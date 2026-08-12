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MARUTI SUZUKI Grand Vitara

₹10.77 - 19.72 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5Expert Score
4.4
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The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a premium midsize SUV that combines strong design, hybrid powertrain technology, and everyday practicality. Launched on April 8, 2025, the latest version of the Grand Vitara further enhances its value proposition with added features, more variants, and better safety equipment. It is Maruti Suzuki’s most advanced SUV offering in India and is available in petrol, hybrid, and CNG powertrains.

Grand Vitara Price and Variant Breakdown

The Grand Vitara caters to a wide spectrum of the midsize SUV market, with a current ex-showroom price range starting at approximately 10.77 Lakhs for the base Sigma variant and extending up to 19.72 Lakhs for the fully-loaded strong-hybrid trims.

Powertrain and Trim Structure

The Grand Vitara family consists of numerous trims, including Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha, alongside the Strong Hybrid-exclusive Delta+, Zeta+, and Alpha+ variants.

Powertrain TypeKey Trims AvailablePrice Range (Ex-showroom)
Mild-Hybrid PetrolSigma to Alpha AWD 10.77 Lakhs – 18.73 Lakhs
Intelligent Electric Hybrid (Strong Hybrid)Delta+ to Alpha+ (including new ‘O’ trims) 16.63 Lakhs – 19.72 Lakhs
S-CNGDelta and Zeta 13.00 Lakhs – 14.60 Lakhs

The striking Phantom Blaq Edition, unveiled in August 2025, is exclusively available in the top-spec Alpha+ strong hybrid trim, showcasing a unique all-black cosmetic package that emphasises its highly distinctive road presence.

Engine Specifications and Class-Leading Mileage

The Grand Vitara offers a robust set of engines, designed for optimum balance between driveability and fuel conservation.

Powertrain System

Engine Output

Combined System Output

Transmission & Drive

1.5L K15C Petrol Mild-Hybrid

101.6 bhp/136.8 Nm

103 PS

5MT / 6AT / 5MT with AllGrip Select AWD

1.5L Atkinson Cycle Strong-Hybrid

91 bhp (Engine)

116 PS (System)

e-CVT (FWD)

1.5L S-CNG

88 PS

88 PS

5MT (FWD)

Fuel Efficiency Benchmarks

The strong-hybrid variant gives the Grand Vitara a major advantage, making it one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs in its class.

Fuel TypeTransmissionClaimed Mileage (ARAI)
Strong-Hybrid (e-CVT):Automatic27.97 kmpl
Mild-Hybrid (Manual):Manual21.11 kmpl
CNG (Manual):Manual26.6 km/kg

Premium Features and 2025 Technology Updates

The Grand Vitara comes loaded with connectivity and comfort features that define the modern midsize SUV experience.

  • Cabin Technology: Features the 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Head-Up Display (HUD), and a 360-degree camera system for easy parking.
  • Luxury & Comfort: Top trims boast a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and the premium Clarion-tuned audio system.
  • New 2025 Features: The latest update introduces an 8-way powered driver seat, an Electronic Parking Brake (on 6AT variants), Auto Purify with PM 2.5 Display, LED cabin lamps, rear door sunshades, and a redesigned set of 17-inch precision-cut alloy wheels.

Safety, Deals, and Rivals

Safety

The 2025 update brings six airbags as standard across all variants. Other safety equipment includes the Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Assist, front and rear disc brakes with ABS and EBD, 3-point seat belts for all passengers, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and rear parking sensors.

Offers & Deals

In June 2025, Maruti Suzuki was offering total benefits worth up to 1.33 Lakhs on the Grand Vitara lineup. These included cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and loyalty schemes, depending on the variant and dealership location. Buyers are encouraged to check with authorised Nexa dealerships for the most accurate and localised offer details.

Rivals

The Grand Vitara competes in the midsize SUV space against models like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun. Its availability in strong-hybrid and CNG options, alongside its extensive feature list and fuel efficiency, gives it an edge among buyers looking for eco-friendly and value-rich alternatives in this competitive segment.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara FAQs

Is Grand Vitara 5 seater or 7 seater?

The current Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a 5-seater SUV.1 A longer, 7-seater version is currently under development and is expected to launch in late 2025 or early 2026 to compete in the 3-row SUV segment.2

What is the price of a Grand Vitara 7 seater in India?

