Not dead yet! 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 and R1M unveiled globally

Having been discontinued in select markets, the Yamaha R1 has been renewed for 2025 with several upgrades. However, the litre-class motorcycle is now restricted to a track-only bike in Europe while it will be road-legal in the US. The 2025 YZF-R1 and R1M get new MotoGP-inspired aero elements, upgraded suspension components, and improved braking performance.

While the 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 and R1M are road-legal in the US, they will be sold as track-only models in Europe due to their inability to meet the more stringent emissions standards.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes UPCOMING Yamaha YZF R1 998.0 cc 998.0 cc 16.5 kmpl 16.5 kmpl ₹ 20.39 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Yamaha R3 321 cc 321 cc 26.31 kmpl 26.31 kmpl ₹ 4.65 Lakhs Compare Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R 998.0 cc 998.0 cc 12.0 kmpl 12.0 kmpl ₹ 16.79 Lakhs Compare Suzuki Hayabusa 1340.0 cc 1340.0 cc 17 kmpl 17 kmpl ₹ 16.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Suzuki GSX R1000R 999.0 cc 999.0 cc 35.0 kmpl 35.0 kmpl ₹ 19.80 - 19.94 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched BMW S 1000 RR 999.0 cc 999.0 cc 15.6 kmpl 15.6 kmpl ₹ 20.75 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Yamaha R15M, MT-15 get new editions. Check details

2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 and R1M: key highlights

For 2025, Yamaha has added MotoGP-inspired carbon fibre winglets that claim to provide additional downforce and front-end grip through corners. (Yamaha)

The 2025 R1 and R1M feature new carbon fibre winglets, which Yamaha says are inspired by the ones on their MotoGP-spec YZR-M1. The winglets provide additional downforce that increases chassis stability through hard corners and provides more front-end grip. These carbon-fibre winglets not only enhance the performance of the superbike but also add to the overall aggressiveness of the motorcycle.

The 2025 YZF-R1 is held up by inverted KYB front forks and a KYB monoshock rear suspension, both featuring 119 mm of travel. Both front and rear suspension components are fully-adjustable and are said to provide the rider with improved road feel and chassis stability. The 2025 R1M features higher-grade suspension components from Öhlins.

Also Read : Looking for bikes under ₹3 lakh that offer traction control? Search no more

Yamaha brings improved braking performance to the R1 range with Brembo Stylema monobloc callipers, paired with a Brembo master cylinder. Both the 2025 R1 and R1M are fitted with dual 320 mm hydraulic disc brakes in the front and a single 220 mm disc in the rear, with ABS all around. The bikes come equipped with a cableless ride-by-wire system and a range of IMU-powered electronic aids, including cornering ABS, traction control, and varying ride modes.

The 2025 YZF-R1 and R1M are both powered by a liquid-cooled 998 cc inline four-cylinder engine that makes 200 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. The power unit is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a wet, multi-plate slipper and assist clutch. The engine features a crossplane crankshaft that aids in providing linear torque delivery throughout the rev range.

Available for a price tag of $18,999 (approximately ₹15.85 lakh) and $27,699 (approximately ₹23.14 lakh) respectively in the US. If Yamaha brings back the R1 range in India, it will have to be track-only models as the bikes will not be able to pass the BS6 emissions norms. Yamaha currently sells the R15 and R3 full-faired motorcycles, while rumours have been rife of the R7 making it to the Indian market.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: