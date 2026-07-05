Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex Key Specs
- Engine1197 cc
- Mileage25.19 kmpl
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space335 litres
- Max Torque113.7 Nm
- Kerb Weight855 kg
The landscape of sustainable mobility has officially evolved with India’s first mass-market flex-fuel passenger vehicle hitting the streets: the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex. Unveiled and launched in 2026, this landmark hatchback is engineered to drastically reduce carbon emissions while giving drivers complete choice over alternative fuel blends.
Designed for eco-conscious buyers, fleet operators, and high-mileage drivers, the model addresses India's green transport goals by bringing flex-fuel technology directly to the mass market.
The breakthrough Wagon R Bioflex is introduced in a single, fully-loaded configuration based on the premium ZXi+ manual transmission trim.
Initially introduced for commercial and fleet operators, Maruti Suzuki has officially opened order books and commenced deliveries for private buyers as well. The car is available in a variety of both metallic and non-metallic paint options at no extra cost.
Under the hood, the Wagon R Bioflex is powered by Maruti Suzuki's trusted 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder naturally aspirated K-Series (K12N) petrol engine. This highly flexible powertrain can handle any ethanol-blended fuel ranging effortlessly between E20 (20% ethanol) and E100 (100% pure ethanol), though it has been officially homologated with an E85 optimization.
To seamlessly accommodate higher ethanol concentrations without risking wear or corrosion, Maruti Suzuki implemented crucial engineering updates. The vehicle features specialized ethanol-compatible fuel injectors, an upgraded fuel pump, anti-corrosive fuel lines, a dedicated ethanol content sensor, and a recalibrated Engine Control Unit (ECU).
Visually, the Bioflex variant retains the iconic, highly practical "tall-boy" silhouette that has made the hatchback a household name. The primary aesthetic distinctions are sleek 'Flex Fuel' graphics on the side doors and a signature 'Bioflex' badge on the tailgate.
While the certified ideal mileage stands high, real-world driving on higher ethanol blends like E85 generally results in a minor drop in fuel efficiency compared to standard E20 petrol. However, this is heavily offset by the lower pump prices of ethanol fuels, which support lower fuel expenditures in cities where E85 fuel networks are actively rolling out.
Step inside, and the cabin mirrors the top-tier comforts of the standard premium lineup. It balances functionality with space, featuring a clean beige-and-black dual-tone layout and resilient fabric seat upholstery.
Key convenience and entertainment features include:
Maruti Suzuki has prioritised passenger protection by packing the car with standard safety technology:
The 2026 Wagon R Bioflex serves as an ideal choice for buyers tracking long-term fuel costs and looking to lower their carbon footprint. By relying on homegrown ethanol blends, it supports national agricultural initiatives and shields drivers from fluctuating global crude oil pricing. For deep dives into comparative test drives, official imagery, and localised booking choices, view the official model details on the Hindustan Times Auto.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex
|Rs. 7.24 LakhsOnwards
|-
|89.6 bhp
|113.7 Nm
|Manual
|-
|-
|-
|335 L
|3655
|1620
|1675
|4.7 m
|Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
|Rs. 5.55 LakhsOnwards
|82 bhp
|114 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|260 litres
|3815 mm
|1680 mm
|1520 mm
|-
|Wagon R BioflexVSGrand i10 Nios
|Tata Tiago
|Rs. 4.69 LakhsOnwards
|74 bhp
|96.5 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|-
|447 L
|3813 mm
|1684 mm
|1535 mm
|-
|Wagon R BioflexVSTiago
|Maruti Suzuki Ignis
|Rs. 5.35 LakhsOnwards
|82 bhp
|113 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|2
|180 mm
|260 litres
|3700 mm
|1690 mm
|1595 mm
|4.7
|Wagon R BioflexVSIgnis
|Maruti Suzuki Swift
|Rs. 5.79 LakhsOnwards
|80 bhp
|111.7 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|2
|163 mm
|265 litres
|3860 mm
|1735 mm
|1520 mm
|4.8 metres
|Wagon R BioflexVSSwift
|Maruti Suzuki Baleno
|Rs. 5.99 LakhsOnwards
|88 bhp
|113 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|-
|318 litres
|3990 mm
|1745 mm
|1500 mm
|4.85 metres
|Wagon R BioflexVSBaleno
|Maruti Suzuki Celerio
|Rs. 4.7 LakhsOnwards
|66 bhp
|89 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|170 mm
|313 litres
|3695 mm
|1655 mm
|1555 mm
|-
|Wagon R BioflexVSCelerio
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Max Torque
|113.7 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|25.19 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Engine
|1197 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex's petrol variant is 25.19 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex Flex Fuel comes with a 32 L litres fuel tank.
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