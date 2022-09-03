HT Auto
Honda Gold Wing Specifications

Honda Gold Wing starting price is Rs. 27,76,774 in India. Honda Gold Wing is available in 2 variant and Powered by a null engine.
Honda Gold Wing Specs

Honda Gold Wing comes with 1833 cc engine. There is a choice between Manual and Automatic transmission. The price of Gold Wing starts at Rs. 27.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Honda Gold ...Read More

Honda Gold Wing Specifications and Features

Fuel Capacity
21.1 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm
Length
2575 mm
Wheelbase
1695 mm
Kerb Weight
379 kg
Height
1430 mm
Saddle Height
745 mm
Width
905 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
36 psi
Tyre Size
Front :-130/70-R18,Rear :-200/55-R16
Radial Tyre
Yes
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
42 psi
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
41 psi
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
38 psi
Rear Brake Diameter
316 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Power
126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm
Reverse Gear
Yes
Stroke
73 mm
Max Torque
170 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Full Transistorized Ignition
No of Cylinders
6
Drive Type
Shaft Drive
Compression Ratio
10.5:1
Displacement
1833 cc
Clutch
(DCT) Hydraulic, wet, multi-plate with oil pressure
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
liquid-cooled 4-stroke 24-valve SOHC flat-6 engine
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
73 mm
Chassis
Aluminum die-cast, twin-tube
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Rear Suspension
Pro Link
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone
Riding Modes
Rain,Sports
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
Navigation
Yes
Charging Point
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Stepup Seat
Yes
Clock
Digital
Tachometer
Analogue
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Analogue and Digital
Airbag
Yes
Additional Features
DCT Plus Reserve, Integrated Starter Generator, Idling Stop, Apple Car Play Integration,Hill Start Assist, Smart Key, Throttle By Wire, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Android Auto.
Traction Control
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
7-inch full-colour TFT liquid crystal display
Battery Capacity
12 V, 20 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Low Oil Indicator
Yes

Honda Gold Wing News

File photo of Honda Africa Twin. Used for representation only.&nbsp;
Honda Africa Twin, Gold Wing and Fire blade recalled in India
3 Sept 2022
2022 Honda Gold Wing launched in India.&nbsp;
2022 Honda Gold Wing Tour launched at 39.20 lakh, gets airbags, DCT gearbox
19 Apr 2022
Honda's flagship Gold Wing luxury touring model received new colours updates a few months back, but for 2023 the changes will be much more serious.&nbsp;
Honda Gold Wing tourer to get HUD, Radar Adaptive Cruise Control suggests patent
2 Mar 2022
Honda's flagship Gold Wing luxury touring model has received striking new colours updates for 2022.
Honda rolls out new colour options for 2022 GL1800 Gold Wing range
20 Nov 2021
The Honda Elevate is an India-first product that the company says has been tailor-made for the customers here.
Honda Elevate first-drive review: Late to the fight but worth the wait?
2 Aug 2023
View all
 

Honda Gold Wing price starts at ₹ 27.77 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 39.16 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda Gold Wing comes in 2 variants.

