The 1.2L engine packs a punch, zipping through city streets and cruising effortlessly on highways. I love its mileage: 18-20 kmpl in town, 22 kmpl on open roads—wallet-friendly for sure! Servicing? A breeze with Maruti’s vast network. Costs are low, and I’ve had zero headaches—just smooth, reliable drives. The touchscreen and comfy seats are cherries on top. This hatchback blends style, pep, and peace of mind like no other. It’s my perfect match, and I’d recommend it to anyone.By: Raushan Kumar (Jul 21, 2025)