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DUCATI Monster

₹13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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The 2026 Ducati Monster stands as one of the most iconic naked streetfighters in the sports bike segment. By blending power, accessible ergonomics, and cutting-edge electronic safety aids, Ducati has refined the Monster line into an agile and versatile motorcycle suitable for both track days and daily urban riding.

Trading its legacy steel trellis frame for a lightweight Panigale-inspired aluminium monocoque chassis, the current generation represents a major evolution in middleweight performance. This guide provides an SEO-optimized breakdown of the 2026 Ducati Monster, covering ex-showroom pricing, variant details, engine specifications, safety features, and competitive analysis.

2026 Ducati Monster Price in India and Variant Breakdown

The 2026 Ducati Monster is offered in 3 distinct variants in the Indian market. Prices range from 13.99 Lakhs to 14.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

VariantEx-Showroom Price (INR)
Monster Ducati Red 13.99 Lakhs
Monster Iceberg White 14.23 lakh
Monster Sport Livery 14.23 lakh
Monster+ Ducati Red 14.34 lakh
Monster+ Iceberg White 14.45 lakh
Monster+ Sport Livery 14.45 lakh

Ducati Monster Key Specifications at a Glance

ParameterSpecification
Engine Displacement937.0 cc Testastretta 11°
Maximum Power111.4 PS @ 9,250 rpm
Maximum Torque93.16 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
Claimed Fuel Efficiency18.9 kmpl
Top Speed200 kmph
Kerb Weight186 kg
Dry Weight166 kg
Seat Height820 mm (Adjustable to 800 mm / 775 mm)
Brake SystemTwin 320 mm Front Discs with Brembo Monoblock Callipers
TyresPirelli Diablo Rosso III
Colour OptionsRed

Powertrain and Performance Dynamics

At the core of the 2026 Ducati Monster is the 937 cc Testastretta 11° engine. The liquid-cooled twin-cylinder motor is engineered to deliver smooth, predictable power at lower revs while maintaining strong top-end performance.

  • Power & Torque: The engine outputs 111.4 PS at 9,250 rpm and 93.16 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, ensuring high responsiveness out of corners.
  • Transmission & Quickshifter: Power is delivered through a 6-speed gearbox fitted with a slipper clutch that features a 20% lighter pull action. The Ducati Quick Shift (DQS EVO 2) system comes standard for seamless clutchless up-and-down gear shifts.
  • Service Intervals: Maintenance is streamlined with standard oil service intervals set at 15,000 km and valve play inspection scheduled every 30,000 km.

Lightweight Chassis, Suspension, and Braking

A central highlight of the current iteration is its significant weight reduction over preceding generations, yielding better handling dynamics and rider confidence.

  • Weight Reduction: The bike weighs 18 kg less than its predecessor, recording a dry weight of 166 kg and a kerb weight of 186 kg. Weight savings were achieved across major components:
  • Aluminium front frame: -4.5 kg
  • Subframe: -1.9 kg
  • Swingarm: -1.6 kg
  • Rims: -1.7 kg
  • Powertrain overhaul: -2.6 kg
  • Suspension: Front suspension duties are handled by a 43 mm KYB upside-down (USD) fork, paired with a preload-adjustable KYB rear monoshock for cornering stability.
  • Braking Power: Twin 320 mm front discs with Brembo monoblock callipers provide progressive stopping power, supported by a single rear disc.
  • Grip & Geometry: Shorter wheelbase and tight rake geometry, combined with standard Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres, enable rapid side-to-side transitions.

Rider Ergonomics and Accessibility

The 2026 Ducati Monster is designed to accommodate riders of varying heights and skill levels.

  • Adjustable Seat Height: The standard seat height sits at 820 mm. It can be adjusted down to 800 mm using an optional low seat accessory, or down to 775 mm when paired with a low suspension kit.
  • Rider Stance: Pulling the handlebars slightly backwards creates a natural, upright riding position that reduces wrist fatigue during longer commutes or sport riding.

Advanced Electronics Suite

The motorcycle features a high-resolution 4.3-inch colour TFT display inspired by the Panigale V4. The interface provides clear readouts and simple handlebar control to toggle navigation.

Key electronic rider aids include:

  • Cornering ABS: 3-way adjustable system for lean-angle sensitive braking safety.
  • Ducati Traction Control (DTC): 8 selectable levels of traction intervention.
  • Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC): 4-level setup to keep the front wheel planted under hard acceleration.
  • Launch Control: Integrates engine management for maximum acceleration from a standing start.
  • Riding & Power Modes: Multiple customizable modes to adjust throttle response and engine output based on road conditions.

Market Comparison: Ducati Monster vs Competitors

The middleweight naked and sports bike category features several competitive alternatives:

ModelEnginePowerStarting Ex-Showroom Price
Ducati Monster937 cc111.4 PS 12.95 Lakhs
KTM 890 Duke R889 cc121.0 PS 14.50 Lakhs
Honda CB1000 Hornet SP1000 cc151.73 PS 12.36 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX1099 cc136.0 PS 14.42 Lakhs
Honda CBR650R649 cc95.17 PS 11.16 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R636 cc124.0 PS 12.49 Lakhs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the starting price of the 2026 Ducati Monster in India?

