Honda Gold Wing comes with 1833 cc engine. There is a choice between Manual and Automatic transmission. The price of Gold Wing starts at Rs. 27.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Honda Gold Wing sits in the Tourer Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Honda Gold Wing price starts at ₹ 27.77 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 39.16 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda Gold Wing comes in 2 variants. Honda Gold Wing top variant price is ₹ 37.2 Lakhs.
₹27.77 Lakhs*
1833 cc
126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm
₹37.2 Lakhs*
1833 cc
126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
