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MARUTI SUZUKI Wagon R Bioflex

₹7.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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The landscape of sustainable mobility has officially evolved with India’s first mass-market flex-fuel passenger vehicle hitting the streets: the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex. Unveiled and launched in 2026, this landmark hatchback is engineered to drastically reduce carbon emissions while giving drivers complete choice over alternative fuel blends.

Designed for eco-conscious buyers, fleet operators, and high-mileage drivers, the model addresses India's green transport goals by bringing flex-fuel technology directly to the mass market.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex Price and Variants

The breakthrough Wagon R Bioflex is introduced in a single, fully-loaded configuration based on the premium ZXi+ manual transmission trim.

  • Ex-Showroom Price: 7.24 Lakh
  • Premium: It commands an 86,000 premium over the standard petrol-powered ZXi+ MT variant.

Initially introduced for commercial and fleet operators, Maruti Suzuki has officially opened order books and commenced deliveries for private buyers as well. The car is available in a variety of both metallic and non-metallic paint options at no extra cost.

Advanced Flex-Fuel Powertrain and Performance

Under the hood, the Wagon R Bioflex is powered by Maruti Suzuki's trusted 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder naturally aspirated K-Series (K12N) petrol engine. This highly flexible powertrain can handle any ethanol-blended fuel ranging effortlessly between E20 (20% ethanol) and E100 (100% pure ethanol), though it has been officially homologated with an E85 optimization.

  • Engine Capacity: 1197 cc
  • Maximum Power: 91 hp at 6000 rpm
  • Peak Torque: 114 Nm at 4200 rpm
  • Transmission: 5-speed manual gearbox

To seamlessly accommodate higher ethanol concentrations without risking wear or corrosion, Maruti Suzuki implemented crucial engineering updates. The vehicle features specialized ethanol-compatible fuel injectors, an upgraded fuel pump, anti-corrosive fuel lines, a dedicated ethanol content sensor, and a recalibrated Engine Control Unit (ECU).

Dimensions, Design, and Fuel Efficiency

Visually, the Bioflex variant retains the iconic, highly practical "tall-boy" silhouette that has made the hatchback a household name. The primary aesthetic distinctions are sleek 'Flex Fuel' graphics on the side doors and a signature 'Bioflex' badge on the tailgate.

  • Length x Width x Height: 3,655mm x 1,620mm x 1,675mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,435 mm
  • Boot Space: 335 litres
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 32 litres
  • Claimed Fuel Efficiency: Up to 25.19 kmpl (ideal conditions)

While the certified ideal mileage stands high, real-world driving on higher ethanol blends like E85 generally results in a minor drop in fuel efficiency compared to standard E20 petrol. However, this is heavily offset by the lower pump prices of ethanol fuels, which support lower fuel expenditures in cities where E85 fuel networks are actively rolling out.

Interior Features and Safety Tech

Step inside, and the cabin mirrors the top-tier comforts of the standard premium lineup. It balances functionality with space, featuring a clean beige-and-black dual-tone layout and resilient fabric seat upholstery.

Key convenience and entertainment features include:

  • A 7-inch touchscreen SmartPlay infotainment system.
  • Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
  • Multi-function steering wheel with mounted audio and media controls.
  • A 4-speaker sound system.
  • All four power windows and manual air conditioning with rear vents.

Maruti Suzuki has prioritised passenger protection by packing the car with standard safety technology:

  • 6 Airbags
  • Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
  • Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)
  • Rear parking sensors and front fog lamps

Why Choose the Wagon R Bioflex?

The 2026 Wagon R Bioflex serves as an ideal choice for buyers tracking long-term fuel costs and looking to lower their carbon footprint. By relying on homegrown ethanol blends, it supports national agricultural initiatives and shields drivers from fluctuating global crude oil pricing. For deep dives into comparative test drives, official imagery, and localised booking choices, view the official model details on the Hindustan Times Auto.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1197 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    25.19 kmpl
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    335 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    113.7 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    855 kg
View All Wagon R Bioflex SpecsView specs icon

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex Variants

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex price starts at ₹ 7.24 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Wagon R Bioflex Flex Fuel
₹7.24 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex Latest Updates

Calendar icon22 Jun 2026
E85 fuel debuts in Mumbai; compatible vehicles, pricing and expansion plans explained
Calendar icon17 Jun 2026
Maruti Suzuki launched the Wagon R Bioflex in Delhi, supporting the government's push for ethanol-fueled vehicles.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Jun 2026
The Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel, priced at Rs 7.24 lakh, offers EMI options for commercial buyers on the ZXi+ MT trim.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Jun 2026
Maruti Suzuki launches the Wagon R Bioflex, a flex-fuel hatchback priced at ₹7.24 lakh, available only for commercial buyers.Read Full Story
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Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex
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Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Baleno imageRs. 5.99 LakhsOnwards
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Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex Images

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex Image 1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex Image 2
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex Image 3
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex Image 4
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex Image 5

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex Alternatives

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

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Wagon R BioflexvsGrand i10 Nios
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

4.69 - 8.55 Lakhs
Wagon R BioflexvsTiago
Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

5.35 - 7.55 Lakhs
Wagon R BioflexvsIgnis
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.79 - 8.84 Lakhs
Wagon R BioflexvsSwift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs
Wagon R BioflexvsBaleno
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

7.2 - 8.75 Lakhs
Wagon R BioflexvsTiago NRG

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Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeHatchback
Max Torque113.7 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage25.19 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Engine1197 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Wagon R Bioflex specs and features

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex's petrol variant is 25.19 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex Flex Fuel comes with a 32 L litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Flex Fuel
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
25.19 kmpl

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