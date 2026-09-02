Benelli TRK 502 Key Specs
- Engine500 cc
- Mileage30.16 kmpl
- Power47.5 ps
- Speed160 kmph
- Max Torque46 Nm
Benelli TRK 502 is priced between Rs. 6.2 - 7.14 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Benelli TRK 502 is available in 3 variants - STD, X, X Limited Edition.
Benelli TRK 502 comes in five colour options: Yellow, Green, Grey, Black, White.
Benelli TRK 502 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 500.0 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.
Benelli TRK 502 rivals are Honda NX500, Moto Morini X-Cape.
Benelli TRK 502 comes with a mileage of 30.16 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Benelli TRK 502
|Rs. 6.2 LakhsOnwards
|500 cc
|47.5 PS
|46 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|-
|2220 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Honda NX500
|Rs. 7.44 LakhsOnwards
|471 cc
|47.5 PS
|43 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|196 kg
|2165 mm
|Dual Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|TRK 502VSNX500
|Moto Morini X-Cape
|Rs. 6.3 LakhsOnwards
|649 cc
|60.83 PS
|54 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|215 kg
|2200 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|TRK 502VSX-Cape
Benelli TRK 502 is available in the 5 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
The Benelli TRK502 is noted for comfort, road presence, and highway stability, though it struggles with weight management, basic tech features, and limited service network.
|Max Power
|47.5 PS
|Body Type
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|46 Nm
|Mileage
|30.16 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|500.0 cc
|Max Speed
|160 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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