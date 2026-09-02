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HONDA Gold Wing

₹39.9 - 44.3 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5
100
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Specs
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Variants
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Honda Goldwing Tour: Overview

The Honda Goldwing Tour is the flagship touring motorcycle from the Japanese manufacturer and has been the benchmark for long-distance touring comfort for five decades. The latest version was introduced in India via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route and continues to cater to motorcyclists who prioritise maximum comfort, luxury, and technology on long-haul rides. The model is currently sold through Honda’s BigWing Topline dealerships, with the most recent 50th Anniversary edition marking half a century of the iconic Gold Wing.

Honda Goldwing Tour: Price

The Honda Goldwing Tour is priced at 39.20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard model. A special 50th Anniversary Edition is also on offer, priced at 39.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for both versions are open across select Honda BigWing outlets, although official offers and discounts are not currently available.

Honda Goldwing Tour: Variants

The Honda Goldwing Tour is available in a single variant with standard touring-oriented equipment. The 50th Anniversary Edition brings unique styling highlights to differentiate itself but remains mechanically identical to the standard model.

Honda Goldwing Tour: Mileage

While official mileage figures are not quoted by Honda, real-world fuel economy for the Goldwing Tour typically ranges between 14 and 17 kmpl, depending on riding conditions and rider inputs. This is consistent with expectations for a touring motorcycle of this size and displacement.

Honda Goldwing Tour: Specs & Features

Powering the Honda Goldwing Tour is an 1,833 cc, liquid-cooled, flat-six engine that produces 125 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), with features like a reverse mode and a walking mode to aid in low-speed manoeuvrability. The motorcycle benefits from throttle-by-wire technology and comes with four riding modes – Rain, Sport, Econ, and Tour.

The feature set is extensive, designed to deliver comfort and convenience. It includes a 7-inch TFT display supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, full-LED lighting, two USB Type-C ports, Bluetooth connectivity, a premium speaker system, and a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Rider-focused tech includes traction control, cruise control, an electrically adjustable windscreen, and even an airbag – a rare addition in motorcycles.

Suspension duties are handled by a double wishbone front unit and a Pro-Link monoshock at the rear. Braking hardware comprises dual 320 mm discs at the front and a 316 mm disc at the rear, with dual-channel ABS provided as standard. The bike rides on an 18-inch front and 16-inch rear alloy wheel setup.

Honda Goldwing Tour: Offers & Deals

As of June 2025, Honda has not announced any specific offers or finance deals for the Goldwing Tour in India. However, customers may check with their nearest BigWing Topline dealership for dealership-specific schemes or booking-related benefits.

Honda Goldwing Tour: Rivals

In India, the Honda Goldwing Tour competes with other heavyweight touring motorcycles such as the BMW K 1600 B, Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special, and Indian Roadmaster.

Honda Gold Wing Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1833 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    14 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    126.4 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    230 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    170 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    393 kg
View All Gold Wing SpecsView specs icon

Honda Gold Wing Variants

Honda Gold Wing price starts at ₹ 39.9 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 44.3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda Gold Wing comes in 2 variants. Honda Gold Wing's top variant is STD.
2 Variants Available
Gold Wing Tour
₹42.82 Lakhs*
1833 cc
230 kmph
Gold Wing STD
₹44.3 Lakhs*
1833 cc
230 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Honda Gold Wing Latest Updates

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Steelbird's Numerology Series helmets feature customizable number graphics, a flip-up design, and advanced safety features, starting at ₹2,249.Read Full Story
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Comprehensive bike insurance in India provides extensive protection against accidents, theft, and natural disasters, securing riders' financial well-being.Read Full Story
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Honda Gold Wing comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing image
Rs. 39.9 LakhsOnwards
4.5100
1833 cc126.4 PS170 NmTourer Bikes393 kg----
Indian Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark HorseIndian Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse imageRs. 48.49 LakhsOnwards-1834 cc-181.4 Nmtourer Bikes407 kg2578 mmDisc, Dual Semi-Floating RotorDisc, Single Floating RotorSpokeGold WingVSRoadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse
Indian Chieftain Power Plus LimitedIndian Chieftain Power Plus Limited imageRs. 37.11 LakhsOnwards
51
1834 cc-181.4 NmTourer Bikes366 kg2503 mmDual DiscDiscSpokeGold WingVSChieftain Power Plus Limited
Indian Chieftain Dark HorseIndian Chieftain Dark Horse imageRs. 32 LakhsOnwards-1834 cc127.74 PS180.32 NmTourer Bikes383 kg2503 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloyGold WingVSChieftain Dark Horse
BMW K 1600 BaggerBMW K 1600 Bagger imageRs. 35.62 LakhsOnwards-1649 cc160.43 PS180 NmTourer Bikes344 kg2470 mmDouble Disc--Gold WingVSK 1600 Bagger
Harley-Davidson Road GlideHarley-Davidson Road Glide imageRs. 42.3 LakhsOnwards-1923 cc93.8 PS175 NmSuper Bikes, Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes387 kg2410 mmDiscDiscCast AluminumGold WingVSRoad Glide
Indian RoadmasterIndian Roadmaster imageRs. 43.49 LakhsOnwards-1890 cc74 PS171 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes412 kg2656 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloyGold WingVSRoadmaster

