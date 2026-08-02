The Yamaha YZF-R1 is the flagship sports bike from the Japanese manufacturer's portfolio and it has held a legendary status since its 1998 global debut. The latest generation of the YZF-R1 was introduced globally in 2015, with the Indian market getting the model in 2018 as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). However, the YZF-R1 was discontinued in India after the 2020 model year. Globally, the 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 was launched in September 2024, marking a significant update to this iconic litre-class sports bike. While the 2025 R1 remains road-legal in the United States, it is now restricted to track use in Europe due to stricter emissions regulations. This will be the final generation of the Yamaha YZF-R1, as the company prepares to discontinue the model altogether.

Yamaha YZF-R1 Price and Availability

The 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 is expected to enter the Indian market with a premium positioning, following its global updates.

Estimated Price: ₹ 20,39,233 (Ex-Showroom)

20,39,233 (Ex-Showroom) Premium Variant (R1M): Estimated at ₹ 28.00 Lakh to ₹ 35.00 Lakh

Colours: Team Yamaha Blue, Matte Raven Black

Key Updates for 2025

The latest iteration of the R1 brings functional racing technology to the consumer. The most striking addition is the new carbon fibre aerodynamic winglets. Inspired by the YZR-M1 MotoGP bike, these winglets generate significant downforce, improving front-end stability during high-speed cornering and hard braking.

To complement the aero updates, Yamaha has revamped the hardware:

Braking System: The 2025 model now features high-performance Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers and a new Brembo radial master cylinder for superior stopping power and better lever feel.

The 2025 model now features high-performance and a new Brembo radial master cylinder for superior stopping power and better lever feel. Suspension: The standard R1 receives a fully redesigned 43mm KYB front fork , offering refined response and better road feedback.

The standard R1 receives a fully redesigned , offering refined response and better road feedback. Ergonomics: A new seat cover texture has been introduced to balance rider grip with ease of movement during aggressive transitions.

Core Performance and Specifications

At the heart of the YZF-R1 is the legendary 998cc CP4 engine. This crossplane crankshaft motor is unique in its class, providing an uneven firing order that mimics the power delivery and sound of a V4 engine.

Feature Specification Engine Type 998cc, Liquid-cooled, Inline 4-cylinder, DOHC Maximum Power 200 PS @ 13,500 rpm Maximum Torque 113.3 Nm @ 11,500 rpm Transmission 6-speed with Quick Shift System (QSS) Fuel Capacity 17 Litres Kerb Weight 201 kg - 203 kg Ground Clearance 130 mm

Advanced Electronics Suite

The 2025 R1 utilises a sophisticated 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) to manage a comprehensive suite of rider aids. This system constantly monitors lean angle and pitch to intervene seamlessly.

Lean-Sensitive Traction Control (TCS): Adjusts power delivery based on bank angle.

Adjusts power delivery based on bank angle. Slide Control System (SCS): Limits sideward movement during hard acceleration.

Limits sideward movement during hard acceleration. Lift Control System (LIF): Prevents the front wheel from lifting excessively.

Prevents the front wheel from lifting excessively. Launch Control (LCS): Optimises off-the-line starts.

Optimises off-the-line starts. Brake Control (BC): Independent ABS settings for straight-line and cornering stability.

Chassis and Handling

The R1 is built around a slim aluminium Deltabox frame, renowned for its rigidity and lightweight properties. Combined with a polished aluminium swingarm and magnesium wheels, the bike offers razor-sharp agility. The 10-spoke magnesium wheels reduce unsprung weight, allowing the suspension to react more effectively to road and track irregularities.

Is the Yamaha R1 for You?

The Yamaha YZF-R1 is a precision instrument designed for riders who demand the highest level of performance and technology. While it remains a road-legal machine in many markets, its ergonomics and high-revving engine are optimised for track performance. For enthusiasts seeking the ultimate expression of Yamaha’s racing DNA, the 2025 model provides a more controlled and aggressive package than ever before.