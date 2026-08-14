RangeUser ReviewsImages
1/4
UPCOMING

MARUTI SUZUKI Wagon R EV

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced
₹10 - 14 Lakhs*
4.1
3
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Opinions

Introduction

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV remains a speculative but much-discussed addition to the Indian electric vehicle landscape. Although the model has been featured in Maruti’s broader EV roadmap, no production-ready version has been officially revealed. The Wagon R EV is expected to emerge as a practical, mass-market electric hatchback based on the existing Wagon R platform. As part of Maruti Suzuki's wider electrification strategy, the Wagon R EV could be one of six new electric models that the company plans to introduce in India by 2030. Current reports suggest that the model may be launched by January 2026, though this timeline remains tentative.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV Expected Price:

Pricing for the Wagon R EV is anticipated to start from 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom), with higher-spec versions potentially priced up to 14 lakh. This pricing strategy is likely intended to position the model competitively against other entry-level electric hatchbacks in the Indian market.

When will the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV launch in India?

While there is no official confirmation, the Wagon R EV is rumoured to launch in India sometime in 2026.

What features are expected in the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV?

The Wagon R EV is expected to share its silhouette with the current-generation Wagon R, though the design may be revised to set the electric version apart from its ICE-powered sibling. These changes could include redesigned projector headlamps, a closed-off radiator grille with chrome accents, new bumpers, and a unique set of alloy wheels. Side elements may include body-coloured ORVMs, B-pillar blackouts, and fender-mounted indicators, while the rear could be equipped with clear-lens tail lamps, a roof-mounted antenna, and a wide-opening tailgate with chrome EV badging.

Inside, the Wagon R EV is likely to retain the familiar dual-tone dashboard layout, potentially with a revised instrument cluster tailored for EV-specific information. A seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system is expected to be available, along with features such as powered ORVMs, manual air conditioning, steering-mounted audio controls, and premium fabric seat upholstery. Convenience elements could include lockable glove boxes, bottle holders in each door, and a generous luggage compartment. Regenerative braking may also be included to improve energy efficiency.

What is the expected battery and range of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV?

Maruti Suzuki has not released official specifications for the Wagon R EV. However, the model is expected to be powered by a 50 kW electric motor paired with an automatic transmission to provide seamless power delivery under varied driving conditions. Speculative sources suggest that the vehicle could be offered with different battery pack options. While no ARAI-certified figures have been made public, it is estimated that higher-capacity versions of the Wagon R EV could offer a range exceeding 300 kilometres per full charge. Final performance metrics and motor specifications are expected to be confirmed closer to the vehicle’s market debut.

What cars will the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV rival in its segment?

The Wagon R EV is expected to compete directly with models such as the Tata Tiago EV and the Citroën eC3, both of which operate in the compact electric hatchback segment.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    160 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    300 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    6 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    50 kWh
View All Wagon R EV SpecsView specs icon

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV Latest Updates

Calendar icon27 Feb 2026
Maruti begins EV production, aiming to catch up with rivals by manufacturing 2,000 cars monthly and launching new models.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Feb 2026
Delhi becomes the top city in India for electric buses, increasing its fleet to 4,286, promoting clean transport.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Nov 2025
In October 2025, India's electric vehicle market saw significant growth, particularly in passenger and commercial segments, indicating maturation.Read Full Story

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Wagon R EV.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV
VinFast VF3
VS
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EVSelect model
VinFast VF3Select model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left Side
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV Images

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV Image 1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV Image 2
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV Image 3
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV Image 4

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV Alternatives

Citroen eC3X

Citroen eC3X

11.99 - 13.26 Lakhs
View similar Cars
Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV

9.69 - 12.59 Lakhs
View similar Cars
UPCOMING
VinFast VF3

VinFast VF3

9 - 12 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV User Opinions & Ratings

4.3Engine & Performance
4Features
4.3Safety
3.3Design
4Value For Money
4.3Comfort
Write an Opinion

User Reviews

Perfect mindset for drive safely and save wealth
Very good performance and safety drive good on Indian roads maruti is the best in too best wagon R is good
By: Ali (May 3, 2026)
Read full OpinionRead Arrow
Best look car
The Suzuki WagonR EV is a good-looking car with excellent mileage and performance that is truly impressive and reliable.
By: Choudhary iqbal (Nov 20, 2024)
Read full OpinionRead Arrow
Perfect city car in compatative budget
As per news, vehical is looking good a d with long battery life, small and convinient size and value for money. Safety is the only concern, Hoping maruti will come up with good star rating with these.
By: Arun k (Aug 12, 2024)
Read full OpinionRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

News

Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler
Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyer pick up unveiled: Getaway's spiritual successor to take on Hilux, D-Max
14 Aug 2026
Mahindra Lifestyler takes the Scorpio N’s rugged DNA into a larger lifestyle pickup format with a dedicated cargo bed.
Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Features, Variants, Colours, and Specs
14 Aug 2026
Ferrari CZ26 is a 986bhp one-off Ferrari built around an SF90
Ferrari CZ26 is a 986bhp one-off Ferrari built around an SF90
14 Aug 2026
Mahindra Blazo i-Trk launched with 320 hp engine, up to 10% higher fuel efficiency
Mahindra Blazo i-Trk launched with 320 hp engine, up to 10% higher fuel efficiency
14 Aug 2026
Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
14 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV
Battery Capacity50 kWh
TransmissionAutomatic
Range300 km
Charging Time4-8 Hours
Max Speed160 kmph

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Maruti Suzuki Cars

Top Electric Cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

₹10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

₹10.77 - 19.72 Lakhs
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Cars

Popular Suv Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A2

Audi A2

20 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 Cr
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 Lakhs
Q7 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Cars

view all specs and features
HomeNew CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsMaruti Suzuki Wagon R EV