The 7-seater Grand Vitara is not currently available for sale. Experts speculate that the 7-seater model will be priced starting from approximately 14 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What is the real mileage of Grand Vitara?

The Grand Vitara offers excellent mileage depending on the powertrain:

  • Strong Hybrid (ARAI): 27.97 kmpl (Real-world city mileage is around 23–25 kmpl).
  • Mild Hybrid (ARAI): 21.11 kmpl (Real-world mileage is around 18–20 kmpl).
  • CNG (ARAI): 26.6 km/kg.

Is Grand Vitara a premium car?

The Grand Vitara is a Mid-size SUV sold through Maruti's NEXA premium channel. It is positioned as a premium offering for the brand, featuring high-end technology like a Panoramic Sunroof and Head-Up Display (HUD).

Why is Grand Vitara so expensive?

Its pricing is primarily due to the segment it targets and the advanced Strong Hybrid technology (developed with Toyota) found in its top variants, which significantly increases the cost of the powertrain. It is priced competitively against rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Is Grand Vitara expensive to maintain?

No. The Grand Vitara is known for its low maintenance cost, benefiting from Maruti Suzuki's expansive and affordable service network.8 The estimated total scheduled maintenance cost for the petrol variant over 5 years is around 25,654.

Which is better Grand Vitara or Hyryder?

They are mechanically the same car, as they are jointly developed and share the same engines (Mild Hybrid and Strong Hybrid) and platform. The choice is mainly down to dealer preference (Maruti NEXA vs. Toyota) and design style.

Which is better, Brezza or Grand Vitara?

The Grand Vitara is the superior, premium model. It is longer, offers a much more fuel-efficient Strong Hybrid option, comes with a panoramic sunroof and AWD, and is sold through the Nexa channel. The Brezza is a smaller, cheaper sub-compact SUV.

Which is better, Creta or Grand Vitara?

  • Choose Grand Vitara if your priority is segment-best fuel efficiency (Hybrid) and the availability of a proper AWD (All-Wheel Drive) system.
  • Choose Hyundai Creta if you prefer more powerful engine options (Turbo-Petrol/Diesel), a slightly roomier cabin (more boot space), and a more contemporary feature-rich cabin layout.

Which is better, Grand Vitara or Kia Seltos?

  • Choose Grand Vitara for unmatched mileage (Hybrid), smoother Mild Hybrid operation, and low maintenance costs.
  • Choose Kia Seltos if you prefer a sportier, more powerful drive (Turbo-Petrol), sharper styling, and a wider range of diesel-automatic configurations.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1462 - 1490 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    20.58 - 27.97 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    87 - 102 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol /Hybrid/ CNG
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    265 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    121.5 - 139 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1295 kg
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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Videos

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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Variants

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara price starts at ₹ 10.77 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 19.72 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes in 34 variants. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara's top variant is Alpha Plus (O) Intelligent Hybrid e-CVT Dual Tone.
Filter variants by:
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Petrol
CNG
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Manual
34 Variants Available
Grand Vitara Sigma Smart Hybrid
₹10.77 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Grand Vitara Delta Smart Hybrid
₹12.1 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Grand Vitara Delta CNG
₹13 Lakhs*
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Latest Updates

Calendar icon22 Jun 2026
How Digital Claim Tracking Is Changing the Car Insurance Experience in India
Calendar icon18 Mar 2026
The 2026 Renault Duster enters a competitive compact SUV market against Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, offering diverse powertrains.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 Mar 2026
February 2026 saw significant growth in India's automotive market, especially in two-wheelers and three-wheelers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Feb 2026
Maruti begins EV production, aiming to compete with rivals Tata and Mahindra by introducing multiple models and increasing capacity.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 Aug 2025
Maruti Suzuki launches the Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition, celebrating Nexa's 10-year anniversary with unique matte black styling.Read Full Story

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Visual Comparison

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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comparison with similar Cars

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CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
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Maruti Suzuki JimnyMaruti Suzuki Jimny imageRs. 12.31 LakhsOnwards
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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Expert Review

