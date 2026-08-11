The 2026 Ducati Monster stands as one of the most iconic naked streetfighters in the sports bike segment. By blending power, accessible ergonomics, and cutting-edge electronic safety aids, Ducati has refined the Monster line into an agile and versatile motorcycle suitable for both track days and daily urban riding.

Trading its legacy steel trellis frame for a lightweight Panigale-inspired aluminium monocoque chassis, the current generation represents a major evolution in middleweight performance. This guide provides an SEO-optimized breakdown of the 2026 Ducati Monster, covering ex-showroom pricing, variant details, engine specifications, safety features, and competitive analysis.

2026 Ducati Monster Price in India and Variant Breakdown

The 2026 Ducati Monster is offered in 3 distinct variants in the Indian market. Prices range from ₹13.99 Lakhs to ₹14.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Variant Ex-Showroom Price (INR) Monster Ducati Red ₹ 13.99 Lakhs Monster Iceberg White ₹ 14.23 lakh Monster Sport Livery ₹ 14.23 lakh Monster+ Ducati Red ₹ 14.34 lakh Monster+ Iceberg White ₹ 14.45 lakh Monster+ Sport Livery ₹ 14.45 lakh

Ducati Monster Key Specifications at a Glance

Parameter Specification Engine Displacement 937.0 cc Testastretta 11° Maximum Power 111.4 PS @ 9,250 rpm Maximum Torque 93.16 Nm @ 6,500 rpm Claimed Fuel Efficiency 18.9 kmpl Top Speed 200 kmph Kerb Weight 186 kg Dry Weight 166 kg Seat Height 820 mm (Adjustable to 800 mm / 775 mm) Brake System Twin 320 mm Front Discs with Brembo Monoblock Callipers Tyres Pirelli Diablo Rosso III Colour Options Red

Powertrain and Performance Dynamics

At the core of the 2026 Ducati Monster is the 937 cc Testastretta 11° engine. The liquid-cooled twin-cylinder motor is engineered to deliver smooth, predictable power at lower revs while maintaining strong top-end performance.

Power & Torque: The engine outputs 111.4 PS at 9,250 rpm and 93.16 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, ensuring high responsiveness out of corners.

The engine outputs at 9,250 rpm and at 6,500 rpm, ensuring high responsiveness out of corners. Transmission & Quickshifter: Power is delivered through a 6-speed gearbox fitted with a slipper clutch that features a 20% lighter pull action. The Ducati Quick Shift (DQS EVO 2) system comes standard for seamless clutchless up-and-down gear shifts.

Power is delivered through a 6-speed gearbox fitted with a slipper clutch that features a 20% lighter pull action. The system comes standard for seamless clutchless up-and-down gear shifts. Service Intervals: Maintenance is streamlined with standard oil service intervals set at 15,000 km and valve play inspection scheduled every 30,000 km.

Lightweight Chassis, Suspension, and Braking

A central highlight of the current iteration is its significant weight reduction over preceding generations, yielding better handling dynamics and rider confidence.

Weight Reduction: The bike weighs 18 kg less than its predecessor, recording a dry weight of 166 kg and a kerb weight of 186 kg . Weight savings were achieved across major components:

The bike weighs than its predecessor, recording a dry weight of and a kerb weight of . Weight savings were achieved across major components: Aluminium front frame: -4.5 kg

Subframe: -1.9 kg

Swingarm: -1.6 kg

Rims: -1.7 kg

Powertrain overhaul: -2.6 kg

Suspension: Front suspension duties are handled by a 43 mm KYB upside-down (USD) fork , paired with a preload-adjustable KYB rear monoshock for cornering stability.

Front suspension duties are handled by a , paired with a for cornering stability. Braking Power: Twin 320 mm front discs with Brembo monoblock callipers provide progressive stopping power, supported by a single rear disc.

Twin provide progressive stopping power, supported by a single rear disc. Grip & Geometry: Shorter wheelbase and tight rake geometry, combined with standard Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres, enable rapid side-to-side transitions.

Rider Ergonomics and Accessibility

The 2026 Ducati Monster is designed to accommodate riders of varying heights and skill levels.

Adjustable Seat Height: The standard seat height sits at 820 mm . It can be adjusted down to 800 mm using an optional low seat accessory, or down to 775 mm when paired with a low suspension kit.

The standard seat height sits at . It can be adjusted down to using an optional low seat accessory, or down to when paired with a low suspension kit. Rider Stance: Pulling the handlebars slightly backwards creates a natural, upright riding position that reduces wrist fatigue during longer commutes or sport riding.

Advanced Electronics Suite

The motorcycle features a high-resolution 4.3-inch colour TFT display inspired by the Panigale V4. The interface provides clear readouts and simple handlebar control to toggle navigation.

Key electronic rider aids include:

Cornering ABS: 3-way adjustable system for lean-angle sensitive braking safety.

3-way adjustable system for lean-angle sensitive braking safety. Ducati Traction Control (DTC): 8 selectable levels of traction intervention.

8 selectable levels of traction intervention. Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC): 4-level setup to keep the front wheel planted under hard acceleration.

4-level setup to keep the front wheel planted under hard acceleration. Launch Control: Integrates engine management for maximum acceleration from a standing start.

Integrates engine management for maximum acceleration from a standing start. Riding & Power Modes: Multiple customizable modes to adjust throttle response and engine output based on road conditions.

Market Comparison: Ducati Monster vs Competitors

The middleweight naked and sports bike category features several competitive alternatives:

Model Engine Power Starting Ex-Showroom Price Ducati Monster 937 cc 111.4 PS ₹ 12.95 Lakhs KTM 890 Duke R 889 cc 121.0 PS ₹ 14.50 Lakhs Honda CB1000 Hornet SP 1000 cc 151.73 PS ₹ 12.36 Lakhs Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX 1099 cc 136.0 PS ₹ 14.42 Lakhs Honda CBR650R 649 cc 95.17 PS ₹ 11.16 Lakhs Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R 636 cc 124.0 PS ₹ 12.49 Lakhs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the starting price of the 2026 Ducati Monster in India?

The 2026 Ducati Monster starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹13.99 Lakhs

What engine powers the 2026 Ducati Monster?

The bike is powered by a 937 cc Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder engine producing 111.4 PS of power and 93.16 Nm of torque.

What is the mileage of the Ducati Monster?

The company-claimed fuel efficiency for the Ducati Monster is 18.9 kmpl.

What is the seat height of the Ducati Monster?

The standard seat height is 820 mm, which can be adjusted down to 800 mm or 775 mm using lower seat configurations.

What is the weight of the 2026 Ducati Monster?

The Ducati Monster has a dry weight of 166 kg and a kerb weight of 186 kg.