Hyundai Creta vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Price and specifications comparison

Hyundai India launched the new Creta just a few weeks ago with major design and feature updates. The mid-size SUV comes with a host of changes re-energising the segment, where it competes with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. With the launch of the updated Creta, Hyundai aims to keep the crown in the segment to itself. Also, the update is expected to boost the brand's sales numbers amid the SUV rush across India.

Hyundai Creta has been a key revenue churner for the South Korean car manufacturer. The design and feature updates along with a wide range of powertrain combinations enhance its appeal further.

Here is a price and specification-based comparison between the 2024 Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Specifications Comparison Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hyundai Creta Engine 1462.0 to 1490.0 cc 1482.0 to 1497.0 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic Mileage N/A N/A Fuel Type Hybrid (Electric + Petrol),CNG Petrol,Diesel Check detailed comparison

Watch: Hyundai Creta facelift review: Major step-up for the SUV king

Hyundai Creta vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Price

The Hyundai Creta comes priced between ₹10,99,900 and ₹20,14,900 (ex-showroom), which is introductory for the SUV. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is priced between ₹10.80 lakh and ₹19.93 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is marginally cheaper than its Hyundai-badged rival.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: First Drive Review

Hyundai Creta vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Specification

Hyundai Creta is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. On the petrol front, the SUV gets two different engine choices. There is a 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine available with a six-speed manual and intelligent variable transmission (IVT). This engine is capable of generating 114 bhp peak power and 143.8 Nm maximum torque. The other petrol unit is a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit available with a seven-speed DCT unit. This powertrain can generate 157 bhp peak power and 253 Nm of maximum torque.

The diesel engine is a 1.5-litre unit that is available with transmission choices of a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic unit. This engine is capable of pumping out 115 bhp peak power and 250 Nm of peak torque.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG bi-fuel options. Powering the SUV is a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which is capable of churning out power output between 91 bhp and 102 bhp, while torque output ranges between 122 Nm and 136.8 Nm. The engine is available with an intelligent hybrid system, while there is a CNG option on offer as well.