Pros

Solid SUV looksStrong Hybrid enginePremium cabinSuzuki AllGrip Select

Cons

Compromised boot spaceMild hybrid with MT misses several features

Once upon a time, Maruti Suzuki seemed quite content and satisfied in ruling the Indian car market through its offerings in the small, compact and hatchback segments. It made sense because these segments did - and largely still do, dominate over all others here. But while dreams of bigger vehicles were always carefully nurtured, the eventual outcome in reality was quite nightmare. The Vitara SUV failed for reasons much spoken about in the past while the Kizashi barely trickled much interest either. Thus far then, the Vitara Brezza - now called Brezza - was the largest SUV from the Maruti camp despite the mid-size SUV space expanding big-time since around 2015. Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier - the list is as long as it is credible. And by its own admission, Maruti Suzuki was missing out on a large chunk of the pie. Well, not anymore because in comes the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV that may be late to the party but is now readying to up the decibel levels several notches higher.

Here's a first full-drive review of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV:

Grand Vitara exterior highlights: Dressed and decked for war

Half the battle is usually one if an SUV is able to become a talking point courtesy its looks alone. And the designers at the Maruti Suzuki camp may have struggled in this aspect in the past. But not anymore. While the recently-launched 2022 Brezza has received an overwhelmingly positive response based on its exterior styling cues alone, the Grand Vitara is looking to build on it further.

There will be comparisons to the recently-launched Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and that's obvious because both vehicles have been jointly developed and would also be manufactured at the same plant - the Toyota facility in Karnataka's Bidadi. But while the Hyryder looks young and rather funky, the several Maruti touches to the Grand Vitara make it appear young and mature. Take the front grille for instance. It is the second-most noticeable highlight on the face of the vehicle, complete with chrome inserts and a single slat across it. The main highlight here is the three-pod LED DRLs on either side mounted high up to grand instant attention. The headlight units find a place lower down in a square casing while there is a grey finish on the lower bumper area.

Grand Vitara is seen here in its Nexa Blue colour option.
Grand Vitara is seen here in its Nexa Blue colour option.

Over at the side, the Grand Vitara isn't trying too hard to command attention but the large square wheel-arches, the dual-tone alloy design on the 17-inch wheels, large windows and an elongated character line towards the bottom of the two doors are good examples of sporty sophistication without going overboard.

Move to the rear and here is where the Grand Vitara is promising to grab maximum attention. Wraparound LED headlights, a twin-stretch LED light bar on the trunk door and the 'Grand Vitara' lettering lends the SUV a sporty and aggressive appeal. In fact, the ground clearance of the Grand Vitara is instantly evident from here and from the side with a road presence that's mighty impressive.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is being offered in nine colour options - six in single tone and three in dual-tone choices.

Grand Vitara cabin highlights: Lock, stock and barrel

Whoever said that Maruti cars have one of the most mundane interiors clearly knows what he or she is talking about. Traditionally, the folks over at Maruti have not spent much time upping cabin quality and features but that's something that is clearly changing now owing to increased customer preference and diverse requirements, apart from the fact that rivals like Hyundai and Kia have always aced this game.

Step inside the Grand Vitara and this isn't a Maruti from yesteryears one bit. There are multiple variants under the mild and strong hybrid trims with the former offering a dual-tone colour scheme - Black plus Bordeaux - with silver accents, and the more premium strong hybrids offering an all-Black cabin with Champagne Gold accents on the dashboard and all four doors. The layered dashboard design in itself isn't exactly new but the generous use of soft-touch materials is a reaffirmation of how much Maruti wants to shed its mass-market brand tag, for this particular model at least.

A look at the dashboard layout inside the manual transmission variant of the Grand Vitara from Maruti Suzuki.
A look at the dashboard layout inside the manual transmission variant of the Grand Vitara from Maruti Suzuki.

While largely similar, if not identical to the cabin of the Hyryder, the Grand Vitara gets the same nine-inch SmartPlay Pro Plus infotainment system which has become a common sight on newer models from the brand. The free-standing screen still occupies quite a chunk of visual real estate but is as intuitive to use as on all models. There is support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay while Suzuki Connect on mobile and smartwatches enables over 40 features like letting you track the car, turn on or adjust air-conditioning remotely, unlock doors, get safety alerts, check vehicle status and run diagnostics.

The colour scheme in the cabin of the strong hybrid model of the Grand Vitara is different from the one inside the mild-hybrid options.
The colour scheme in the cabin of the strong hybrid model of the Grand Vitara is different from the one inside the mild-hybrid options.

