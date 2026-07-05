The landscape of sustainable mobility has officially evolved with India’s first mass-market flex-fuel passenger vehicle hitting the streets: the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex. Unveiled and launched in 2026, this landmark hatchback is engineered to drastically reduce carbon emissions while giving drivers complete choice over alternative fuel blends.

Designed for eco-conscious buyers, fleet operators, and high-mileage drivers, the model addresses India's green transport goals by bringing flex-fuel technology directly to the mass market.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex Price and Variants

The breakthrough Wagon R Bioflex is introduced in a single, fully-loaded configuration based on the premium ZXi+ manual transmission trim.

Ex-Showroom Price: ₹ 7.24 Lakh

7.24 Lakh Premium: It commands an ₹ 86,000 premium over the standard petrol-powered ZXi+ MT variant.

Initially introduced for commercial and fleet operators, Maruti Suzuki has officially opened order books and commenced deliveries for private buyers as well. The car is available in a variety of both metallic and non-metallic paint options at no extra cost.

Advanced Flex-Fuel Powertrain and Performance

Under the hood, the Wagon R Bioflex is powered by Maruti Suzuki's trusted 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder naturally aspirated K-Series (K12N) petrol engine. This highly flexible powertrain can handle any ethanol-blended fuel ranging effortlessly between E20 (20% ethanol) and E100 (100% pure ethanol), though it has been officially homologated with an E85 optimization.

Engine Capacity: 1197 cc

1197 cc Maximum Power: 91 hp at 6000 rpm

91 hp at 6000 rpm Peak Torque: 114 Nm at 4200 rpm

114 Nm at 4200 rpm Transmission: 5-speed manual gearbox

To seamlessly accommodate higher ethanol concentrations without risking wear or corrosion, Maruti Suzuki implemented crucial engineering updates. The vehicle features specialized ethanol-compatible fuel injectors, an upgraded fuel pump, anti-corrosive fuel lines, a dedicated ethanol content sensor, and a recalibrated Engine Control Unit (ECU).

Dimensions, Design, and Fuel Efficiency

Visually, the Bioflex variant retains the iconic, highly practical "tall-boy" silhouette that has made the hatchback a household name. The primary aesthetic distinctions are sleek 'Flex Fuel' graphics on the side doors and a signature 'Bioflex' badge on the tailgate.

Length x Width x Height: 3,655mm x 1,620mm x 1,675mm

3,655mm x 1,620mm x 1,675mm Wheelbase: 2,435 mm

2,435 mm Boot Space: 335 litres

335 litres Fuel Tank Capacity: 32 litres

32 litres Claimed Fuel Efficiency: Up to 25.19 kmpl (ideal conditions)

While the certified ideal mileage stands high, real-world driving on higher ethanol blends like E85 generally results in a minor drop in fuel efficiency compared to standard E20 petrol. However, this is heavily offset by the lower pump prices of ethanol fuels, which support lower fuel expenditures in cities where E85 fuel networks are actively rolling out.

Interior Features and Safety Tech

Step inside, and the cabin mirrors the top-tier comforts of the standard premium lineup. It balances functionality with space, featuring a clean beige-and-black dual-tone layout and resilient fabric seat upholstery.

Key convenience and entertainment features include:

A 7-inch touchscreen SmartPlay infotainment system.

Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Multi-function steering wheel with mounted audio and media controls.

A 4-speaker sound system.

All four power windows and manual air conditioning with rear vents.

Maruti Suzuki has prioritised passenger protection by packing the car with standard safety technology:

6 Airbags

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)

Rear parking sensors and front fog lamps

Why Choose the Wagon R Bioflex?

The 2026 Wagon R Bioflex serves as an ideal choice for buyers tracking long-term fuel costs and looking to lower their carbon footprint. By relying on homegrown ethanol blends, it supports national agricultural initiatives and shields drivers from fluctuating global crude oil pricing. For deep dives into comparative test drives, official imagery, and localised booking choices, view the official model details on the Hindustan Times Auto.