The 2026 Ducati Monster starts at an ex-showroom price of 13.99 Lakhs

What engine powers the 2026 Ducati Monster?

The bike is powered by a 937 cc Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder engine producing 111.4 PS of power and 93.16 Nm of torque.

What is the mileage of the Ducati Monster?

The company-claimed fuel efficiency for the Ducati Monster is 18.9 kmpl.

What is the seat height of the Ducati Monster?

The standard seat height is 820 mm, which can be adjusted down to 800 mm or 775 mm using lower seat configurations.

What is the weight of the 2026 Ducati Monster?

The Ducati Monster has a dry weight of 166 kg and a kerb weight of 186 kg.

Ducati Monster Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    890 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    18.9 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    110.94 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    200 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    91.1 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    175 kg
View All Monster SpecsView specs icon

Ducati Monster Variants

Ducati Monster price starts at ₹ 13.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 14.45 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati Monster comes in 4 variants. Ducati Monster's top variant is Plus Iceberg White and Sport Livery.
4 Variants Available
Monster Red
₹13.99 Lakhs*
890 cc
Monster Iceberg White and Sport Livery
₹14.23 Lakhs*
890 cc
Monster Plus Red
₹14.34 Lakhs*
890 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Ducati Monster Latest Updates

Calendar icon11 Aug 2026
The 2026 Ducati Monster offers a new 890 cc engine, lighter design, enhanced electronics, and improved rider ergonomics.Read Full Story

Ducati Monster Visual Comparison

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Ducati Monster comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Ducati Monster
Ducati Monster image
Rs. 13.99 LakhsOnwards
4.5205
890 cc110.68 PS91.1 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes175 kg-Double DiscDiscAlloy
KTM 890 Duke RKTM 890 Duke R imageRs. 14.5 LakhsOnwards-889 cc121 PS99 NmSports Bikes180 kg-DiscDiscAlloyMonsterVS890 Duke R
Honda CB1000 Hornet SPHonda CB1000 Hornet SP imageRs. 12.36 LakhsOnwards-1000 cc151.73 PS104 NmSports Bikes211 kg2140 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloyMonsterVSCB1000 Hornet SP
Triumph Street TripleTriumph Street Triple imageRs. 10.86 LakhsOnwards
4.777
765 cc120 PS80 NmSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes189 kg2055 mm--Cast AluminiumMonsterVSStreet Triple
Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6RKawasaki Ninja ZX 6R imageRs. 12.49 LakhsOnwards
3.51
636 cc124 PS69 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes198 kg2025 mmDouble DiscDisc-MonsterVSNinja ZX 6R
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SXKawasaki Ninja 1100SX imageRs. 14.42 LakhsOnwards
4.2100
1099 cc136 PS113 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes238 kg2100 mmDisc DiscAlloyMonsterVSNinja 1100SX

Ducati Monster Images

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Ducati Monster Image 2
Ducati Monster Image 3

Ducati Monster Colours

Ducati Monster is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Red
Iceberg White
Grey
Red

Ducati Monster Alternatives

KTM 890 Duke R

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Honda CB1000 Hornet SP

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Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R

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MonstervsNinja ZX 6R
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX

14.42 Lakhs
MonstervsNinja 1100SX

Ducati Monster User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.7Safety
4.8Design
4.1Value For Money
4.3Comfort
Write a Review

User Reviews

Not for Daily Use
Very sleek frame but the price in India is quite high compared to other midweight naked options. Accessories are also heavily priced.
By: Poulomi Roy (May 19, 2026)
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No Value for Money
Seating is cozy but footpegs are high. Tall riders will find their knees cramped on rides longer than an hour. Heat is also high.
By: Ipsita Ghosh (May 19, 2026)
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Too Much Drama
Engine is super smooth but the heat around thighs in slow moving traffic gets very uncomfortable quickly. Best for open highways.
By: Sagnik Dutta (May 19, 2026)
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Disappointing Purchase
Handling in corners is excellent but low end torque feels slightly jerky below 3000rpm. Have to keep shifting gears in heavy traffic.
By: Keshav Sen (May 19, 2026)
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Too High Maintenance
Dropping the trellis frame makes it lighter but the iconic raw look is gone. Looks too much like a Japanese naked bike now.
By: Rahul Bhattacharya (May 19, 2026)
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Ducati Monster Related News

The 2026 Ducati Monster arrives in India with an 890 cc V2 engine, lighter construction and revised styling.
2026 Ducati Monster: 5 things to know before you put your money down
11 Aug 2026
Ducati will offer the Monster in two trims. - Monster and Monster+.
2026 Ducati Monster launched in India at 13.99 lakh
10 Aug 2026
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Ducati Monster Specifications and Features

Max Power110.94 PS
Body TypeSuper Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Max Torque91.1 Nm
Charging PointYes
Mileage18.9 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine890 cc
Max Speed200 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Monster specs and features

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