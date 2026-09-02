Honda Goldwing Tour: Overview

The Honda Goldwing Tour is the flagship touring motorcycle from the Japanese manufacturer and has been the benchmark for long-distance touring comfort for five decades. The latest version was introduced in India via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route and continues to cater to motorcyclists who prioritise maximum comfort, luxury, and technology on long-haul rides. The model is currently sold through Honda’s BigWing Topline dealerships, with the most recent 50th Anniversary edition marking half a century of the iconic Gold Wing.

Honda Goldwing Tour: Price

The Honda Goldwing Tour is priced at ₹39.20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard model. A special 50th Anniversary Edition is also on offer, priced at ₹39.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for both versions are open across select Honda BigWing outlets, although official offers and discounts are not currently available.

Honda Goldwing Tour: Variants

The Honda Goldwing Tour is available in a single variant with standard touring-oriented equipment. The 50th Anniversary Edition brings unique styling highlights to differentiate itself but remains mechanically identical to the standard model.

Honda Goldwing Tour: Mileage

While official mileage figures are not quoted by Honda, real-world fuel economy for the Goldwing Tour typically ranges between 14 and 17 kmpl, depending on riding conditions and rider inputs. This is consistent with expectations for a touring motorcycle of this size and displacement.

Honda Goldwing Tour: Specs & Features

Powering the Honda Goldwing Tour is an 1,833 cc, liquid-cooled, flat-six engine that produces 125 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), with features like a reverse mode and a walking mode to aid in low-speed manoeuvrability. The motorcycle benefits from throttle-by-wire technology and comes with four riding modes – Rain, Sport, Econ, and Tour.

The feature set is extensive, designed to deliver comfort and convenience. It includes a 7-inch TFT display supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, full-LED lighting, two USB Type-C ports, Bluetooth connectivity, a premium speaker system, and a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Rider-focused tech includes traction control, cruise control, an electrically adjustable windscreen, and even an airbag – a rare addition in motorcycles.

Suspension duties are handled by a double wishbone front unit and a Pro-Link monoshock at the rear. Braking hardware comprises dual 320 mm discs at the front and a 316 mm disc at the rear, with dual-channel ABS provided as standard. The bike rides on an 18-inch front and 16-inch rear alloy wheel setup.

Honda Goldwing Tour: Offers & Deals

As of June 2025, Honda has not announced any specific offers or finance deals for the Goldwing Tour in India. However, customers may check with their nearest BigWing Topline dealership for dealership-specific schemes or booking-related benefits.

Honda Goldwing Tour: Rivals

In India, the Honda Goldwing Tour competes with other heavyweight touring motorcycles such as the BMW K 1600 B, Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special, and Indian Roadmaster.