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BENELLI TRK 502

₹6.2 - 7.14 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5
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Benelli TRK 502 Price:

Benelli TRK 502 is priced between Rs. 6.2 - 7.14 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Benelli TRK 502?

The Benelli TRK 502 is available in 3 variants - STD, X, X Limited Edition.

What are the Benelli TRK 502 colour options?

Benelli TRK 502 comes in five colour options: Yellow, Green, Grey, Black, White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Benelli TRK 502?

Benelli TRK 502 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 500.0 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Benelli TRK 502?

Benelli TRK 502 rivals are Honda NX500, Moto Morini X-Cape.

What is the mileage of Benelli TRK 502?

Benelli TRK 502 comes with a mileage of 30.16 kmpl (Company claimed).

Benelli TRK 502 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    500 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    30.16 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    47.5 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    160 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    46 Nm
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Benelli TRK 502 Variants

Benelli TRK 502 price starts at ₹ 6.2 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 7.14 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Benelli TRK 502 comes in 3 variants. Benelli TRK 502's top variant is X Limited Edition.
3 Variants Available
TRK 502 STD
₹6.2 Lakhs*
500 cc
160 kmph
TRK 502 X
₹7.14 Lakhs*
500 cc
160 kmph
TRK 502 X Limited Edition
₹7.14 Lakhs*
500 cc
160 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Benelli TRK 502 Latest Updates

Calendar icon2 Sept 2026
Small auto component suppliers in India face high customer dependence and lack design ownership, increasing risks.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Apr 2026
The F1 Sim Racing Championship launches in India, fostering young talent and connecting them to the global motorsport pathway.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Apr 2026
The article compares various adventure motorcycles, highlighting their engines, features, off-road capabilities, and versatility for riders.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 Mar 2026
India's auto market saw record February sales in 2026, growing 25.62% across various vehicle segments, driven by strong demand.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Dec 2025
NTF Group received the North India Best Employer Brand Award 2025 for its commitment to employee welfare and development.Read Full Story
HT Auto Awards

Benelli TRK 502 Visual Comparison

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Benelli TRK 502 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Benelli TRK 502
Benelli TRK 502 image
Rs. 6.2 LakhsOnwards
4.5101
500 cc47.5 PS46 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes-2220 mmDouble DiscDiscSpoke
Honda NX500Honda NX500 imageRs. 7.44 LakhsOnwards
4.31
471 cc47.5 PS43 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes196 kg2165 mmDual DiscDiscAlloyTRK 502VSNX500
Moto Morini X-CapeMoto Morini X-Cape imageRs. 6.3 LakhsOnwards
4.5195
649 cc60.83 PS54 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes215 kg2200 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloyTRK 502VSX-Cape

Benelli TRK 502 Images

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Benelli TRK 502 Image 2
Benelli TRK 502 Image 3
Benelli TRK 502 Image 4
Benelli TRK 502 Image 5
Benelli TRK 502 Image 6

Benelli TRK 502 Colours

Benelli TRK 502 is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Yellow
Green
Grey
Black
White
Yellow

Benelli TRK 502 Alternatives

Honda NX500

Honda NX500

7.44 Lakhs
TRK 502vsNX500
Moto Morini X-Cape

Moto Morini X-Cape

6.3 - 6.4 Lakhs
TRK 502vsX-Cape

Benelli TRK 502 User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.5Safety
4.6Design
4.5Value For Money
4.6Comfort
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Benelli TRK 502 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The Benelli TRK502 is noted for comfort, road presence, and highway stability, though it struggles with weight management, basic tech features, and limited service network.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconExceptional comfort for long rides
  • check circle iconRobust build quality and design
  • check circle iconGreat highway stability and performance
  • check circle iconGood wind protection
  • check circle iconValue for money

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHeavy weight can be challenging for some
  • warning iconSeat height may not suit shorter riders
  • warning iconLimited service network
  • warning iconBasic tech features
  • warning iconHalogen headlights could be better

User Reviews

Decent Option
Ride comfort of Benelli TRK502 is good for weekend short rides. Fuel tank is massive 20L. But finding neutral gear takes effort and engine generates prominent heat near legs in traffic.
By: Dinesh Kandpal (Jul 3, 2026)
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Bold But Flawed
Attitude is 100% on Benelli TRK502. Turns heads everywhere. But 500cc parallel twin performance feels unhurried. Service costs are high and value for money factor is just average.
By: Harish Dhoundiyal (Jul 3, 2026)
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Mass Tourer
Exhaust roar of Benelli TRK502 is crazy good. Comfort levels are fine for daily use. But tech features are very basic for this price point. No bluetooth connectivity options given.
By: Ajay Panwar (Jul 3, 2026)
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Heavy Handling
Massive road presence on Benelli TRK502. Double disc front brakes give decent safety. However high weight makes it very tough to handle if you lose balance at slow speeds.
By: Sandeep Pundir (Jul 3, 2026)
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Fair Performer
Benelli TRK502 looks premium Italian but parts quality in some hidden areas feels budget grade. Mileage is around 24 overall. Service network is very limited in smaller indian cities.
By: Vikas Nautiyal (Jul 3, 2026)
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Benelli TRK 502 Related News

Benelli has launched the 2025 TRK 502 with updates and new features. The range starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.20 lakh, ex-showroom.
What's new with the 2025 Benelli TRK 502? Key updates, features, and specifications
9 May 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, May 7: Benelli TRK 502 launched, Lexus LM 350h booking reopens, major discount on Honda cars & more…
8 May 2025
The 2025 Benelli TRK 502 and TRK 502X are now pricier by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35,000 but get more features as well
2025 Benelli TRK 502 launched at 6.20 lakh with new features & hardware
7 May 2025
The 2023 Benelli TRK 502 gets the new Black and Forest Green colour options
Benelli TRK 502 & TRK 502X get new colour options for MY2023. Check out
27 Jul 2023
The Benelli TRK 502 is now more expensive by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000
Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502X adventure tourer gets a price hike. Check new prices
22 Jul 2023
View all
 Benelli TRK 502 Related News

Benelli TRK 502 Specifications and Features

Max Power47.5 PS
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque46 Nm
Mileage30.16 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine500.0 cc
Max Speed160 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all TRK 502 specs and features

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