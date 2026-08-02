Yamaha YZF R1 Key Specs
- Engine998 cc
- Mileage16.5 kmpl
- Power200 ps
- Speed299 kmph
- Max Torque112.4 Nm
- Kerb Weight200 kg
The Yamaha YZF-R1 is the flagship sports bike from the Japanese manufacturer's portfolio and it has held a legendary status since its 1998 global debut. The latest generation of the YZF-R1 was introduced globally in 2015, with the Indian market getting the model in 2018 as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). However, the YZF-R1 was discontinued in India after the 2020 model year. Globally, the 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 was launched in September 2024, marking a significant update to this iconic litre-class sports bike. While the 2025 R1 remains road-legal in the United States, it is now restricted to track use in Europe due to stricter emissions regulations. This will be the final generation of the Yamaha YZF-R1, as the company prepares to discontinue the model altogether.
The 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 is expected to enter the Indian market with a premium positioning, following its global updates.
Colours: Team Yamaha Blue, Matte Raven Black
The latest iteration of the R1 brings functional racing technology to the consumer. The most striking addition is the new carbon fibre aerodynamic winglets. Inspired by the YZR-M1 MotoGP bike, these winglets generate significant downforce, improving front-end stability during high-speed cornering and hard braking.
To complement the aero updates, Yamaha has revamped the hardware:
At the heart of the YZF-R1 is the legendary 998cc CP4 engine. This crossplane crankshaft motor is unique in its class, providing an uneven firing order that mimics the power delivery and sound of a V4 engine.
|Feature
|Specification
|Engine Type
|998cc, Liquid-cooled, Inline 4-cylinder, DOHC
|Maximum Power
|200 PS @ 13,500 rpm
|Maximum Torque
|113.3 Nm @ 11,500 rpm
|Transmission
|6-speed with Quick Shift System (QSS)
|Fuel Capacity
|17 Litres
|Kerb Weight
|201 kg - 203 kg
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
The 2025 R1 utilises a sophisticated 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) to manage a comprehensive suite of rider aids. This system constantly monitors lean angle and pitch to intervene seamlessly.
The R1 is built around a slim aluminium Deltabox frame, renowned for its rigidity and lightweight properties. Combined with a polished aluminium swingarm and magnesium wheels, the bike offers razor-sharp agility. The 10-spoke magnesium wheels reduce unsprung weight, allowing the suspension to react more effectively to road and track irregularities.
The Yamaha YZF-R1 is a precision instrument designed for riders who demand the highest level of performance and technology. While it remains a road-legal machine in many markets, its ergonomics and high-revving engine are optimised for track performance. For enthusiasts seeking the ultimate expression of Yamaha’s racing DNA, the 2025 model provides a more controlled and aggressive package than ever before.
|Max Power
|200 PS @ 13500 rpm
|Body Type
|Super Bikes
|Max Torque
|112.4 Nm @ 11500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|16.5 kmpl
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|Yes
|Engine
|998.0 cc
|Max Speed
|299 Kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Popular Yamaha Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Super Bikes