There also is a 4.2-inch driver screen but while the all-digital display on the strong hybrid variants is cutting-edge and contemporary, Maruti Suzuki ought to have had this for the mild-hybrid auto and manual variants as well. Unfortunately, these trims will continue getting an analogue screen that's very yesterday.

The SUV, generally, is loaded with features but pay close attention to what you will get on the trim and variant you eventually choose. Front ventilated seats and a premium sound system are reserved for only the top variant of the strong hybrid trim - Alpha+, Head-Up Display (HUD) and wireless phone charging is not offered on the mild hybrid trim at all and neither is the gorgeous panoramic sunroof on top.

The basics, however, are sorted with all variants and trims come with rear AC vents, multiple charging points, reclining rear seats, and electric ORVMs. Keyless entry and push-button start/stop is also standard across the range.

What is also standard across the board, obviously, is the generous space on offer inside. There is adequate space for feet, legs and good under-thigh support. Headroom too is just about okay but a slight hump on the floor bed means that the passenger in the middle isn't likely to be too comfortable on long rides. The cabin still does benefit big-time from the large windows and even larger sunroof, making for a pleasant experience inside. The boot space, however, is a sore point on the strong hybrid version and at around 370 litres, is significantly less than non-hybrid rivals which don't need to pack in a battery within. As for the mild-hybrid variants, the space at the absolute back is about par for the course.

Grand Vitara cabin highlights: Driving a mean distance

Vitara Brezza is offered with e-CVT on the strong hybrid option while there is a toss up between a five-speed MT and a six-speed torque convertor on the mild hybrid option.
Vitara Brezza is offered with e-CVT on the strong hybrid option while there is a toss up between a five-speed MT and a six-speed torque convertor on the mild hybrid option.

Now here is where the Grand Vitara really has several aces up its sleeves. As mentioned previously, it comes in mild and strong hybrid trims. The strong hybrid technology is taken straight from Toyota and is the same as the one on the Hyryder. Therefore, these two are the only two mid-size SUVs in the market at present to offer a strong and credible hybrid option with a claimed fuel efficiency of around 28 kmpl. In our test drives on both vehicles, we observed a fuel efficiency of around 23 kmpl - impressive considering the amount of heavy throttling, screech braking and standstill video shoots we did over at least five hours.

A real-world mileage of over 23 kmpl is also impressive considering that the Grand Vitara is powered by a 1.5-litre engine which has a combined output of 114 bhp and offers 122 Nm of torque. It isn't nearly as exciting to drive as the turbo engine-powered Korean SUVs but then again, it seems it isn't trying to be either. Paired with an e-CVT transmission, the Maruti SUV has a familiarly reassuring aura on the move with a well-weighted steering, good straight-line stability and a suspension that is always famished enough to gobble all that comes its way. On the flip side, the SUV isn't very eager when thrown into corners and body roll is palpable in the back seats.

While the strong hybrid engine is mated only to that well-tuned e-CVT unit, the mild-hybrid variants come with an option to choose between a five-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter unit. We briefly tested both of these.

The power output and torque on offer on the mild hybrid variant are at 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm. In the real world, the difference in power output isn't very evident although the bump up in torque does help make matters, especially when looking at strategizing overtakes. The MT is on tried and tested lines with relatively short throws and the addition of paddle shifters help matters further. On open roads though, I missed not having an additional sixth gear to further elevate the refinement on offer. As for the automatic, I have always kept my expectations low but on the Grand Vitara, its tuning is vastly superior than ever before. If on a budget and yet desiring an AT, the balancing act of the mild-hybrid motor with this auto unit is a job well done.

Overall, Grand Vitara offers is going in head-on as an all-rounder with something for everyone, with the addition of Suzuki AllGrip Select for the first time ever for some downright dirty moves!

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Let's talk dirty!

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The Suzuki AllGrip Select technology on the Grand Vitara means that this SUV is quite unafraid to play around off the tarmac.
The Suzuki AllGrip Select technology on the Grand Vitara means that this SUV is quite unafraid to play around off the tarmac.

The Grand Vitara is the first Maruti Suzuki model to come equipped with Suzuki AllGrip Select technology which underlines its AWD (All-Wheel Drive) abilities. The technology is only available on the mild-hybrid variants with manual transmission.

