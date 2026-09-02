Honda Gold Wing Key Specs
- Engine1833 cc
- Mileage14 kmpl
- Power126.4 ps
- Speed230 kmph
- Max Torque170 Nm
- Kerb Weight393 kg
The Honda Goldwing Tour is the flagship touring motorcycle from the Japanese manufacturer and has been the benchmark for long-distance touring comfort for five decades. The latest version was introduced in India via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route and continues to cater to motorcyclists who prioritise maximum comfort, luxury, and technology on long-haul rides. The model is currently sold through Honda’s BigWing Topline dealerships, with the most recent 50th Anniversary edition marking half a century of the iconic Gold Wing.
The Honda Goldwing Tour is priced at ₹39.20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard model. A special 50th Anniversary Edition is also on offer, priced at ₹39.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for both versions are open across select Honda BigWing outlets, although official offers and discounts are not currently available.
The Honda Goldwing Tour is available in a single variant with standard touring-oriented equipment. The 50th Anniversary Edition brings unique styling highlights to differentiate itself but remains mechanically identical to the standard model.
While official mileage figures are not quoted by Honda, real-world fuel economy for the Goldwing Tour typically ranges between 14 and 17 kmpl, depending on riding conditions and rider inputs. This is consistent with expectations for a touring motorcycle of this size and displacement.
Powering the Honda Goldwing Tour is an 1,833 cc, liquid-cooled, flat-six engine that produces 125 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), with features like a reverse mode and a walking mode to aid in low-speed manoeuvrability. The motorcycle benefits from throttle-by-wire technology and comes with four riding modes – Rain, Sport, Econ, and Tour.
The feature set is extensive, designed to deliver comfort and convenience. It includes a 7-inch TFT display supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, full-LED lighting, two USB Type-C ports, Bluetooth connectivity, a premium speaker system, and a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Rider-focused tech includes traction control, cruise control, an electrically adjustable windscreen, and even an airbag – a rare addition in motorcycles.
Suspension duties are handled by a double wishbone front unit and a Pro-Link monoshock at the rear. Braking hardware comprises dual 320 mm discs at the front and a 316 mm disc at the rear, with dual-channel ABS provided as standard. The bike rides on an 18-inch front and 16-inch rear alloy wheel setup.
As of June 2025, Honda has not announced any specific offers or finance deals for the Goldwing Tour in India. However, customers may check with their nearest BigWing Topline dealership for dealership-specific schemes or booking-related benefits.
In India, the Honda Goldwing Tour competes with other heavyweight touring motorcycles such as the BMW K 1600 B, Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special, and Indian Roadmaster.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Honda Gold Wing
|Rs. 39.9 LakhsOnwards
|1833 cc
|126.4 PS
|170 Nm
|Tourer Bikes
|393 kg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Indian Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse
|Rs. 48.49 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1834 cc
|-
|181.4 Nm
|tourer Bikes
|407 kg
|2578 mm
|Disc, Dual Semi-Floating Rotor
|Disc, Single Floating Rotor
|Spoke
|Gold WingVSRoadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse
|Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited
|Rs. 37.11 LakhsOnwards
|1834 cc
|-
|181.4 Nm
|Tourer Bikes
|366 kg
|2503 mm
|Dual Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Gold WingVSChieftain Power Plus Limited
|Indian Chieftain Dark Horse
|Rs. 32 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1834 cc
|127.74 PS
|180.32 Nm
|Tourer Bikes
|383 kg
|2503 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Gold WingVSChieftain Dark Horse
|BMW K 1600 Bagger
|Rs. 35.62 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1649 cc
|160.43 PS
|180 Nm
|Tourer Bikes
|344 kg
|2470 mm
|Double Disc
|-
|-
|Gold WingVSK 1600 Bagger
|Harley-Davidson Road Glide
|Rs. 42.3 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1923 cc
|93.8 PS
|175 Nm
|Super Bikes, Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes
|387 kg
|2410 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Cast Aluminum
|Gold WingVSRoad Glide
|Indian Roadmaster
|Rs. 43.49 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1890 cc
|74 PS
|171 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|412 kg
|2656 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Gold WingVSRoadmaster
Honda Gold Wing is available in the 2 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
The Honda Gold Wing offers unmatched luxury, advanced tech, and stability for long journeys, but is cumbersome in city traffic, has high costs, and requires careful handling in tight spaces.
|Max Power
|126.4 PS
|Body Type
|Tourer Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|170 Nm
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1833 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|230 kmph
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