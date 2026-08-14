Introduction

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV remains a speculative but much-discussed addition to the Indian electric vehicle landscape. Although the model has been featured in Maruti’s broader EV roadmap, no production-ready version has been officially revealed. The Wagon R EV is expected to emerge as a practical, mass-market electric hatchback based on the existing Wagon R platform. As part of Maruti Suzuki's wider electrification strategy, the Wagon R EV could be one of six new electric models that the company plans to introduce in India by 2030. Current reports suggest that the model may be launched by January 2026, though this timeline remains tentative.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV Expected Price:

Pricing for the Wagon R EV is anticipated to start from ₹8.5 lakh (ex-showroom), with higher-spec versions potentially priced up to ₹14 lakh. This pricing strategy is likely intended to position the model competitively against other entry-level electric hatchbacks in the Indian market.

When will the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV launch in India?

While there is no official confirmation, the Wagon R EV is rumoured to launch in India sometime in 2026.

What features are expected in the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV?

The Wagon R EV is expected to share its silhouette with the current-generation Wagon R, though the design may be revised to set the electric version apart from its ICE-powered sibling. These changes could include redesigned projector headlamps, a closed-off radiator grille with chrome accents, new bumpers, and a unique set of alloy wheels. Side elements may include body-coloured ORVMs, B-pillar blackouts, and fender-mounted indicators, while the rear could be equipped with clear-lens tail lamps, a roof-mounted antenna, and a wide-opening tailgate with chrome EV badging.

Inside, the Wagon R EV is likely to retain the familiar dual-tone dashboard layout, potentially with a revised instrument cluster tailored for EV-specific information. A seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system is expected to be available, along with features such as powered ORVMs, manual air conditioning, steering-mounted audio controls, and premium fabric seat upholstery. Convenience elements could include lockable glove boxes, bottle holders in each door, and a generous luggage compartment. Regenerative braking may also be included to improve energy efficiency.

What is the expected battery and range of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV?

Maruti Suzuki has not released official specifications for the Wagon R EV. However, the model is expected to be powered by a 50 kW electric motor paired with an automatic transmission to provide seamless power delivery under varied driving conditions. Speculative sources suggest that the vehicle could be offered with different battery pack options. While no ARAI-certified figures have been made public, it is estimated that higher-capacity versions of the Wagon R EV could offer a range exceeding 300 kilometres per full charge. Final performance metrics and motor specifications are expected to be confirmed closer to the vehicle’s market debut.

What cars will the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV rival in its segment?

The Wagon R EV is expected to compete directly with models such as the Tata Tiago EV and the Citroën eC3, both of which operate in the compact electric hatchback segment.