Honda Gold Wing Images

Honda Gold Wing Image 1

Honda Gold Wing Colours

Honda Gold Wing is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Bordeaux Red Metallic
Gun Metal Black Metallic
Bordeaux red metallic

Honda Gold Wing Alternatives

Indian Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse

Indian Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse

48.49 Lakhs
Gold WingvsRoadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse
Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited

Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited

37.11 Lakhs
Gold WingvsChieftain Power Plus Limited
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

32 - 40.92 Lakhs
Gold WingvsChieftain Dark Horse
BMW K 1600 Bagger

BMW K 1600 Bagger

35.62 - 37.5 Lakhs
Gold WingvsK 1600 Bagger
Harley-Davidson Road Glide

Harley-Davidson Road Glide

42.3 Lakhs
Gold WingvsRoad Glide
Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

39.3 Lakhs
Gold WingvsStreet Glide

Honda Gold Wing User Reviews & Ratings

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Honda Gold Wing User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

The Honda Gold Wing offers unmatched luxury, advanced tech, and stability for long journeys, but is cumbersome in city traffic, has high costs, and requires careful handling in tight spaces.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconSmooth 1833cc engine and 7-speed DCT
  • check circle iconAdvanced safety with dual-channel ABS and traction control
  • check circle iconPremium features like heated seats, Apple CarPlay, and airbag
  • check circle iconExceptional stability and handling
  • check circle iconHighly advanced electronics suite including hill start assist

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHeavy in city traffic
  • warning iconHigh maintenance and service costs
  • warning iconDifficult to handle in narrow streets
  • warning iconLimited fuel mileage of 12-16 kmpl
  • warning iconLow ground clearance on rural roads
Costly ownership
Exceptional luxury but buyers must notice that honda gold wing requires premium service bills and low city fuel economy figures during daily commutes.
By: Dinesh Kandpal (Jul 3, 2026)
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Supreme tourer icon
The definitive king of premium touring world. Honda gold wing blends unmatched luxury with top tier japanese mechanical reliability seamlessly. Magnificent.
By: Harish Dhoundiyal (Jul 3, 2026)
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Ultimate mile muncher
Completed cross country tour seamlessly. Honda gold wing double wishbone suspension prevents front end diving under sudden heavy emergency braking.
By: Manoj Negi (Jul 3, 2026)
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Brilliant automatic
7 speed dct gearbox identifies riding style quickly and alters gear change patterns. Honda gold wing seats are extremely wide and fully supportive.
By: Vikas Nautiyal (Jul 3, 2026)
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Outstanding tech bike
Highly advanced electronics suite including responsive hill start assist. Honda gold wing led headlamp cluster brightens up dark highways incredibly well.
By: Ajay Panwar (Jul 3, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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Honda Gold Wing Related News

2025 Honda Gold Wing Tour uses a six-cylinder engine.
Auto recap, May 30: Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary Edition launched, 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched and more
31 May 2025
The 50th Anniversary Honda Gold Wing Tour will be available in a single DCT variant with Bordeaux Red Metallic colour
Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary launched at 39.90 lakh
30 May 2025
Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition gets cosmetic changes and new features.
Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition revealed, gets more features and colours
12 Feb 2025
Honda Gold Wing has been recalled for faulty fuel pump.
Honda Gold Wing and CBR1000RR recalled due to faulty fuel pumps
9 Mar 2024
Honda Gold Wing Tour will be offered only in the Gunmetal Black Metallic colour scheme.
Check out this luxury tourer with airbag from Honda that costs 39.20 lakh
29 Sept 2023
View all
 Honda Gold Wing Related News

Honda Gold Wing Specifications and Features

Max Power126.4 PS
Body TypeTourer Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque170 Nm
Mileage14 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1833 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed230 kmph
View all Gold Wing specs and features

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