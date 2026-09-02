Benelli TRK 502 Price:

Benelli TRK 502 is priced between Rs. 6.2 - 7.14 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Benelli TRK 502?

The Benelli TRK 502 is available in 3 variants - STD, X, X Limited Edition.

What are the Benelli TRK 502 colour options?

Benelli TRK 502 comes in five colour options: Yellow, Green, Grey, Black, White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Benelli TRK 502?

Benelli TRK 502 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 500.0 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Benelli TRK 502?

Benelli TRK 502 rivals are Honda NX500, Moto Morini X-Cape.

What is the mileage of Benelli TRK 502?

Benelli TRK 502 comes with a mileage of 30.16 kmpl (Company claimed).