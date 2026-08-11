Ducati Monster Key Specs
- Engine890 cc
- Mileage18.9 kmpl
- Power110.94 ps
- Speed200 kmph
- Max Torque91.1 Nm
- Kerb Weight175 kg
The 2026 Ducati Monster stands as one of the most iconic naked streetfighters in the sports bike segment. By blending power, accessible ergonomics, and cutting-edge electronic safety aids, Ducati has refined the Monster line into an agile and versatile motorcycle suitable for both track days and daily urban riding.
Trading its legacy steel trellis frame for a lightweight Panigale-inspired aluminium monocoque chassis, the current generation represents a major evolution in middleweight performance. This guide provides an SEO-optimized breakdown of the 2026 Ducati Monster, covering ex-showroom pricing, variant details, engine specifications, safety features, and competitive analysis.
The 2026 Ducati Monster is offered in 3 distinct variants in the Indian market. Prices range from ₹13.99 Lakhs to ₹14.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
|Variant
|Ex-Showroom Price (INR)
|Monster Ducati Red
|₹13.99 Lakhs
|Monster Iceberg White
|₹14.23 lakh
|Monster Sport Livery
|₹14.23 lakh
|Monster+ Ducati Red
|₹14.34 lakh
|Monster+ Iceberg White
|₹14.45 lakh
|Monster+ Sport Livery
|₹14.45 lakh
|Parameter
|Specification
|Engine Displacement
|937.0 cc Testastretta 11°
|Maximum Power
|111.4 PS @ 9,250 rpm
|Maximum Torque
|93.16 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
|Claimed Fuel Efficiency
|18.9 kmpl
|Top Speed
|200 kmph
|Kerb Weight
|186 kg
|Dry Weight
|166 kg
|Seat Height
|820 mm (Adjustable to 800 mm / 775 mm)
|Brake System
|Twin 320 mm Front Discs with Brembo Monoblock Callipers
|Tyres
|Pirelli Diablo Rosso III
|Colour Options
|Red
At the core of the 2026 Ducati Monster is the 937 cc Testastretta 11° engine. The liquid-cooled twin-cylinder motor is engineered to deliver smooth, predictable power at lower revs while maintaining strong top-end performance.
A central highlight of the current iteration is its significant weight reduction over preceding generations, yielding better handling dynamics and rider confidence.
The 2026 Ducati Monster is designed to accommodate riders of varying heights and skill levels.
The motorcycle features a high-resolution 4.3-inch colour TFT display inspired by the Panigale V4. The interface provides clear readouts and simple handlebar control to toggle navigation.
Key electronic rider aids include:
The middleweight naked and sports bike category features several competitive alternatives:
|Model
|Engine
|Power
|Starting Ex-Showroom Price
|Ducati Monster
|937 cc
|111.4 PS
|₹12.95 Lakhs
|KTM 890 Duke R
|889 cc
|121.0 PS
|₹14.50 Lakhs
|Honda CB1000 Hornet SP
|1000 cc
|151.73 PS
|₹12.36 Lakhs
|Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX
|1099 cc
|136.0 PS
|₹14.42 Lakhs
|Honda CBR650R
|649 cc
|95.17 PS
|₹11.16 Lakhs
|Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R
|636 cc
|124.0 PS
|₹12.49 Lakhs
The 2026 Ducati Monster starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹13.99 Lakhs
The bike is powered by a 937 cc Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder engine producing 111.4 PS of power and 93.16 Nm of torque.
The company-claimed fuel efficiency for the Ducati Monster is 18.9 kmpl.
The standard seat height is 820 mm, which can be adjusted down to 800 mm or 775 mm using lower seat configurations.
The Ducati Monster has a dry weight of 166 kg and a kerb weight of 186 kg.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Ducati Monster
|Rs. 13.99 LakhsOnwards
|890 cc
|110.68 PS
|91.1 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|175 kg
|-
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|KTM 890 Duke R
|Rs. 14.5 LakhsOnwards
|-
|889 cc
|121 PS
|99 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|180 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|MonsterVS890 Duke R
|Honda CB1000 Hornet SP
|Rs. 12.36 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1000 cc
|151.73 PS
|104 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|211 kg
|2140 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|MonsterVSCB1000 Hornet SP
|Triumph Street Triple
|Rs. 10.86 LakhsOnwards
|765 cc
|120 PS
|80 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|189 kg
|2055 mm
|-
|-
|Cast Aluminium
|MonsterVSStreet Triple
|Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R
|Rs. 12.49 LakhsOnwards
|636 cc
|124 PS
|69 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
|198 kg
|2025 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|-
|MonsterVSNinja ZX 6R
|Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX
|Rs. 14.42 LakhsOnwards
|1099 cc
|136 PS
|113 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
|238 kg
|2100 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|MonsterVSNinja 1100SX
Ducati Monster is available in the 3 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|110.94 PS
|Body Type
|Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|91.1 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mileage
|18.9 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|890 cc
|Max Speed
|200 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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