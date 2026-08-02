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YAMAHA YZF R1

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced
₹20.39 Lakhs* Onwards
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The Yamaha YZF-R1 is the flagship sports bike from the Japanese manufacturer's portfolio and it has held a legendary status since its 1998 global debut. The latest generation of the YZF-R1 was introduced globally in 2015, with the Indian market getting the model in 2018 as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). However, the YZF-R1 was discontinued in India after the 2020 model year. Globally, the 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 was launched in September 2024, marking a significant update to this iconic litre-class sports bike. While the 2025 R1 remains road-legal in the United States, it is now restricted to track use in Europe due to stricter emissions regulations. This will be the final generation of the Yamaha YZF-R1, as the company prepares to discontinue the model altogether.

Yamaha YZF-R1 Price and Availability

The 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 is expected to enter the Indian market with a premium positioning, following its global updates.

  • Estimated Price: 20,39,233 (Ex-Showroom)
  • Premium Variant (R1M): Estimated at 28.00 Lakh to 35.00 Lakh

Colours: Team Yamaha Blue, Matte Raven Black

Key Updates for 2025

The latest iteration of the R1 brings functional racing technology to the consumer. The most striking addition is the new carbon fibre aerodynamic winglets. Inspired by the YZR-M1 MotoGP bike, these winglets generate significant downforce, improving front-end stability during high-speed cornering and hard braking.

To complement the aero updates, Yamaha has revamped the hardware:

  • Braking System: The 2025 model now features high-performance Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers and a new Brembo radial master cylinder for superior stopping power and better lever feel.
  • Suspension: The standard R1 receives a fully redesigned 43mm KYB front fork, offering refined response and better road feedback.
  • Ergonomics: A new seat cover texture has been introduced to balance rider grip with ease of movement during aggressive transitions.

Core Performance and Specifications

At the heart of the YZF-R1 is the legendary 998cc CP4 engine. This crossplane crankshaft motor is unique in its class, providing an uneven firing order that mimics the power delivery and sound of a V4 engine.

FeatureSpecification
Engine Type998cc, Liquid-cooled, Inline 4-cylinder, DOHC
Maximum Power200 PS @ 13,500 rpm
Maximum Torque113.3 Nm @ 11,500 rpm
Transmission6-speed with Quick Shift System (QSS)
Fuel Capacity17 Litres
Kerb Weight201 kg - 203 kg
Ground Clearance130 mm

Advanced Electronics Suite

The 2025 R1 utilises a sophisticated 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) to manage a comprehensive suite of rider aids. This system constantly monitors lean angle and pitch to intervene seamlessly.

  • Lean-Sensitive Traction Control (TCS): Adjusts power delivery based on bank angle.
  • Slide Control System (SCS): Limits sideward movement during hard acceleration.
  • Lift Control System (LIF): Prevents the front wheel from lifting excessively.
  • Launch Control (LCS): Optimises off-the-line starts.
  • Brake Control (BC): Independent ABS settings for straight-line and cornering stability.

Chassis and Handling

The R1 is built around a slim aluminium Deltabox frame, renowned for its rigidity and lightweight properties. Combined with a polished aluminium swingarm and magnesium wheels, the bike offers razor-sharp agility. The 10-spoke magnesium wheels reduce unsprung weight, allowing the suspension to react more effectively to road and track irregularities.

Is the Yamaha R1 for You?

The Yamaha YZF-R1 is a precision instrument designed for riders who demand the highest level of performance and technology. While it remains a road-legal machine in many markets, its ergonomics and high-revving engine are optimised for track performance. For enthusiasts seeking the ultimate expression of Yamaha’s racing DNA, the 2025 model provides a more controlled and aggressive package than ever before.

Yamaha YZF R1 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    998 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    16.5 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    200 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    299 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    112.4 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    200 kg
View All YZF R1 SpecsView specs icon

Yamaha YZF R1 Variants

Yamaha YZF R1 price is expected to start at ₹ 20.39 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
UPCOMING
YZF R1 STD BS6
₹18.16 Lakhs*
998 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.
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Yamaha YZF R1 Latest Updates

Calendar icon20 Nov 2025
Five new middleweight motorcycles in India highlight affordability, performance, and advanced features across diverse styles.Read Full Story

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Yamaha YZF R1 Images

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Yamaha YZF R1 User Opinions & Ratings

4.8Engine & Performance
4.7Features
4.8Safety
5Design
4.5Value For Money
4.7Comfort
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User Reviews

A Dream Superbike with Stunning Performance
The Yamaha YZF-R1 is an outstanding superbike with aggressive styling, razor-sharp handling, and exceptional performance. Its powerful engine delivers thrilling acceleration, while the advanced electronics enhance both safety and rider confidence. The braking system is highly responsive, and the bike remains stable even at high speeds. Although it isn't designed for fuel efficiency or daily city commuting, it is a perfect choice for riders seeking a premium, track-inspired motorcycle. Overall, the Yamaha YZF-R1 is a dream bike that offers world-class performance, cutting-edge technology, and stunning looks.
By: Chandan kumar mahato (Aug 1, 2026)
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"Ultimate Superbiking Experience with the Yamaha"
The Yamaha R1 is a superbike that blends aggressive styling with MotoGP-inspired performance. its sharp design, aerodynamic body, and premium build quality make it stand out instantly. powered build quality make it stand out instantly. powered by a 998cc crossline engine, it delivers breathtaking acceleration, and a spine-tingling exhaust note. handling is razor-sharp, giving you confidence on both straights and corners, while features like traction control. comfort is decent for long rides; digital console adds a modern touch. though premium in price, the R1 offers exceptional value through cutting-edge technology, durability, and Yamaha's legendary reliability. For riders chasing adrenaline and precision engineering, the R1 is nothing short of a dream machine
By: Prince Naresh (Aug 26, 2025)
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Very good and lovely bike
This is a very good bike, and I absolutely love it! My experience with this bike has been awesome. It's my favorite bike, and I love it so much since its launch!
By: Gopi kumar (Jun 26, 2025)
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Perfect highway Queen ? the Yamaha R1
The bike is engineered for high performance, with an aluminum Deltabox frame, advanced suspension, and a lightweight chassis that offers exceptional handling. Yamaha?s electronics package on the R1 is also impressive. It includes features like a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), traction control, slide control, wheelie control, launch control, and quick-shifter?all of which are designed to enhance rider safety and performance on both road and track.
By: Nikhil Gawali (Jun 12, 2025)
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Bike look and Porfomence
Best looking and impressed bike colour and speed | Very good bike an my dream bike ? Fully safe and secure bike
By: Samir sahu (Jan 28, 2025)
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Yamaha Related News

The 2025 YZF-R1 and R1M have been revealed for the global markets, and they feature new hardware upgrades and motorsports inspired aero components that improve overall chassis stability and performance.
Not dead yet! 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 and R1M unveiled globally with new winglets and other upgrades
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Yamaha YZF R1 Specifications and Features

Max Power200 PS @ 13500 rpm
Body TypeSuper Bikes
Max Torque112.4 Nm @ 11500 rpm
TransmissionManual
Mileage16.5 kmpl
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightYes
Engine998.0 cc
Max Speed299 Kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all YZF R1 specs and features

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