The SUV comes with four drive modes - Auto, Sport, Snow and Lock, and while it isn't exactly meant to play in treacherous terrain, it can be capable enough to take you out of tricky situations like broken roads, slush and over and above steep inclines.

Broadly, the Grand Vitara with AllGrip Select drives on the front two wheels at all times but the driver has the option of rotating the knob on the centre console to gain more traction when required. In case of slippery conditions, power is sent to the rear wheels through an electronic coupling to help the vehicle out. How much power is sent to the rear wheels depends on the mode selected and the mode selected would depend on what terrain the Grand Vitara is on. During our off-road experience, we encountered a variety of challenges - barring snow - and the SUV managed to pull forward each time.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Verdict

expand

Try and try till you succeed - this message is surely plastered somewhere on the walls of Maruti Suzuki's mid-size SUV division if it has one that is. The Grand Vitara is a manifestation of observing the ever-evolving SUV market and the ever-demanding, ever-aspirational customer base. It packs almost everything that a buyer in the mid-size SUV space is looking for, and then some more - strong hybrid tech, solid looks, quite a premium cabin, plenty of features and moderate off-road capabilities as well. Unlike its much smaller siblings, it truly deserves to be called an SUV.

 

The Grand Vitara also packs in six airbags and a number of other safety highlights like Hill-Descent Control, 360-degree view camera, and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TMPS), among others. Now if it manages a strong crash safety rating, it could slam the door shut on critics of the brand once and for all.

 

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Images

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Image 1
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Image 2
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Image 3
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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Image 5
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Image 6

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Colours

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available in the 10 Colours in India.

Arctic White
Opulent Red
Chestnut Brown
Opulent Red With Black Roof
Splendid Silver With Black Roof
Grandeur Grey
Arctic White Black Roof
Midnight Black
Nexa Blue
Splendid Silver
Arctic white

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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara User Reviews & Ratings

4.1Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4.4Safety
4.5Design
4.4Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Grand Vitara for its stylish design, excellent mileage, and comfortable ride, though many express concerns about engine performance and boot space in the hybrid variant.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish design and road presence
  • check circle iconExcellent fuel efficiency
  • check circle iconComfortable ride and spacious interior
  • check circle iconStrong safety features
  • check circle iconLow maintenance costs

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconUnderpowered engine, particularly on highways
  • warning iconLimited boot space in hybrid variant
  • warning iconInconsistent infotainment performance
  • warning iconSome interior plastics feel cheap
  • warning iconVague steering feedback at high speeds

User Reviews

Best car for the highway
The Grand Vitara is a very nice car. It offers good mileage, excellent performance, and a spacious interior. Overall, it's a great choice for anyone looking for a comfortable and reliable SUV.
By: Gagandeep singh (Jul 13, 2026)
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Strong Performance, Classy Design
It offers nice mileage and good looks. I recently witnessed an incident involving other cars, and it made me appreciate the strong build quality and safety of this vehicle even more
By: John (Nov 28, 2025)
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Good car, but interior plastic...
I love how easy the Grand Vitara is to drive. It's so easy to park with the 360 camera. The seats are very comfortable for long drives. And the strong-hybrid gives me 25 kmpl. What a car!
By: Surender Deswal (Nov 14, 2025)
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My economical highway-star.
The car is solid from outside, and the top dash is soft. But the lower plastics in the cabin are hard and scratchy. Maruti can improve this. Otherwise, the car is perfect. Safety and features are top.
By: Krishan Dalal (Nov 14, 2025)
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Good, but vibrations in Hybrid.
My Alpha+ model has so many nice touches. Cooled glovebox, Heads-Up Display, steering mounted controls, and the big 9-inch screen. These things make the daily drive very convenient.
By: Jograj Chahar (Nov 14, 2025)
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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Specifications and Features

Max Power87-102 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque121.5-139 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage27.97 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1462-1490 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol,Hybrid (Electric + Petrol),CNG
View all Grand Vitara specs and features

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in India is available in Petrol, Hybrid (Electric + Petrol), & CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara's petrol variant is 21.11 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Sigma Smart Hybrid comes with a ...

45 litres fuel tank.

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Select Variant:
Sigma Smart Hybrid
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
21.11 kmpl

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