Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 10,45,000 in India. It is available in 15 variants, 1462.0 cc engine available in and 3 transmission option: Manual, Automatic (TC), Automatic (CVT). Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara mileage is 20.53 to 27.97.